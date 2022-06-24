Morning Brief: SCOTUS Gun Ruling, Miranda Rights, Kitchen Abuelas

It's the FINAL DAY of our June Member Drive and we are behind on our goal to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Plus, your gift's impact will be twice as strong because it will be matched dollar for dollar!

Good morning, L.A. It’s Friday, June 24.

It’s been quite a busy few days, hasn’t it? Well, before we get to the latest U.S. Supreme Court rulings, I want to make a special plea. Consider this a Public Service Announcement. I’m sure you love opening up this newsletter and reading my lovely words every morning, right? Well, just like your favorite basketball team (I’m a Warriors fan) needs its fans during an away game, we need your support to keep this great product going.

Ok, watch out for whiplash now because I’m about to pivot to something we need to keep our eyes on:

Just yesterday, in a 6-3 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the 2nd amendment overrides laws in New York that restrict who can legally carry guns in public. Basically, the ruling states it is a citizen’s constitutional right to “bear arms” outside the home, making this one of the more significant decisions around gun rights in more than a decade.

So why does this matter to us blue-state Californians, with the strictest gun laws in the nation? Well, writes Cal Matters’ Ben Christopher California’s similar strict gun laws could be next in the boxing ring .

“While the ruling doesn't speak to the California system, specifically at least on paper, it's very, very similar to the way that New York's works,” Ben Christopher said on KPCC’s AirTalk this morning. “So it's really hard to imagine California's concealed carry permitting system isn't also on borrowed time.”

Some states require a permit to carry a gun. Other states don’t. California is one of a handful of states with even stricter laws, requiring people to show “good cause” for needing that permit. New York WAS one of them, too. But in writing the opinion for the court, Justice Clarence Thomas said such a restriction is unconstitutional because “it prevents law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms.”

Now, to be clear, California's concealed carry law is still in place. It's up to law enforcement in each county to determine how it's carried out. The state’s capital, Sacramento, for example, has a more lax interpretation of the law than San Francisco, writes Cal Matters' Ben Christopher. Here in L.A. County, the Sheriff’s Department told me that Sheriff Alex Villanueva has bolstered the number of approved concealed weapon permits in response to what it says is a rise in crime. The department also told me its legal department is reviewing the Court’s decision to determine if, or how, it will affect state laws.

On Thursday, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced legislation he said would survive any challenges that might come due to yesterday’s ruling. That includes bills that would strengthen the state’s concealed carry law and would increase accountability for the firearm industry. He stated that he is working with Governor Gavin Newsom and the legislature to advance laws that keep Californians safe: “The data is clear and the consequences are dire — more guns in places make us less safe. In California, we are committed to passing and defending commonsense, constitutional gun laws that save lives."

For his part, Governor Gavin Newsom called the Supreme Court decision “radical."

“Today’s Court thinks that gun regulations should be frozen in time, and that if there wasn’t a similar law in existence in the 1700s or 1800s, then a state can’t pass it now, no matter how important it is to protect people from the modern horror of gun violence.”

Though it's unclear all the specific steps California will take to preserve existing gun laws, UCLA law professor Adam Winkler says , “They could make this a very onerous requirement… something that would really dissuade people from getting permits and restrict people from carrying guns.”

He predicts, “we’re going to see a whole new wave of gun restrictions.”

This decision on concealed weapons is just one of many that SCOTUS is making over the next week. Stay tuned.

As always, try to stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below the fold.

What Else You Need To Know Today

