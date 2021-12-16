Morning Brief: Oil Spill Seafood, Nursing Homes And Movie Snow

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Back in October, an oil pipeline off the Orange County coast ruptured, causing a 25,000-gallon spill that affected animals, plants and beaches. Three companies associated with the pipeline are facing federal charges of negligence.

Most of the residue has since been cleaned, but some locals have a lingering question: is it safe to eat seafood from the area?

The answer is largely yes, but it depends on who you ask, writes LAist contributor Stefan A. Slater. After the OC spill, fishing companies and individuals were prohibited from acquiring fish and shellfish from areas in and around the rupture. The closure was in effect throughout October and November, and during that time, officials tested seafood from the region for dangerous chemicals related to the spill.

They ultimately concluded that it was safe to eat, and lifted the ban — but some activists are still wary.

"Not to sound too glib, but you don't want oil in your seafood,” said Tom Ford , CEO of The Bay Foundation . “That is what the general public has to come to a decision on, and a spill really brings that into focus.”

With that in mind, there are ways to be a more conscientious consumer. Writes Stefan:

If you're buying locally caught seafood, what you're buying has probably passed through a highly regulated and monitored system. It's easier to know where and how something was caught if it's locally sourced. So talk with your local fishers. Don't be afraid to ask questions … you'll learn more about what they do to ensure your seafood is sustainably caught and safe to eat.

Before You Go ... Hollywood Snow: From Asbestos To Graphics

Children frolic in artificial snow brought in to Westlake Park on Feb. 1, 1941. An artificial snowstorm was created with tons of opaque ice to publicize a Snow Sports Carnival at Big Bear Lake. (Courtesy Herald Examiner Collection / L.A. Public Library )

Classic holiday movies take the viewer on a bumpy ride through generations of yuletide joy, writes Arts and Entertainment reporter Mike Roe. From cornflakes to salt to computer graphics, here’s how movie mavens made snow in sunny L.A. over the course of the decades.