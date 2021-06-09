This Is Why Drones Aren't Allowed: Thousands Of Tern Eggs Are Abandoned in Bolsa Chica

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

No drones, no dogs, and no bikes.

Those are the posted rules in the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve in Huntington Beach. But people have been ignoring the rules, and it's had some disastrous consequences. As many as 3,000 elegant tern eggs were abandoned last month after drones crashed into the wetlands and scared off the nesting seabirds.

The birds first fled after a drone crashed on May 3, but they returned, said Patrick Brenden, CEO of the nonprofit Bolsa Chica Conservancy. Then a second drone crashed about a week later, apparently scaring away the terns for good, he said.

Wardens with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife do issue citations to people they see breaking the rules, Brenden said. But there aren't very many wardens staffing the reserve.

At the same time, there's been a substantial increase in visitors since the pandemic began.

"We want people to come and visit us, but they need to understand the rules," Brenden said. "And to understand the rules are there for very good reason[s]. It's not just to restrict our liberties, it is really to protect this sanctuary that's so important to the local bird population and wildlife."

A couple weeks ago, thousands of Elegant Terns were lost when 2 drones crashed by Tern Island. It is believed that the nesting terns left the eggs they were incubating in a response to the threat that the drones posed. This has never happened at such a large scale at the reserve. pic.twitter.com/IcGhBZMtOR — Bolsa Chica Conservancy (@BolsaChicaCon) June 3, 2021

The Bolsa Chica Conservancy is now raising money for new signs that explain why the regulations are so important to follow. They're also looking to place signs at Huntington State Beach, the launch site of many of the drones.

One bit of good news: The Conservancy this week was able to bring back activities at the reserve after getting clearance from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

It is with great joy that we here at the Bolsa Chica Conservancy announce the revival of our Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve based activities! Click the link for more information - https://t.co/yH9UnQpmhm pic.twitter.com/tdwogXivMB — Bolsa Chica Conservancy (@BolsaChicaCon) June 8, 2021

Those interested will need to reserve their spot, which you can do on the Conservancy's website.