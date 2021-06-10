Awesome Online And IRL Events Happening This Weekend: June 11-13
Practice your downward dog with your four-legged friend. Attend a lowrider cruise night and book launch. Get a personalized poem from a Pride Poet. Swing into summer with a free dance lesson. Dig into pizza, ramen, vegan tacos, gin and coffee.
Thursday, June 10 - Saturday, June 12; starting at 7:20 p.m. PT
Urban Death Trail Of Torment: Haunted Walk-Thru
Zombie Joe’s Theatre Group
4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
Take a walk of scares through a dimly-lit labyrinth of horrors that have arisen from the pandemic. See the unfathomable monstrosities and disturbing spirits that walk among us. The approximately 20-minute, contactless experience follows all COVID-19 safety guidelines, including small groups and mandatory masking. Ages 16+.
COST: $35 (for up to two people); MORE INFO
Friday, June 11; 7:10 p.m. PT
LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium
The Dodgers partner with L.A. Pride to host LGBTQ+ night at Chavez Ravine. After the game, fully vaccinated fans are welcome on the field to watch a fireworks show set to music by Bowie Jane. The package includes a ticket to the game against the Texas Rangers and a Dodgers Pride-themed T-shirt.
COST: Single tickets start at $70; MORE INFO
Friday, June 11; 5 p.m. PT
After Hours: Songs of Protest
As part of L.A. Opera’s On Now online programming, celebrate the music that inspired social justice. Watch soprano Brandie Sutton, baritone Justin Austin, pianist Damien Sneed, drummer Jonathan Barber and bass player Michael Olatuja interpret the music of Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Sam Cooke, Duke Ellington, Donny Hathaway, Fats Waller and Julia Perry, among others. The show was filmed at Dorothy Maynor Hall at Harlem School of the Arts. Watch on L.A. Opera's Facebook and YouTube channels.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, June 11 - Friday, June 18
Kronos Festival
After skipping last year, the San Francisco-based festival of new classical music returns online with 14 world premieres. Art, activism and the fight for civil rights are the dominant themes in pieces by Sahba Aminikia, Stacy Garrop, Nicole Lizée, Bill Morrison, Tongo Eisen-Martin, Eiko Otake, Kayla Pellom, Pete Seeger, Valerie Soe, Vân-Ánh Võ, and Zachary James Watkins. Each program includes films and performances.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, June 11 - Sunday, June 13; 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Pride Poets Poetry Hotline
In lieu of in-person, typewritten poetry, West Hollywood Poet Laureate Brian Sonia-Wallace and the Pride Poets are staffing a poetry hotline. Call 202-998-3510 to order a custom poem based on the topic of your choice. Callers can get copies mailed or emailed to them. The poets are hoping to write 500 poems. For each call, an anonymous donor will contribute $15 to the L.A. LGBT Center.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 12; 8 p.m. PT
Summer Swing Nights: Drive-in Edition
El Camino College
16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance
Listen to vocals by the Swing Tones and guest performers, who will be accompanied by a live seven-piece band. The evening also features swing dancing and lessons. If you can’t make this weekend’s session, other Swing Nights take place on Aug. 7 and Sept. 4.
COST: Tickets start at $50; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 12; 2 p.m. PT
Roaring Rainbow
Tune into a joyful, all-ages online concert to benefit trans youth. LGBTQIA performers and creators include Rebecca Sugar (creator of Steven Universe), nerd-folk sibling duo The Doubleclicks, the hosts of Still Buffering, A Cross-Generational Culture Podcast and SuperKnova. The YouTube link will be sent after ticket purchase, which benefits the nonprofits Trans Families and the National Center for Transgender Equality.
COST: Free - $100; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 12; 5 p.m. PT
Bold Ink Awards
WriteGirl, the L.A.-based creative writing and mentoring organization, holds an online awards benefit to support its programs. Watch live musical performances and special guest appearances as WriteGirl honors poet and WriteGirl alum Amanda Gorman, TV writer and author Attica Locke, author and producer Tembi Locke and novelist Gabriela Garcia.
