LA County Supes Open Investigation Into Ex-Colleague Mark Ridley-Thomas

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors has voted unanimously to open an investigation into all the contracts connected to the indictment against former member Mark Ridley-Thomas.

Supervisors Hilda Solis and Kathryn Barger introduced the initial motion, saying it's necessary to prevent corruption and "preserve public confidence in the democratic process."

Federal prosecutors allege that when he was a supervisor on the county board, Ridley-Thomas backed lucrative contracts for USC's School of Social Work and, in exchange, secured a job for his son, among other substantial benefits.

The board says the county will hire an independent investigator to look into what was drawn up, and how.

As an additional check on potential corruption, the board also approved an amendment from Supervisor Holly Mitchell to look into all county contracts with a cumulative value of at least $5 million approved by the board between 2015-2020.

Ridley-Thomas is now serving on the L.A. City Council and announced that he would step back from his duties yesterday. Council members are set to vote on whether to suspend him Wednesday.

Read the indictment: