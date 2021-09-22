LAUSD and Teachers Have Agreed On A 'Continuity Of Learning Plan'

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

LAUSD and its teachers union have agreed on a "continuity of learning plan" for students and teachers who are sent home to quarantine because of COVID.

The deal — which still requires school board and full-union approval — involves a 5% salary raise and a virtual live-streaming agreement.

This agreement means that L.A. Unified School District teachers, for the first time since the pandemic began, will be required by their contract to provide simultaneous instruction. That involves streaming the same lesson to students quarantining at home that they're also delivering to students in the classroom.

The deal keeps in place LAUSD's weekly COVID testing for all students and staff through at least the end of the first semester.

As for students and teachers in close contact with the infected, vaccinated individuals won't have to quarantine unless they exhibit symptoms within two weeks of an exposure. For unvaccinated students and staff, they can return to school after eight days if they test negative or ten day if they choose not to get a test.