COST: Tickets start at $40 - $50 ; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 12 - Sunday, June 20
1 Hour Photo
L.A.’s East West Players, the nation’s largest producer of Asian American theatrical works, presents a filmed production of a play written and performed by Tetsuro Shigematsu (Empire Of The Son) and directed by Richard Wolfe. Based on a true story, it follows a Japanese Canadian man as he seeks beauty and love amid the horror of a WWII incarceration camp, then rebuilds his life as a scientist, businessman and father. The screening is followed by a talkback with Shigematsu.
COST: $34.99; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 12; 8 p.m. PT
Stand Up for Pride
The Comedy Chateau
4615 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
This comedy night showcases an LGBTQIA+ lineup hosted by Billy Francesca. Comics include Jackie Steele, Samantha Hale, Ranier Pollard, Aidan Park, Iggy Lovesky, Shawn Pelofsky, Julian Michael and Deven Bouchet. The fundraiser benefits ProjectQ, an LGBTQIA+ youth nonprofit. The show takes place outdoors on a heated patio. Two-drink minimum.
COST: $40; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 12; 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. PT
Pup-Up Yoga Fundraiser
Modernbeast
2100 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Unit D, Venice
Practice your downward dog in a doga (dog + yoga) class that also raises money for Fix'N Fidos, which pays for spay and neuter procedures and assists with vet bills for low-income people. Bring your fur babies to one of the 40-minute sessions (9:30 a.m. or 12 p.m.). Dogs (and people) must be socialized and well-behaved around others. BYOYM (bring your own yoga mat).
COST: $40; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 12; 6 - 10 p.m. PT
Cruise Night Book Release
Just Memories Car Club
3600 Peck Rd., El Monte
L.A.-based photographer Kristin Bedford’s new book, Cruise Night, is a candid, intimate exploration of Mexican American lowrider car culture. What better place for a book release than a cruise night hosted by El Monte’s lowrider community? Drop by to view more than 100 lowrider cars as you enjoy music and food. Bedford will sign books at the event.
COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO
Sunday, June 13; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
BTS Day
JANM Plaza
100 N. Central Ave., downtown L.A.
If you’re already a member of the BTS Army, you know June 13 is the K-POP band's eighth anniversary. To celebrate, businesses in Little Tokyo are offering new merchandise and specials inspired by each member of the group. Pre-purchase a swag bundle then, starting at 11 a.m., stop by the Little Tokyo Festa Headquarters (on the JANM plaza) to pick up your bag and get a map listing the giveaway items. A la carte presale items may also be available.
COST: $55 per bundle, other prices vary; MORE INFO
Sunday, June 13; 9 a.m. PT
Zine Workshop Inspired by Cauleen Smith
LACMA presents an online zine-making session with Asha Grant, director of The Free Black Women’s Library-L.A. and founder of The Salt Eaters Bookshop. The workshop is inspired by LACMA’s current exhibition, Cauleen Smith: Give It Or Leave It. Grant guides viewers through the process, making literary connections along the way.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, June 13; 4 p.m.
In Response III
L.A.-based African American theater company Towne Street Theatre presents a live celebration of Juneteenth (via Zoom). Watch a collection of short plays that challenge common perceptions about racism in the United States and focus on how historical events and attitudes have led to systemic racism.
COST: Pay-what-you-can; MORE INFO
Sunday, June 13; 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. PT
Monsters, Inc. / The Goonies
Rooftop Cinema Club
1310 E. Franklin Ave., El Segundo
The outdoor screenings begin with an early, family-friendly showing of Pixar's Monsters, Inc. followed by The Goonies (18+). The venue opens with a limited capacity and all ticket purchases must be made online, prior to the screening.
COST: Lounge chairs start at $14.50 for the family screening, $19.50 for later screening; MORE INFO
Through Wednesday, June 30
Self Help Graphics & Art’s Annual Print Fair
The Boyle Heights community arts organization holds its annual fair online, debuting new prints weekly from its professional printmaking program and open print studio. Purchase prints from artists including Yaneli Delgado, Nani Chacon, Peter Tovar, Gina Herrera, Leo Limon and Sandy Rodriguez. All proceeds will benefit Self Help Graphics. Older prints from the archive are also available.
