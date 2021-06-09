Get Outside! See Child Care, Unfiltered In Person

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

What does the world look like through the eyes of those who care for Southern California’s youngest children?

LAist gave cameras to 12 child care providers, educators, and caregivers to document their lives. The result is a collection of photos that give a real, #nofilter take on the wonderful, all-consuming, essential work of child care: from diapers to bills, Big Feelings and snacktime.

The photographs reveal quiet moments that together help create an intimate look at this past year. They show not only the trials and tribulations of 2020, but also the moments of triumph and joy that child care providers and caregivers experienced as they have had to rethink what it means to provide care.

Explore what it looks like to care for young children during the pandemic. Read more and join early childhood reporter Mariana Dale for a live virtual event at 6 p.m. on June 17.

And, this summer, get outside and see the photos in person! LAist has collaborated with local organizations and arts institutions to present photo installations at five sites across Southern California.

Installations will open throughout the summer. Please note the dates at each location.

Santa Monica Promenade

Saturday, June 12 - August 31

3rd Street/Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Enjoy a walk at the Third Street Promenade. Large photographs will be printed on vinyl and displayed on windows at the north end of the promenade, on Wilshire Boulevard.

This installation explores pandemic education and child care, through in person and distance learning. Santa Monica preschool teacher Brenda Cruz reads to children in masks, who appear to hang on to her every word. Tactile learning is front and center, as 3-year-old Mariana examines herself in a mirror while eating, and 6-year-old Leo digs his hands into pie dough.

The site features photography by Brenda, grandmother Jane Canseco, grandmother Luz Hernández, preschool teacher María Gutierrez, Early Head Start child care provider Ruth Flores, nanny Sofi Villalpando, and family child care provider Yvonne Cottage.

Other art installations are also up in the area during the month of June for Pride Month. Experience the artwork and then grab a bite nearby at one of the many Downtown Santa Monica eateries .

Evergreen Early Learning Head Start, Compton

Saturday, June 12 - August 31

312 S Oleander Avenue, Compton

LAist presents an outdoor installation on the front gates at Crystal Stairs Head Start school in a residential neighborhood in Compton.

The installation features five images from the project in mixed media. A large black and white image of family child care provider Jackie Jackson holding a young boy’s face in her hands welcomes visitors to the site. Vinyl photographs hanging on the gates explore child care and early education at a child’s eye level, from tears to coloring and reading.

The site includes photography by preschool teacher Brenda Cruz and family child care providers Jackie Jackson, Jeanne Yu, and Susana Alonzo.

Muckenthaler Cultural Center, Fullerton

Saturday, June 26 - August 31

1201 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton

LAist presents Child Care Unfiltered at the Muck! This outdoor installation features large black-and-white photographs mounted on panels in the entrance by the courtyard.

This installation showcases how child care providers and caregivers kept kids safe and worked to preserve childhood joy during the pandemic. Children in panda visors scale a play structure. A grandmother walks her grandson atop a horse in the forest. A parent gets her temperature checked before dropping her children off at preschool. The site includes photography by preschool director Manoja Weerakoon, grandmothers Jane Canseco, Luz Hernández and María Gutierrez, and family child care providers Jeanne Yu, and Yvonne Cottage.

While at the Muck, you can also see paintings by artist Eloy Torrez or stay for an evening of music or painting .

Grand Park, Downtown Los Angeles

Thursday, July 1 - July 31

200 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles , Block 3

Explore the themes of home and freedom through the eyes of those who care for Southern California’s youngest children in this centerpiece photography installation.

Five years old and younger is an age of tears, rapid growth, and the need for deep trust. To do their work, child care providers and caregivers must develop an intimate sense of home for young children who are just beginning to understand themselves in relation to the world. Large images show child care providers deeply embracing children, facing piles of laundry and cluttered toys on the ground, and reviewing shapes and letters together with children. In a time of uncertainty, child care providers have also created an environment that preserves and uplifts childhood joy. The joy is palpable in the images — children hugging each other, chasing after balloons, dancing.

Explore the images in a playful outdoor gallery that brings a child care space to life. It features works by all 12 photographers.

Follow the footsteps from Civic Center Metro station or Broadway to find Child Care, Unfiltered in the park. While you are there, check out the multiple art installations on view throughout the park during the month of July.

Museum of Arts and History (MOAH), Lancaster

Thursday, July 8 - August 31

Opening Thursday, July 8, 5-8 p.m.

665 W Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster

This installation features three large vinyl images on the outside windows of the Museum of Arts and History and an exhibit of photographs printed on aluminum inside the classroom. The installation includes works by all 12 photographers.