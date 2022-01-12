Morning Brief: Wildfires, Unhoused Aid, And Health Care

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Jan. 12.

In a month when things seem pretty dismal — I know many people who are one more lockdown away from a full-blown meltdown — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed state budget for 2022-2023 could offer a glimmer of hope.

First of all, it’s enormous; $286.4 billion enormous, 9% bigger than last year’s record-breaking plan. Second of all, it addresses issues that have plagued California for years: wildfires, health care accessibility and help for the unhoused, to name a few.

Here are some of the proposal’s highlights, with links to read more:

$1.2 billion over two years for programs to combat wildfires and their impact on residents;

$2 billion to convert vacant hotels, motels and other buildings into housing for people experiencing homelessness, supportive housing, as well as $1.5 billion over the next two years to provide interim housing;

$2.7 billion for the ongoing COVID-19 response, including a request for emergency approval;

$819.3 million for a Medi-Cal expansion to include all eligible Californians, regardless of immigration status, with $2.7 billion for the entire program;

$1 billion to enroll an estimated 56,000 more students in transitional kindergarten and add more educators to those classrooms;

in transitional kindergarten and add more educators to those classrooms; $119 billion for K-12 schools.

The proposal will now go to state legislators to be negotiated and could look quite different by the time it passes over the summer. We’ll keep covering these issues as they move through the process.

In the meantime, keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... A Love Letter To The Lynwood Pizza Parlor That Raised Me

The neon sign at Chico's Pizza Parlor in Lynwood. (Chava Sanchez/LAist)

LAist contributor Cesar Hernandez was brought up eating at Chico’s Pizza Parlor , and penned an ode to its cheesy, sauce-y goodness:

“For more than half a century, Chico's has been serving delicious, unpretentious, ultra thin pizzas topped with their trademark shredded pepperoni … In the process, it has become a de facto community space, the kind of place that feels like it belongs to the customers. It's everything I love about small, often ignored Lynwood, the South East L.A. city where I grew up. Chico's is comfort food at its best, lacking the pretension and reverence that swirls around L.A.'s "essential" food landmarks. Most crucially, it serves a damn fine pizza.”

Read the whole essay here.