The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: Feb. 18 - 20

Watch an operatic reimagining of a Greek myth from two jazz greats. Celebrate Black History Month with Compton artists. Take in the latest show from Bob Baker’s marionettes. Laugh along with comics throwing Punchlines For Pangolins.

With COVID-19 variants still out there, in-person events are being canceled or postponed. Please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.



Friday, Feb. 18 - Saturday, Feb. 19: 7:30 p.m.

... (Iphigenia)

The Broad Stage Main Stage

1310 11th St., Santa Monica

Two jazz greats — composer Wayne Shorter and librettist and performer Esperanza Spalding — team up to create a modern operatic reimagining of an ancient Greek myth. The production, which features a classical and jazz-influenced score, is directed by Obie Award winner Lileana Blain-Cruz and conducted by Clark Rundell, with scenic design by Frank Gehry.

COST: Tickets start at $45; MORE INFO

Friday, Feb. 18: 6 - 9 p.m.

A Closer Look at Becoming Jane

Natural History Museum

900 Exposition Blvd., Exposition Park

Delve deeper into the legacy and work of Dr. Jane Goodall in this after-hour lecture series. Explore the museum’s current exhibition and listen to a lecture/panel on how Goodall's revolutionary work with chimpanzees in Africa redefined the practice of primatology, the study of non-human primates.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 19 - Sunday, Feb. 20

120,000 STORIES with Nobuko Miyamoto and Guests

Getty Center

1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood

The Getty’s annual free concert series Sounds of L.A. returns in-person for the first time since 2020 with two performances by artist Nobuko Miyamoto. The concert experience is inspired by her latest album and her experience as one of 120,000 Japanese Americans imprisoned during World War II. Advanced reservations required.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 19: 5 - 7 p.m.

City Sounds: Compton

Grammy Museum

800 W Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

To celebrate Black History Month and the museum’s latest exhibition Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom, the museum presents an evening of conversations and performances with Randy Savvy from the Compton Cowboys, as well as other Compton-based artists. The program is followed by a gallery reception.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 19: 4:30 p.m.

Defiant Devotion: Celebrating The Courageous Careers Of Sandra Cisneros, Linda Hogan, And Ishmael Reed

Virtual

The Los Angeles Review of Books (LARB) honors three writers, teachers, and revolutionaries at this year's LARB/UCR Department of Creative Writing Lifetime Achievement Awards. The virtual ceremony includes readings from the Cisneros, Hogan, and Reed, plus conversations, tributes, and an audience Q&A. All attendees will receive a gift book bundle mailed to their homes.

COST: $250 - $1,000; MORE INFO



Saturday, Feb. 19: 2 p.m.

The Silent Treatment Film Series: The Stolen Ranch (1926)

The Autry

4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park

The 1926 silent film, directed by William Wyler, was shot on location in Lone Pine, California. The film follows two war buddies who return home to the family ranch – under new ownership after WWI. The film screens in 35mm, with live musical accompaniment by Cliff Retallick. Also on view at the museum is the exhibition The Silent West , which features American West–themed posters from the silent film era.

COST: FREE for members - $14 for non-members; MORE INFO

'The Princess and the Frog' screens at El Capitan this weekend. (©2022 Disney)

Saturday, Feb. 19 - Sunday, Feb. 20: 10 a.m.

Pajama Party Screenings: The Princess and the Frog

El Capitan Theatre

6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Bring the kids to watch the 2009 Disney animated film directed by John Musker and Ron Clements. Follow Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) who wants to open the finest restaurant in New Orleans. Her plans are delayed when she meets Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), who's been turned into a frog by the evil Dr. Facilier (Keith David). During the Pajama Party screenings, guests get a reserved seat while eating a muffin, cereal, yogurt, and juice or coffee — in their pajamas.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 19: 7 p.m.

Celebration of the Performing Arts

Virtual

Forest Lawn honors Black History Month with a virtual celebration through Facebook Live. The evening features keynote addresses, inspirational music, dance and spoken word performances by cast members from Hamilton, Suni and the choral group Tonality, choreography by Sade Keinu, the female tap-dance band Syncopated Ladies, and dancers from The Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Saturday, Feb. 19: 10 and 11:30 a.m.