COST: FREE entry; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
Summer Evening Strolls
The Huntington
1151 Oxford Road, San Marino
Enjoy a twilight stroll through the gardens during summer weekends. Huntington members and the public are welcome with advance reservations or pre-purchased tickets. The 1919 Café is open until 7 p.m., and the Huntington Store stays open until 8 p.m. Tickets are released every other Tuesday at noon for the series. Tickets limited to one evening per week per household.
COST: $5 - $20 admission; MORE INFO
TV/Streaming Pick
Starstruck
The original series from comedian Rose Matafeo, who co-wrote the six episodes with Alice Snedden, follows Jessie (Matafeo), a millennial in East London going nowhere fast. A one-night stand with famous movie star Tom (Nikesh Patel) turns into something more in this romantic comedy. (This totally sounds like an updated version of Notting Hill and we are here for it.) The cast also includes Sindhu Vee, Emma Sidi and Minnie Driver. Starstruck premieres on HBO Max on June 10.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.
- Longtime friends Tyanna Wallace and Tyra Myricks, who happen to be the daughters of the Notorious B.I.G. and Jam Master Jay, are collaborating on a New York-style pizzeria. Juicy Pizza opens on Saturday, June 12 at 615 N. La Brea, in the former Pizza Romana space next to Bludso's. No word on whether there's a Big Poppa on the menu. (h/t Eater LA)
- World Gin Day is on Saturday, June 12. Celebrate with homegrown organic gin from Greenbar Distillery, which was L.A.’s first distillery since Prohibition. The portfolio includes City Bright Gin, the Gin + Tonic Canned Highball and the UnGin + Tonic Canned Highball, a nonalcoholic G&T.
- City Bean Roasters says goodbye to its one-shelf speakeasy operation and returns to retail on Saturday, June 12. Stop by the Shop at City Bean, located at its West Adams/West Jeff roastery, to meet the crew, drink the nitro cold brew on tap, purchase 12 oz. and 5 lb. bags of coffee, accessories and local provisions. The shop is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m to 1 p.m.
- Plant-based taco stand Plant Food For People celebrates its 10th anniversary with a POP-UP Fiesta on June 12. The shindig, at Sycamore Park in Highland Park, includes mariachis, music, games and food. It runs from noon to 7 p.m.
- Tokyo-based Afuri Ramen already has outposts in Northern California and Portland. On Saturday, it opens a shop in DTLA's Arts District (688 Mateo St.). Instead of a fatty, pork tonkotsu broth, Afuri specializes in citrus-tinted chitan broth and aims to make fresh noodles on the daily.
- Brad Mathews pops up at Rustic Canyon in Santa Monica, June 11-12, to preview a few menu items from Bar Le Côte, a seafood tavern opening in Los Olivos later this summer. Look for halibut tartare, Spanish octopus, honeycomb ice cream and a Bar Le Côte sherry cocktail.
- Farm Cup, LA’s brightest vintage coffee van, is now parked in West Hollywood (7748 Santa Monica Blvd.) and is open for business every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The hours are the same for Farm Cup’s Century City location, Monday through Friday. (h/t Eater LA)
- Grain Traders, the eatery/marketplace on Fairfax, now offers vegan snow ice in three flavors: coconut and pandan, cacao almond, and mango and passionfruit. Don’t forget to add toppings such as almond brownies, homemade granola and sweet corn cakes. Available on Thursdays-Saturdays, 12 to 6 p.m.
- Dine at Wahoo's Tacos in Long Beach (4201 McGowan St. #205) on Sunday, June 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. to raise funds to help shelter pets. Bring the flyer and Wahoo’s will donate 20% of your entire order to the spcaLA.
- Khoi Barbecue, a Houston-based pop-up that specializes in Asian-influenced BBQ, and Convenience West BBQ, out of Marfa, come to Heritage Barbecue in downtown San Juan Capistrano on Sunday, June 13 from 11 a.m. until they sell out. The menu includes Viet Tex and Tex Mex items like brisket phở, bánh xèo, bò lá lốt links, boudin wraps and tacos.