Morning Brief: L.A. Redistricting Vote, Unincorporated Renewable Energy, Rose Bowl COVID Precautions
Good morning, L.A. It’s Dec. 8.
L.A. has been carved up once again.
The Los Angeles City Council officially adopted an ordinance defining new district lines in the city for the next decade on Tuesday.
Now, the new map is headed to Mayor Eric Garcetti’s desk for approval.
Take a look at the new layout below:
The vote was originally scheduled for last week but was bumped back due to the discovery of a small error in the boundary between Districts 1 and 10.
The process to reach this point included a commission, ad hoc committee, and plenty of public input. The ordinance passed 13-0. Councilman Buscaino was absent for the vote.
The creation process for the new bit of cartography took on a handful of issues highlighted by advocates in recent months.
Koreatown will be made whole on the new map, united under district 10. Residents have been vocal on this issue ever since the neighborhood was split up into four districts under the drawing.
USC and Exposition Park are staying put in District 9, despite a strong push from Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, who represents District 8. Both landmarks fell within the borders of District 8 two maps ago.
The new map is expected to be enacted on Jan. 1.
What Else You Need To Know Today
- A million LA County residents will soon be receiving their power from 100% renewable sources. Learn more about the L.A. Board of Supervisors vote that made it possible.
- If you want to enjoy the Tournament of Roses or the Rose Bowl game, you’re probably going to have to be vaccinated.
- Party like it’s 1999...just far away from me. Los Angeles is once again taking its New Year’s Eve Party online this year.
Before You Go...Jack In The Box Makes A Del Scorcho Deal To Buy Del Taco
Get your antacids ready for a match made in California fast food heaven.
Jack-In-The-Box made a whopper of an offer...er, a…*checks notes* Jumbo Jack® of an offer to acquire Del Taco. The deal, which was announced Monday, will cost Jack in the Box $575 million.
Now, the move will be voted on by Del Taco shareholders. It’s expected to be approved by early next year.