Superheroes

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

This 45-minute concert is designed especially for children ages 5 to 11, blending the worlds of classical music and superheroes. Listen to the Pacific Symphony Youth Orchestra perform music from The Incredibles, Superman, and classical favorites such as Rossini’s dashing “William Tell Overture.” Guests are invited to come dressed as their favorite superhero.

COST: $13; MORE INFO

A rescued pangolin is released in the forest by government wildlife and conservation officers in Karo district located in North Sumatra province on July 31, 2012 after Indonesian police intercepted 85 endangered pangolins, most of them alive despite being stuffed into sacks by suspected smugglers. (AFP/GettyImages)

Saturday, Feb. 19: 7 p.m.

Punchlines For Pangolins: A Benefit Comedy Show

Pacific Plate Brewing Company

2015 South Myrtle Ave., Monrovia

Pangolins are the most trafficked mammal in the world, and this comedy show benefits conservation projects. The night includes stand-up from Eddie Pepitone, Paige Weldon, and musical guest Mothé. Pacific Plate Brewery’s popular conservation brews, White Rhino IPA and the Pangolin Defender, will be available. Tickets include a complimentary beer and raffle ticket.

COST: $25 - $40; MORE INFO

LACMA opens the exhibition, 'City of Cinema: Paris 1850–1907.' ( Still from the film Exposition Universelle 1900, Gaumont. Document GP Archives, Collection Gaumont.)

Sunday, Feb. 20 - Sunday, July 10

City of Cinema: Paris 1850–1907

LACMA, Resnick Pavilion

5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

Set in the context of Parisian society, the exhibition shows how film evolved from a novelty entertainment to the greatest art form of the 20th century.

COST: FREE - $25; MORE INFO

Sunday, Feb. 20 - Sunday, March 13

Lord & Miller at the Movies

Los Feliz 3 Theatre

1822 N Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

American Cinematheque welcomes Oscar-winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who program a selection of films that have influenced their own works. The series includes the social satire The Landlord, the underrated animated film On-Gaku: Our Sound, and The Muppet Movie, as well as their own films The Mitchells vs. The Machines and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

COST: Varies (Free - $15); MORE INFO

Bob Baker Marionette Theater presents its latest show, 'It's a Musical World.' (Courtesy Bob Baker Marionette Theater)

Through Saturday, April 16

It’s a Musical World

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

4949 York Blvd., Highland Park

The marionettes march, waltz, and tap dance in their latest musical adventure. Kids and families can watch the self-strumming guitars and a parade of drums in the hour-long variety show. Sing along if you know the tunes.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

The 44th Annual L.A. Chinatown Firecracker races and bikes rides go virtual this year. (Courtesy of Firecracker L.A. )

Through Sunday, Feb. 27

The 44th Annual L.A. Chinatown Firecracker Runs/Rides

Virtual

Originally scheduled to take place Feb. 19 and 20 in Chinatown, the 5/10K run/walk, kiddie run, PAW’er dog walk and 20/40-mile bike rides are taking place on your own time this year. Participants need to download and activate the RaceJoy app, which tracks the distances and records results.

COST: $38.95 - $73.95; MORE INFO

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California opened the seasonal trail at Diamond Valley Lake. (Roller Coaster Philosophy, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0)

Outdoor Pick

Wildflower Trail at Diamond Valley Lake

Earlier this week, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California opened the seasonal trail, offering walkers and hikers great views of the 4.5 mile-long lake and spring wildflowers. Though a “super bloom” isn’t expected this year, people can still spy California poppies, purple Canterbury bells, and other flowers. Located in Hemet, the 1.3-mile trail loop is accessible from the DVL Marina’s parking lot. The trails and marina are open Wednesdays through Sundays. Trail fee is $4 per person, with parking for an extra fee.

TV / Streaming Pick

Severance

This sci-fi office thriller, created by Dan Erickson, is set at Lumon Industries, where a "severance" program separates the work and personal lives of employees. They have no memories of work when they get home, and no memories of home when at work; in essence, they live two separate lives. Adam Scott leads a cast that also includes Britt Lower, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, and Christopher Walken. Aoife Mcardle and Ben Stiller, who also serves as an executive producer, direct the series. The first two episodes debut on Friday, Feb. 18 on Apple TV+, with additional episodes released weekly.

Angelini Ristorante & Bar from Chef Gino Angelini recently opened in Pacific Palisades. (Dylan + Jeni )

Dine and Drink Deals

