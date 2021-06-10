Morning Brief: Documenting Child Care, Drone Drama And Summer Cocktails

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Good morning, L.A. It’s June 10.

A couple words we’ve heard consistently through the pandemic are “essential workers.” One group of people doing some of that essential work are child care providers.

Last summer, LAist and KPCC gave cameras to 12 caregivers in Southern California and invited them to document their lives.

Now we’ve published a photo-rich series of five stories, chronicling the highs and lows of child care during the pandemic, unfiltered. The series is also available en español .

About The Morning Brief The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

Early education reporter Mariana Dale and engagement producer Stefanie Ritoper and

visual journalist Chava Sanchez helmed the project. I asked them what they will take away from the immersive series. Here’s what they had to say:

We can’t not talk about the problems endemic in the tangled web that is child care and early education... The pandemic pretty much made all of this worse; child care got even more expensive to provide and even less accessible. We’ll keep reporting on these problems and the people working to solve them. But what we’d want to highlight is that these photos also show the inescapable joy in the work of early childhood.



We see 6-year-old Charlie running after a balloon, kids playing in water, or getting down on the floor to inspect a caterpillar with a magnifying glass. One of the child care providers, Susana Alonzo, took a really striking photo of a group of kids in masks standing around a little girl who is about to blow out a birthday candle on a brownie.



We think there’s a lot to say about how child care providers and caregivers recognize how important these little things are at this time and how they’ve held a space for kids to play and feel joy.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

The L.A. County Democratic Party is calling on Sheriff Alex Villanueva to resign , accusing him of “perpetuating a culture of police brutality” among his more than 9,000 deputies and failing to rid the department of gangs.

, accusing him of “perpetuating a culture of police brutality” among his more than 9,000 deputies and failing to rid the department of gangs. As many as 3,000 elegant tern eggs were abandoned last month at the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve in Huntington Beach when a drone crashed into the wetlands and scared off the nesting seabirds. Now the Bolsa Chica Conservancy is raising money for new signs that explain why the regulations are so important to follow.

at the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve in Huntington Beach when a drone crashed into the wetlands and scared off the nesting seabirds. Now the Bolsa Chica Conservancy is raising money for new signs that explain why the regulations are so important to follow. A contract worker is accused of stealing hundreds of blank vaccine cards from a COVID-19 vaccination center at the Pomona Fairplex.

Before You Go... A Guide To Summer Cocktails

Madre's Smokey Margarita. (Courtesy of Madre)

I haven’t seen Another Round yet, but Caroline Pardilla ’s impressive guide to L.A.’s takeout cocktails has me wanting to make life imitate art all summer long. Whether you like them canned, fruity, bubbly or with mezcal (mi favorito), this list has something for everyone. Explore the guide here .