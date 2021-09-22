Morning Brief: Investigating Firefighter Training, The LA Mayor’s Race And The History Of Mexican American Baseball

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Sept. 22.

Now, back to the news...

Fighting wildfires is hard work. I have a friend on a hotshot crew who regularly shares snippets from his battles on Instagram. I’m constantly impressed and slightly terrified that he does something so physically grueling in such hazardous conditions, with fire, smoke, wind and sun all bearing down on him and his team.

While the dangers of fighting a wildfire are apparent, the training firefighters go through is also hazardous. And with rising temperatures, many firefighters on routine training exercises are falling ill — and in some cases dying — from the heat.

A new investigation by LAist/KPCC and Columbia Journalism Investigations found that almost four dozen Cal Fire firefighters have suffered from heat illness during training over the last year and a half. Looking back further into public records showed that five have died during training since 2003.

Both public health experts and federal workplace regulators say heat-related illnesses and deaths are 100% preventable. But as LAist’s Jacob Margolis and Columbia’s Brian Edwards report, many of the cases they examined “indicate the same underlying problems — a punitive culture that can endanger firefighters’ health, a lackluster physical screening process and an ineffective plan for building up firefighters’ tolerance for heat.”

You can read their full story here .

Keep reading for more on what's happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go... A Mexican American Pastime, And So Much More

Johnnie Peña (front row, left) with his eight brothers and their parents, Victoria and Guillermo "Willie" Peña. (Courtesy of Diana Gonzales)

For more than 50 years, thousands of Mexican Americans across Southern California knew where they would be every Sunday. On fields stretching from White Sox Park in Compton to Evergreen Park in Boyle Heights, hundreds of amateur and semi-professional Latinx baseball and softball teams battled it out in front of devoted crowds. Mariachi bands performed, children frolicked and spectators parked their cars near the bases for a bird's eye view.

"They used to call it the beer league because people would get together on Sunday and just drink beer there all day and play ball," says professor Richard Santillán of the Latino Baseball History Project at California State University San Bernardino.

These Sunday games were more than casual fun. They were massive public assemblies where Mexican Americans could socialize, strategize and make personal and professional connections.

LAist contributor Hadley Meares explored that rich local history. Read all about it here .