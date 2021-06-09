Support for LAist comes from
News

A Contract Worker Stole 500 Vaccination Cards. He's Now Facing A Felony Charge

By  Megan Nguyen
Published Jun 9, 2021 3:11 PM
An image of a parking lot that is full of cones and cars in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
People arrive in their vehicles to receive COVID-19 vaccines at the Pomona Fairplex on Jan. 22, 2021.
(FREDERIC J. BROWN
/
AFP via Getty Images)
A contract worker is accused of stealing hundreds of blank vaccine cards from a COVID-19 vaccination center at the Pomona Fairplex.

Prosecutors charged Muhammad Rauf Ahmed from Las Vegas with one felony count of grand theft.

Investigators say Ahmed stole more than 500 cards, which can go for at least $15 each if they're sold illegally.

In a statement, L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón called selling fake vaccine cards immoral.

“Selling fraudulent and stolen vaccine cards is illegal, immoral and puts the public at risk of exposure to a deadly virus,” Gascón said.

According to a news release from the DA's office, Ahmed is scheduled to be arraigned August 25 at Los Angeles County Superior Court, Pomona Branch.

