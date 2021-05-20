Support for LAist comes from
Child Care, Unfiltered: What SoCal Early Care And Education Really Looks Like
Child care was labeled essential during the coronavirus pandemic, but preschool teachers, family child care providers, relatives and nannies have long been doing the critical work of helping young kids grow and thrive.

WATCH THE VIDEO
Child Care Unfiltered English FINAL.mp4
About This Project

  • Child care was labeled essential during the coronavirus pandemic, but preschool teachers, family child care providers, relatives and nannies have long been doing the critical work of helping young kids grow and thrive.

  • Last summer, Southern California Public Radio, home to 89.3 KPCC FM and LAist.com, gave cameras to 12 early learning and care providers and asked them to document their lives.

  • Collectively, if you add up all their experience, they’ve been caring for children for close to 150 years. These images are a window into child care providers’ vast and varied roles — as educators, nurses, social workers, cooks and even janitors — and how they’ve adapted to the pandemic.

  • “We’re human, too,” Lancaster family child care provider Yvonne Cottage says. “We go through burnout, we go through stress, we go through all of that, right? But every morning, we still wake up, we grab our coffee, and we go in and we smile, and we’re ready for the kids.”

  • Lea esta serie en español »

EXPLORE THE PHOTO ESSAYS
Childcare Unfiltered Lead 1b.png
Education
California’s Early Childhood Caregivers: ‘We Are Not Babysitters. We Are Educators’
They absorb tears and trauma with a smile. They answer kids’ endless questions and meet shouts of “Look at me!” with loving patience. They are essential, now more than ever.
Education
Education
Child Care During The Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘Nobody Taught Us’
Childcare Unfiltered Essay Leads 2.png
Education
Education
The Economics Of Early Childhood: ‘You’re There For The Kids...Not For The Money’
Childcare Unfiltered Essay Leads 3.png
Early Childhood Educators Are A Critical Source Of Stability In Kids’ Lives
Childcare Unfiltered Essay Leads 4.png
Education
Education
‘We’re Human, Too’: How People Caring For SoCal’s Youngest Kids Care For Themselves
Childcare Unfiltered Essay Leads 5.png

BEHIND THE SERIES

SUPPORT & CREDITS

Production & Curation

Mariana Dale
Nubia Perez
Stefanie Ritoper
Chava Sanchez

Editors

Ashley Alvarado
Brian De Los Santos
Tony Marcano
Leslie Berestein Rojas

Events

Jon Cohn
Tony Federico
Daphne Liu
Rebecca Stumme

Production Support

Caitlin Biljan
Kristen Hayford
Zoe Ives
Giuliana Mayo
Andy Orozco
John Rabe
Peri Wallent

Design & Development

Dana Amihere
Brian Frank
Megan Garvey
Caitlin Hernandez

Translation & Interpretation

Native Interpreting

CAC_logo_horizontal_2020-V3.jpg

Screen Shot 2021-06-10 at 2.22.07 PM.png

Screen Shot 2021-06-10 at 2.22.22 PM.png

Screen Shot 2021-06-10 at 2.37.46 PM.png

Child Care, Unfiltered is supported in part by the Tikun Olam Foundation, The Atlas Family Foundation, The Carl & Roberta Deutsch Foundation, First 5 LA, and the California Arts Council, a state agency. Learn more at www.arts.ca.gov.

Special Thanks To

Child Care Providers United / SEIU Local 99, City of Santa Monica, Connections for Children, Crystal Stairs, Downtown Santa Monica, First Five LA, First Five Orange County, Grand Park, Muckenthaler Cultural Center, LA County Early Childhood Education COVID-19 Response Team, Lancaster Museum of Art and History, Para Los Niños, Santa Monica Early Childhood Task Force, Office for the Advancement of Early Care and Education, Vidi Volo Inc