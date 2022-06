LA City Council To Vote On Historic-Cultural Monument Status For Home Of Noted Civil Rights Attorney Loren Miller

It's the FINAL DAY of our June Member Drive and we are behind on our goal to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Plus, your gift's impact will be twice as strong because it will be matched dollar for dollar!

The Los Angeles City Council is due to vote Friday on whether to designate Loren Miller's Silver Lake home as a historic-cultural monument.

The Black civil rights attorney fought against redlining policies in L.A. and nationwide. He argued and won a U.S. Supreme Court case — Shelley v. Kraemer — that struck down racist real estate covenants in 1948.

Adrian Scott Fine, with the L.A. Conservancy, says it's time to recognize Miller for his work against housing discrimination.

"He's just somebody that really changed the course of history, but few people know him," Fine said. "And this house helps shed some light on his story and his contribution to civil rights and the movement, both around segregation and discrimination"

The recommendation for the designation notes: