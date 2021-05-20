WATCH THE VIDEO
Child care was labeled essential during the coronavirus pandemic, but preschool teachers, family child care providers, relatives and nannies have long been doing the critical work of helping young kids grow and thrive.
Last summer, Southern California Public Radio, home to 89.3 KPCC FM and LAist.com, gave cameras to 12 early learning and care providers and asked them to document their lives.
Collectively, if you add up all their experience, they’ve been caring for children for close to 150 years. These images are a window into child care providers’ vast and varied roles — as educators, nurses, social workers, cooks and even janitors — and how they’ve adapted to the pandemic.
“We’re human, too,” Lancaster family child care provider Yvonne Cottage says. “We go through burnout, we go through stress, we go through all of that, right? But every morning, we still wake up, we grab our coffee, and we go in and we smile, and we’re ready for the kids.”
LAist gave cameras to 12 child care providers, educators, and caregivers to document their lives during the pandemic. See the photos in person this summer!
On June 17, KPCC/LAist early childhood reporter Mariana Dale will host a candid conversation between child care providers and early childhood decision-makers.
Production & Curation
Mariana Dale
Nubia Perez
Stefanie Ritoper
Chava Sanchez
Editors
Ashley Alvarado
Brian De Los Santos
Tony Marcano
Leslie Berestein Rojas
Events
Jon Cohn
Tony Federico
Daphne Liu
Rebecca Stumme
Production Support
Caitlin Biljan
Kristen Hayford
Zoe Ives
Giuliana Mayo
Andy Orozco
John Rabe
Peri Wallent
Design & Development
Dana Amihere
Brian Frank
Megan Garvey
Caitlin Hernandez
Translation & Interpretation
Child Care, Unfiltered is supported in part by the Tikun Olam Foundation, The Atlas Family Foundation, The Carl & Roberta Deutsch Foundation, First 5 LA, and the California Arts Council, a state agency. Learn more at www.arts.ca.gov.
Special Thanks To
Child Care Providers United / SEIU Local 99, City of Santa Monica, Connections for Children, Crystal Stairs, Downtown Santa Monica, First Five LA, First Five Orange County, Grand Park, Muckenthaler Cultural Center, LA County Early Childhood Education COVID-19 Response Team, Lancaster Museum of Art and History, Para Los Niños, Santa Monica Early Childhood Task Force, Office for the Advancement of Early Care and Education, Vidi Volo Inc