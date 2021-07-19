Newsom Signs A Multi-Billion Dollar Funding Package For Homelessness

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a historic $12 billion funding package to address the homelessness crisis in the state over the next two years.

The investment includes $5.8 billion to go towards 42,000 new housing units. It also includes accountability requirements — six metrics that counties must meet in order to be eligible for 18% more funding.

Newsom was asked during a press conference in Sonoma on Monday whether that level of support is sustainable in the future, particularly in years when the state doesn't post a budget surplus.

"We committed last year during the midst of a great recession," Newsom said. "A 54.3 billion dollar budget shortfall, yet we invested more, not less, in homelessness, and we continue to make historic investments as well in housing. So as long as I'm Governor of California, that's not going to be an issue."

Newsom has faced criticism from his opponents, including those running against him in the upcoming recall election, over how he's handled the issue of homelessness.