Awesome Online And IRL Events Happening This Weekend: June 11-13

Practice your downward dog with your four-legged friend. Attend a lowrider cruise night and book launch. Get a personalized poem from a Pride Poet. Swing into summer with a free dance lesson. Dig into pizza, ramen, vegan tacos, gin and coffee.



Thursday, June 10 - Saturday, June 12; starting at 7:20 p.m. PT

Urban Death Trail Of Torment: Haunted Walk-Thru

Zombie Joe’s Theatre Group

4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

Take a walk of scares through a dimly-lit labyrinth of horrors that have arisen from the pandemic. See the unfathomable monstrosities and disturbing spirits that walk among us. The approximately 20-minute, contactless experience follows all COVID-19 safety guidelines, including small groups and mandatory masking. Ages 16+.

COST: $35 (for up to two people); MORE INFO

Friday, June 11; 7:10 p.m. PT

LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers partner with L.A. Pride to host LGBTQ+ night at Chavez Ravine. After the game, fully vaccinated fans are welcome on the field to watch a fireworks show set to music by Bowie Jane. The package includes a ticket to the game against the Texas Rangers and a Dodgers Pride-themed T-shirt.

COST: Single tickets start at $70; MORE INFO

Friday, June 11; 5 p.m. PT

After Hours: Songs of Protest

As part of L.A. Opera’s On Now online programming, celebrate the music that inspired social justice. Watch soprano Brandie Sutton, baritone Justin Austin, pianist Damien Sneed, drummer Jonathan Barber and bass player Michael Olatuja interpret the music of Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Sam Cooke, Duke Ellington, Donny Hathaway, Fats Waller and Julia Perry, among others. The show was filmed at Dorothy Maynor Hall at Harlem School of the Arts. Watch on L.A. Opera's Facebook and YouTube channels.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Kronos Quartet's Kronos Festival returns this year with eight days of free online music and film events. ( Hugo Kobayashi)

Friday, June 11 - Friday, June 18

Kronos Festival

After skipping last year, the San Francisco-based festival of new classical music returns online with 14 world premieres. Art, activism and the fight for civil rights are the dominant themes in pieces by Sahba Aminikia, Stacy Garrop, Nicole Lizée, Bill Morrison, Tongo Eisen-Martin, Eiko Otake, Kayla Pellom, Pete Seeger, Valerie Soe, Vân-Ánh Võ, and Zachary James Watkins. Each program includes films and performances.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, June 11 - Sunday, June 13; 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Pride Poets Poetry Hotline

In lieu of in-person, typewritten poetry, West Hollywood Poet Laureate Brian Sonia-Wallace and the Pride Poets are staffing a poetry hotline. Call 202-998-3510 to order a custom poem based on the topic of your choice. Callers can get copies mailed or emailed to them. The poets are hoping to write 500 poems. For each call, an anonymous donor will contribute $15 to the L.A. LGBT Center .

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Listen to swing music and dance under the stars this weekend at an El Camino College drive-in. (GoToVan, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Saturday, June 12; 8 p.m. PT

Summer Swing Nights: Drive-in Edition

El Camino College

16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance

Listen to vocals by the Swing Tones and guest performers, who will be accompanied by a live seven-piece band. The evening also features swing dancing and lessons. If you can’t make this weekend’s session, other Swing Nights take place on Aug. 7 and Sept. 4.

COST: Tickets start at $50; MORE INFO

A team of LGBTQIA+ performers are teaming up to put on a livestreamed benefit concert to entertain and benefit trans youth. Roaring Rainbow is being described as a “joyful benefit concert for trans youth.” (Poster image by Teylor Smirl)

Saturday, June 12; 2 p.m. PT

Roaring Rainbow

Tune into a joyful, all-ages online concert to benefit trans youth. LGBTQIA performers and creators include Rebecca Sugar (creator of Steven Universe), nerd-folk sibling duo The Doubleclicks, the hosts of Still Buffering, A Cross-Generational Culture Podcast and SuperKnova. The YouTube link will be sent after ticket purchase, which benefits the nonprofits Trans Families and the National Center for Transgender Equality.

COST: Free - $100; MORE INFO

Amanda Gorman speaks on stage during Together Live at Town Hall on November 04, 2019, in New York City. (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Together Live / Getty Images North America)

Saturday, June 12; 5 p.m. PT

Bold Ink Awards

WriteGirl, the L.A.-based creative writing and mentoring organization, holds an online awards benefit to support its programs. Watch live musical performances and special guest appearances as WriteGirl honors poet and WriteGirl alum Amanda Gorman, TV writer and author Attica Locke, author and producer Tembi Locke and novelist Gabriela Garcia.

COST: Tickets start at $40 - $50 ; MORE INFO

East West Players present Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre’s "1 Hour Photo," written and performed by Tetsuro Shigematsu and directed by Richard Wolfe, (Ray Shum )

Saturday, June 12 - Sunday, June 20

1 Hour Photo

L.A.’s East West Players, the nation’s largest producer of Asian American theatrical works, presents a filmed production of a play written and performed by Tetsuro Shigematsu ​(​Empire Of The Son)​ and directed by Richard Wolfe. Based on a true story, it follows a Japanese Canadian man as he seeks beauty and love amid the horror of a WWII incarceration camp, then rebuilds his life as a scientist, businessman and father. The screening is followed by a talkback with Shigematsu.

