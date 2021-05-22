Police Identify Man Arrested In Attack On Jews In Beverly Grove

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Police have arrested a man on charges that he participated in an attack last week on several Jewish men while they were dining outside at a Beverly Grove restaurant.

Thirty-year-old Xavier Pabon of Banning was taken into custody Friday night on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into jail and is being held on $275,000 bail.

The Los Angeles Police Department says he is one of the primary suspects in the assault, and they continue to identify and search for other suspects.

IMPORTANT UPDATE



Man Arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon Hate Crime



The male is one of the primary suspects in the assault and beating of several men who were outside of a restaurant in the Mid-City area of LA on May 18. https://t.co/8J8cpkBeIg — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 22, 2021

The police described him as the primary suspect in the attack by a pro-Palestinian group outside Sushi Fumi on North La Cienega Boulevard, which witnesses captured on video. The assaults occurred hours after a nearby peaceful protest in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The incident has left local Jewish and Muslim communities worried that the conflict in the Gaza Strip could lead to an increase in hate incidents against both communities. The Anti-Defamation League, which offered a $5,000 reward for information on the Beverly Grove assault, says there have been more than 2,200 reported incidents of antisemitism in the United States this year.

27:22 How Local Jewish And Muslim Communities Are Dealing With Geopolitical Anxiety As Potential For Hate Crimes Increase

Salam Al-Marayati, president of the Muslim Public Affairs Council, denounced Tuesday's attack in an interview Friday on KPCC's AirTalk with Larry Mantle.

"You know what we saw on the video is nothing short of thuggery and it's despicable, reprehensible and we condemn it and it is a hate crime," he said.

On Saturday, police said the attack was motivated by racial hatred and requested enhanced bail for the alleged attacker.