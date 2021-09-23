Morning Brief: Redistricting, Possible Strike In Hollywood And Local Restaurants Pick Up Prestige

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Sept. 23.

OK, pop quiz: in which Congressional district do you live? What’s your state Assembly district? Or city councilmember’s or county supervisor’s district?

I know mine (definitely did not Google any of them and you can’t prove I did), but if you don’t know off the top of your head, don’t sweat it because they might be changing soon.

That’s right, L.A.: It’s redistricting time!

And look, I know that’s probably the most boring “It’s ____ time!” statement I could write, but the process of redrawing electoral maps can have huge consequences for our local, state and national democracies.

As José Del Río III, a local redistricting advocate who spoke with our newsroom’s radio show AirTalk explains:

Redistricting is really the foundational issue from which all issues stem from — whether it be climate change, ethics reforms, housing reforms, something on a national scale. Redistricting is the first issue you need to tackle because you need individuals in elected office that represent your ideals.

That’s why we published an explainer to answer all your redistricting questions , like:



Who draws the new district maps?

How do they decide where to draw the lines?

How can I give feedback on the maps?

So brush up on your redistricting knowledge and dazzle your loved ones, colleagues and complete strangers with all your democratic process savvy.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.



What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go... Yes, The Tire Company Has Restaurant Recommendations

The beef pho at Pho 79, a Garden Grove restaurant that received a 2019 James Beard America's Classics Award. (Leo Duran/LAist)

The historically Eurocentric and Los Angeles-phobic Michelin Guide , which has made attempts in recent years to broaden its culinary perspective , just announced a bunch of new California restaurants in its Bib Gourmand category. And Southern California did well .

Of the 45 new Bib Gourmand restaurants revealed on Wednesday, 16 of them are located in Los Angeles or Orange counties.

They include spots that specialize in barbecue, Brazilian fare, Peruvian cuisine, fancy sandwiches, tacos, ramen, dumplings and, of course, Italian food. While we think Michelin's list still lacks enough representation of Mexican and Central American restaurants, it's a tasty spread.

Read more about our local list-makers here .