COST: $34.99; MORE INFO



Saturday, June 12; 8 p.m. PT

Stand Up for Pride

The Comedy Chateau

4615 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

This comedy night showcases an LGBTQIA+ lineup hosted by Billy Francesca. Comics include Jackie Steele, Samantha Hale, Ranier Pollard, Aidan Park, Iggy Lovesky, Shawn Pelofsky, Julian Michael and Deven Bouchet. The fundraiser benefits ProjectQ, an LGBTQIA+ youth nonprofit. The show takes place outdoors on a heated patio. Two-drink minimum.

COST: $40; MORE INFO

Bring your well-behaved and socialized pup to a "doga" session. (stephenhanafin, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0)

Saturday, June 12; 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. PT

Pup-Up Yoga Fundraiser

Modernbeast

2100 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Unit D, Venice

Practice your downward dog in a doga (dog + yoga) class that also raises money for Fix'N Fidos, which pays for spay and neuter procedures and assists with vet bills for low-income people. Bring your fur babies to one of the 40-minute sessions (9:30 a.m. or 12 p.m.). Dogs (and people) must be socialized and well-behaved around others. BYOYM (bring your own yoga mat).

COST: $40; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 12; 6 - 10 p.m. PT

Cruise Night Book Release

Just Memories Car Club

3600 Peck Rd., El Monte

L.A.-based photographer Kristin Bedford’s new book, Cruise Night, is a candid, intimate exploration of Mexican American lowrider car culture. What better place for a book release than a cruise night hosted by El Monte’s lowrider community? Drop by to view more than 100 lowrider cars as you enjoy music and food. Bedford will sign books at the event.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

In this screengrab, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jimin, and RM of BTS performing onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Getty Images North America)

Sunday, June 13; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

BTS Day

JANM Plaza

100 N. Central Ave., downtown L.A.

If you’re already a member of the BTS Army, you know June 13 is the K-POP band's eighth anniversary. To celebrate, businesses in Little Tokyo are offering new merchandise and specials inspired by each member of the group. Pre-purchase a swag bundle then, starting at 11 a.m., stop by the Little Tokyo Festa Headquarters (on the JANM plaza) to pick up your bag and get a map listing the giveaway items. A la carte presale items may also be available.

COST: $55 per bundle, other prices vary; MORE INFO

LACMA presents an online zine-making session with Asha Grant. (Colorado College Tutt Library is licensed under CC BY 2.0z)

Sunday, June 13; 9 a.m. PT

Zine Workshop Inspired by Cauleen Smith

LACMA presents an online zine-making session with Asha Grant, director of The Free Black Women’s Library-L.A. and founder of The Salt Eaters Bookshop. The workshop is inspired by LACMA’s current exhibition, Cauleen Smith: Give It Or Leave It . Grant guides viewers through the process, making literary connections along the way.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, June 13; 4 p.m.

In Response III

L.A.-based African American theater company Towne Street Theatre presents a live celebration of Juneteenth (via Zoom). Watch a collection of short plays that challenge common perceptions about racism in the United States and focus on how historical events and attitudes have led to systemic racism.

COST: Pay-what-you-can; MORE INFO

Sunday, June 13; 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. PT

Monsters, Inc. / The Goonies

Rooftop Cinema Club

1310 E. Franklin Ave., El Segundo

The outdoor screenings begin with an early, family-friendly showing of Pixar's Monsters, Inc. followed by The Goonies (18+). The venue opens with a limited capacity and all ticket purchases must be made online, prior to the screening.

COST: Lounge chairs start at $14.50 for the family screening, $19.50 for later screening; MORE INFO

Through Wednesday, June 30

Self Help Graphics & Art’s Annual Print Fair

The Boyle Heights community arts organization holds its annual fair online, debuting new prints weekly from its professional printmaking program and open print studio. Purchase prints from artists including Yaneli Delgado, Nani Chacon, Peter Tovar, Gina Herrera, Leo Limon and Sandy Rodriguez. All proceeds will benefit Self Help Graphics. Older prints from the archive are also available.

COST: FREE entry; MORE INFO

People wearing face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19 visit the Chinese Garden at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California, November 7, 2020. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images / AFP)

Outdoor Pick

Summer Evening Strolls

The Huntington

1151 Oxford Road, San Marino

Enjoy a twilight stroll through the gardens during summer weekends. Huntington members and the public are welcome with advance reservations or pre-purchased tickets. The 1919 Café is open until 7 p.m., and the Huntington Store stays open until 8 p.m. Tickets are released every other Tuesday at noon for the series. Tickets limited to one evening per week per household.

COST: $5 - $20 admission; MORE INFO

TV/Streaming Pick

Starstruck

The original series from comedian Rose Matafeo, who co-wrote the six episodes with Alice Snedden, follows Jessie (Matafeo), a millennial in East London going nowhere fast. A one-night stand with famous movie star Tom (Nikesh Patel) turns into something more in this romantic comedy. (This totally sounds like an updated version of Notting Hill and we are here for it.) The cast also includes Sindhu Vee, Emma Sidi and Minnie Driver. Starstruck premieres on HBO Max on June 10.

Celebrate World Gin Day with homegrown gin from Greenbar Distillery, based in downtown L.A. (Courtesy Greenbar Distillery)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.