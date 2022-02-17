The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: Feb. 18 - 20
Watch an operatic reimagining of a Greek myth from two jazz greats. Celebrate Black History Month with Compton artists. Take in the latest show from Bob Baker’s marionettes. Laugh along with comics throwing Punchlines For Pangolins.
With COVID-19 variants still out there, in-person events are being canceled or postponed. Please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.
Friday, Feb. 18 - Saturday, Feb. 19: 7:30 p.m.
... (Iphigenia)
The Broad Stage Main Stage
1310 11th St., Santa Monica
Two jazz greats — composer Wayne Shorter and librettist and performer Esperanza Spalding — team up to create a modern operatic reimagining of an ancient Greek myth. The production, which features a classical and jazz-influenced score, is directed by Obie Award winner Lileana Blain-Cruz and conducted by Clark Rundell, with scenic design by Frank Gehry.
COST: Tickets start at $45; MORE INFO
Friday, Feb. 18: 6 - 9 p.m.
A Closer Look at Becoming Jane
Natural History Museum
900 Exposition Blvd., Exposition Park
Delve deeper into the legacy and work of Dr. Jane Goodall in this after-hour lecture series. Explore the museum’s current exhibition and listen to a lecture/panel on how Goodall's revolutionary work with chimpanzees in Africa redefined the practice of primatology, the study of non-human primates.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 19 - Sunday, Feb. 20
120,000 STORIES with Nobuko Miyamoto and Guests
Getty Center
1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood
The Getty’s annual free concert series Sounds of L.A. returns in-person for the first time since 2020 with two performances by artist Nobuko Miyamoto. The concert experience is inspired by her latest album and her experience as one of 120,000 Japanese Americans imprisoned during World War II. Advanced reservations required.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 19: 5 - 7 p.m.
City Sounds: Compton
Grammy Museum
800 W Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
To celebrate Black History Month and the museum’s latest exhibition Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom, the museum presents an evening of conversations and performances with Randy Savvy from the Compton Cowboys, as well as other Compton-based artists. The program is followed by a gallery reception.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 19: 4:30 p.m.
Defiant Devotion: Celebrating The Courageous Careers Of Sandra Cisneros, Linda Hogan, And Ishmael Reed
Virtual
The Los Angeles Review of Books (LARB) honors three writers, teachers, and revolutionaries at this year's LARB/UCR Department of Creative Writing Lifetime Achievement Awards. The virtual ceremony includes readings from the Cisneros, Hogan, and Reed, plus conversations, tributes, and an audience Q&A. All attendees will receive a gift book bundle mailed to their homes.
COST: $250 - $1,000; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 19: 2 p.m.
The Silent Treatment Film Series: The Stolen Ranch (1926)
The Autry
4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park
The 1926 silent film, directed by William Wyler, was shot on location in Lone Pine, California. The film follows two war buddies who return home to the family ranch – under new ownership after WWI. The film screens in 35mm, with live musical accompaniment by Cliff Retallick. Also on view at the museum is the exhibition The Silent West, which features American West–themed posters from the silent film era.
COST: FREE for members - $14 for non-members; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 19 - Sunday, Feb. 20: 10 a.m.
Pajama Party Screenings: The Princess and the Frog
El Capitan Theatre
6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
Bring the kids to watch the 2009 Disney animated film directed by John Musker and Ron Clements. Follow Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) who wants to open the finest restaurant in New Orleans. Her plans are delayed when she meets Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), who's been turned into a frog by the evil Dr. Facilier (Keith David). During the Pajama Party screenings, guests get a reserved seat while eating a muffin, cereal, yogurt, and juice or coffee — in their pajamas.
COST: $25; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 19: 7 p.m.
Celebration of the Performing Arts
Virtual
Forest Lawn honors Black History Month with a virtual celebration through Facebook Live. The evening features keynote addresses, inspirational music, dance and spoken word performances by cast members from Hamilton, Suni and the choral group Tonality, choreography by Sade Keinu, the female tap-dance band Syncopated Ladies, and dancers from The Debbie Allen Dance Academy.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 19: 10 and 11:30 a.m.
Superheroes
Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa
This 45-minute concert is designed especially for children ages 5 to 11, blending the worlds of classical music and superheroes. Listen to the Pacific Symphony Youth Orchestra perform music from The Incredibles, Superman, and classical favorites such as Rossini’s dashing “William Tell Overture.” Guests are invited to come dressed as their favorite superhero.
COST: $13; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 19: 7 p.m.
Punchlines For Pangolins: A Benefit Comedy Show
Pacific Plate Brewing Company
2015 South Myrtle Ave., Monrovia
Pangolins are the most trafficked mammal in the world, and this comedy show benefits conservation projects. The night includes stand-up from Eddie Pepitone, Paige Weldon, and musical guest Mothé. Pacific Plate Brewery’s popular conservation brews, White Rhino IPA and the Pangolin Defender, will be available. Tickets include a complimentary beer and raffle ticket.
