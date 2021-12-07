Support for LAist comes from
Play In LA

LA's Grand Park New Year's Eve Party Is Going Virtual Again

By Tyler Wayne
Published Dec 7, 2021 6:00 AM
New Year's Eve revelers gather in the plaza of Grand Park in Los Angeles as a variety of lights paint the space in pink, purple, and blue.
Grand Park's NYE celebration in 2013.
(Courtesy: Grand Park)
L.A.’s official New Year’s Eve party in Grand Park will be streaming all of its festivities live online for the second straight year.

The event, which will include live performances from Steve Aoki, Andrekza, and Bia, will be streamed live on YouTube. It will also be making its national broadcast debut on Fuse. The park is even supporting local vendors by hawking “Party At Home” kits for the evening.

The park’s director, Julia Diamond, said the shindig isn’t expected to have a particularly noteworthy impact on tourism this year. But the exposure will pay dividends down the road.

“There's a lot of employment happening that night. But right now the tourism quantity of it goes down when we've had to adjust to COVID in this way,” said Diamond. “But our hope is that we'll be able to swing the door wide open in the future when we don't have security concerns."

The festivities will be kicking off for the 9th year in a row starting at 11 p.m. on Dec. 31. For more information on the event, go to Grand Park’s dedicated page on the event.

