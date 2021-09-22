Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Education

LAUSD and Teachers Have Agreed On A 'Continuity Of Learning Plan'

By  Kyle Stokes
Published Sep 22, 2021 3:05 PM
A masked teacher in a gray shirt dances next to a 4-year-old student in a pink shirt.
Students in quarantine will now have the opportunity to continue learning via live-streamed lessons.
(Mariana Dale
/
LAist)
LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

LAUSD and its teachers union have agreed on a "continuity of learning plan" for students and teachers who are sent home to quarantine because of COVID.

The deal — which still requires school board and full-union approval — involves a 5% salary raise and a virtual live-streaming agreement.

This agreement means that L.A. Unified School District teachers, for the first time since the pandemic began, will be required by their contract to provide simultaneous instruction. That involves streaming the same lesson to students quarantining at home that they're also delivering to students in the classroom.

The deal keeps in place LAUSD's weekly COVID testing for all students and staff through at least the end of the first semester.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

As for students and teachers in close contact with the infected, vaccinated individuals won't have to quarantine unless they exhibit symptoms within two weeks of an exposure. For unvaccinated students and staff, they can return to school after eight days if they test negative or ten day if they choose not to get a test.

What questions do you have about K-12 education in Southern California?
Kyle Stokes reports on the public education system — and the societal forces, parental choices and political decisions that determine which students get access to a “good” school (and how we define a “good school”).

Related Stories