COST: $25 - $40; MORE INFO
Sunday, Feb. 20 - Sunday, July 10
City of Cinema: Paris 1850–1907
LACMA, Resnick Pavilion
5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
Set in the context of Parisian society, the exhibition shows how film evolved from a novelty entertainment to the greatest art form of the 20th century.
COST: FREE - $25; MORE INFO
Sunday, Feb. 20 - Sunday, March 13
Lord & Miller at the Movies
Los Feliz 3 Theatre
1822 N Vermont Ave., Los Feliz
American Cinematheque welcomes Oscar-winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who program a selection of films that have influenced their own works. The series includes the social satire The Landlord, the underrated animated film On-Gaku: Our Sound, and The Muppet Movie, as well as their own films The Mitchells vs. The Machines and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
COST: Varies (Free - $15); MORE INFO
Through Saturday, April 16
It’s a Musical World
Bob Baker Marionette Theater
4949 York Blvd., Highland Park
The marionettes march, waltz, and tap dance in their latest musical adventure. Kids and families can watch the self-strumming guitars and a parade of drums in the hour-long variety show. Sing along if you know the tunes.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Through Sunday, Feb. 27
The 44th Annual L.A. Chinatown Firecracker Runs/Rides
Virtual
Originally scheduled to take place Feb. 19 and 20 in Chinatown, the 5/10K run/walk, kiddie run, PAW’er dog walk and 20/40-mile bike rides are taking place on your own time this year. Participants need to download and activate the RaceJoy app, which tracks the distances and records results.
COST: $38.95 - $73.95; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
Wildflower Trail at Diamond Valley Lake
Earlier this week, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California opened the seasonal trail, offering walkers and hikers great views of the 4.5 mile-long lake and spring wildflowers. Though a “super bloom” isn’t expected this year, people can still spy California poppies, purple Canterbury bells, and other flowers. Located in Hemet, the 1.3-mile trail loop is accessible from the DVL Marina’s parking lot. The trails and marina are open Wednesdays through Sundays. Trail fee is $4 per person, with parking for an extra fee.
TV / Streaming Pick
Severance
This sci-fi office thriller, created by Dan Erickson, is set at Lumon Industries, where a "severance" program separates the work and personal lives of employees. They have no memories of work when they get home, and no memories of home when at work; in essence, they live two separate lives. Adam Scott leads a cast that also includes Britt Lower, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, and Christopher Walken. Aoife Mcardle and Ben Stiller, who also serves as an executive producer, direct the series. The first two episodes debut on Friday, Feb. 18 on Apple TV+, with additional episodes released weekly.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- The elegant Angelini Ristorante & Bar from chef Gino Angelini opened last week at Palisades Village, offering lunch and dinner. Menu highlights include swordfish carpaccio with pistachios and bottarga, braised baby artichokes, Maine lobster salad, lasagne verde (pictured above), and grilled Dover Sole alla Romagnola.
- The Greyhound in Highland Park celebrates its 8th anniversary with a Throwback Party on Friday, Feb. 18 from noon to midnight. There will be throwback music, an expanded beer list, and free wings (chicken or veggie) for dine-in guests only.
- Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood introduces a rotating Aperitivo Party every Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. This weekend, grab a table (first come, first serve) at Studio 71 for a dim sum party, courtesy of Mei Lin. Next week, get an exclusive sneak peek at the anticipated new wine bar, Underdog ATX, by Richard Hargreave (Momofuku).
- Disney+ partners with Sip & Sonder, a Black female-owned coffee shop in Inglewood, for a Black History Month activation. The joint installation centers around the reboot of Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (premiering on Disney+ on Feb. 23). Through Feb. 28, coffee shop customers get giveaways, “Proud Snacks” treats bags, and a re-creation of the Proud Family living room set directly in-store for guests to enjoy their refreshments and capture content.
- The Formosa Cafe brings back weekend brunch and weekday lunch after a two-year COVID break. Signature brunch items include Loco Moco with brisket, wok-fried rice and gravy, pork belly breakfast sandwich, steak and eggs, and a selection of dim sum items.
- On Friday, Feb. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m., join the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles for no-host cocktails at the All Season Brewing Company. Located in the historic Streamline Moderne Firestone Tire Building on La Brea, the building was constructed in 1937 by engineer R.E. Ward. The bar features the "Dirty Dozen" classic cocktails, plus on-draft cocktails, wines, cider, and house-made Ginger Beer.
- Last week, the popular Korean fried chicken chain Mom’s Touch Chicken & Sandwiches opened its latest outpost in Long Beach (6191 Atlantic Ave.), the brand’s second location in the U.S. (after opening in Gardena last summer). Using fresh chicken, Mom’s keeps the menu simple: sandwiches, wings, crispy chicken fingers, and sides.