Morning Brief: Omicron, LA Gets Sued, And The History Of Dessert

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Good morning, L.A. It’s Nov. 29.

On Friday, the World Health Organization declared the omicron strain of the coronavirus, which was first identified in South Africa, an official variant of concern. So far, cases have also been identified in Botswana, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Israel, the Netherlands, Australia and Hong Kong.

The variant hasn’t been found in the U.S. yet, but Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, the director of the California Department of Public Health, said that state health officials are watching for it.

“California is closely monitoring the new Omicron variant, which has not yet arrived in California or the U.S.,” he said. “Vaccines continue to be our best way through the pandemic by safely protecting us against severe illness from COVID-19 and its variants.”

The L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a statement as well, noting that “the Delta variant remains the dominate [sic] variant detected among LA County residents and continues to account for 100% of cases sequenced,” but emphasizing the need for residents to adhere to masking requirements and get vaccinated.

Part of the reason for local officials’ vigilance is the expectation that it’s only a matter of time before omicron makes its way to the U.S. Speaking to ABC's This Week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical advisor, expressed his concern about the country’s readiness.

About The Morning Brief The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

"As we all know, when you have a virus that has already gone to multiple countries, inevitably it will be here," he said. "The question is: Will we be prepared for it?"

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.



What Else You Need To Know Today

The mother of a man who was shot and killed by an L.A. Sheriff’s deputy is suing the county.

The official start to holiday shopping comes with more L.A. police officers patrolling high-end malls to deter smash-and-grab robberies.

patrolling high-end malls to deter smash-and-grab robberies. College apps for UCs and CSUs are due November 30, which means it’s crunch time for high school seniors.

Before You Go ... A Graphic Novel Exploring The History Of Dessert

This is NOT the Strawberry Cream Cake at Clifton's but doesn't it look delicious? (Blake yuto/Unsplash)

If you want to explore the sweet life with a guided tour of treats from around the world, pick up Yummy: A History of Desserts . Cartoonist Victoria Grace Elliott's new graphic novel takes readers on a global tour with recipes, history and adorable illustrations.