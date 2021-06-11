Morning Brief: Reopening Anxiety, Mask Honor System And Muslims In Film

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Good morning, L.A. It’s June 11.

California will mark a major milestone next week. On June 15, the state’s color-coded tier system will come to an end, essentially kicking off a full economic reopening. What does that mean locally? We have a slate of reopening reporting coming next week to put things into perspective.

If the idea of everything going back to the way it was after 15 months of life-altering limitations makes your pulse quicken and your brain cry, you’re far from alone.

Itai Danovitch, chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences at Cedars-Sinai, has a message: it’s OK that you’re worried.

It's perfectly normal to be distressed and to be disrupted by a traumatic experience, and the pandemic is a psychological trauma. How we recover from a trauma has to do with our ability to face our fears and our concerns directly and adaptively, and to be of service to others, and to reach out for help when we're distressed.

We spoke with Dr. Danovitch about some common situations and how you can cope as we get back to some form of normal life. Read all about it here .

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

The Los Angeles Unified School District will explore options to create more affordable housing for its teachers and staff.

L.A. City Councilmember Mike Bonin says Sheriff Alex Villanueva's move to send deputies to Venice was all for show — and came without notice .

Come June 15, the state’s tier system is gone, and so is its public mask mandate. Here’s what we know so far about the workplace rules , which are still being ironed out.

A new comic from Burbank comic company DC Comics features LGBTQ+ creators writing LGBTQ+ characters. We interviewed writer & L.A. native Sina Grace about the story he tells here, queer politics, his own journey through the comic book industry, and more.

California officials have filed an appeal against last week's court ruling that overturned the state's decades-old assault weapons ban.

A USC study finds Muslim characters mostly missing from the movies , unless they're tied to violence.

In 1997, Arshay Cooper and a group of his classmates formed the first all-Black high school rowing team . Cooper was the team captain, an experience that changed not only the course of his life, but of everyone in that boat.

Before You Go... This Week's Outdoor Pick: A Summer Stroll At The Huntington

People wearing face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19 visit the Chinese Garden at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino on Nov. 7, 2020 (Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

Enjoy a twilight stroll through the gardens during summer weekends . Huntington members and the public are welcome with advance reservations or pre-purchased tickets. The 1919 Café is open until 7 p.m., and the Huntington Store stays open until 8 p.m.

Or you could: Practice your downward dog with your four-legged friend. Attend a lowrider cruise night and book launch. Get a personalized poem from a Pride Poet. Swing into summer with a free dance lesson. And more .