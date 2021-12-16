Morning Brief: Oil Spill Seafood, Nursing Homes And Movie Snow
Good morning, L.A. It’s Dec. 16.
And now, back to the news…
Back in October, an oil pipeline off the Orange County coast ruptured, causing a 25,000-gallon spill that affected animals, plants and beaches. Three companies associated with the pipeline are facing federal charges of negligence.
Most of the residue has since been cleaned, but some locals have a lingering question: is it safe to eat seafood from the area?
The answer is largely yes, but it depends on who you ask, writes LAist contributor Stefan A. Slater. After the OC spill, fishing companies and individuals were prohibited from acquiring fish and shellfish from areas in and around the rupture. The closure was in effect throughout October and November, and during that time, officials tested seafood from the region for dangerous chemicals related to the spill.
They ultimately concluded that it was safe to eat, and lifted the ban — but some activists are still wary.
-
"Not to sound too glib, but you don't want oil in your seafood,” said Tom Ford, CEO of The Bay Foundation. “That is what the general public has to come to a decision on, and a spill really brings that into focus.”
With that in mind, there are ways to be a more conscientious consumer. Writes Stefan:
If you're buying locally caught seafood, what you're buying has probably passed through a highly regulated and monitored system. It's easier to know where and how something was caught if it's locally sourced. So talk with your local fishers. Don't be afraid to ask questions … you'll learn more about what they do to ensure your seafood is sustainably caught and safe to eat.
Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.
What Else You Need To Know Today
- The storm system that tore through the Southland this week broke daily records and left behind a wake of damage.
- Here’s who is planning to run for the Assembly seat being vacated by Ed Chau in the west San Gabriel Valley.
- A new public health campaign calls on Californians to reach out to friends and family who are struggling with their mental health.
- A nursing home was fined more than $900,000 in 2018 for poor patient care, but consumers have been hard-pressed to find any public record of it.
- Local Democrats are signaling a definitive shift in the party’s approach to crime ahead of the 2022 elections.
- Students and advocates say that a new California law requiring public colleges to update diplomas and records for transgender students who have changed their names is affirming, and will prevent discrimination.
Before You Go ... Hollywood Snow: From Asbestos To Graphics
Classic holiday movies take the viewer on a bumpy ride through generations of yuletide joy, writes Arts and Entertainment reporter Mike Roe. From cornflakes to salt to computer graphics, here’s how movie mavens made snow in sunny L.A. over the course of the decades.
-
