A Contract Worker Stole 500 Vaccination Cards. He's Now Facing A Felony Charge

A contract worker is accused of stealing hundreds of blank vaccine cards from a COVID-19 vaccination center at the Pomona Fairplex.

Prosecutors charged Muhammad Rauf Ahmed from Las Vegas with one felony count of grand theft.

Investigators say Ahmed stole more than 500 cards, which can go for at least $15 each if they're sold illegally.

In a statement, L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón called selling fake vaccine cards immoral.

According to a news release from the DA's office, Ahmed is scheduled to be arraigned August 25 at Los Angeles County Superior Court, Pomona Branch.