News

Tax Day Is Upon Us

By  Olivia Richard
Published May 16, 2021 1:40 PM
Stock City Life: Taxes
Tax season has started and tax prepares have begun springing up through out Los Angeles.
(Chava Sanchez/LAist)
Our reporting is free for everyone, but it's not free to make.
LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

After a month-long delay, tax day is Monday.

The deadline was extended this year because of the dozens of pandemic-related changes that may impact taxpayers’ bottom lines — from unemployment benefits to working-from-home deductions to stimulus payments.

Those who collected unemployment benefits in the before-times may have faced a surprise tax bill this spring. But Congress addressed the issue by excluding the first $10,200 in unemployment benefits from federal taxes. However, you still must pay state taxes on that income.

And while freelancers and contractors have long been able to write off certain work-from-home expenses, those who collect a W-2 are not eligible for such deductions.

