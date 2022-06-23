Netflix Lays Off 300 Employees As It Loses Subscribers

Your donation today during our June Member Drive keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Plus, your gift will be matched dollar for dollar, so your impact will be doubled! Thank you for your partnership.

Entertainment streaming giant Netflix laid off an additional 300 of their 11,000 worldwide staff Friday, following the layoffs of 150 employees , dozens of contractors, and other part-time staff in May. The news was first reported by Variety , citing a statement from a Netflix spokesperson.

The layoffs come following an announcement to investors earlier this year that they’d lost 200,000 subscribers at the end of the first quarter — the first time Netflix had a net loss of subscribers in its recent history. They also disclosed that they expected to lose 2 million more subscribers in the second quarter.

The company’s stock has lost a significant amount of its value since these announcements. The stock opened Friday at $180.50 and was down slightly as of midday. It peaked during this past year at just over $700.

The layoffs come as Netflix faces increased competition for viewers’ dollars as competitors make big investments in their own streaming services, such as Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, and Paramount+. That includes higher rates of “churn,” with subscribers at least temporarily canceling some subscriptions while adding others — now Netflix has to worry about not just landing new subscribers, but keeping the existing ones.

Concerns from observers are also growing that streaming subscriptions may have peaked and that streamers will be unable to recapture the revenue once generated via other distribution channels, such as advertising, international sales, and theatrical distribution... . Like other businesses, they also face the growing fears of a possible recession.

The majority of the layoffs affect U.S. staff. Netflix cited “slower revenue growth” as the reason for the layoffs, looking to keep their costs in line with that adjusted speed. The company committed in their most recent earnings call to cost-cutting that would keep their profit margins at 20%. They’re not the only streamer making cuts — HBO Max parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, following the acquisition of WarnerMedia, has also made a number of cuts. However, those have been focused on the executive ranks thus far.

