A New Pet Adoption Program Aims To Keep Animals Out Of Shelters

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Los Angeles County's Department of Animal Care and Control has launched a new online program designed to help keep pets out of shelters.

"Home to Home" connects people who need to find a new home for their pet with others who are looking to adopt.

Department director Marcia Mayeda hopes this program will relieve some of the stress put on pets and the animal care centers.

"Before, they would be bringing the animals directly to our animal care centers, which can be stressful for them, stressful for the dogs and cats and so forth," says Mayeda.

Mayeda says there are many reasons why someone may not be able to keep a pet — a death in the family, a job loss, or a move.

"Because we have fewer animals that we will need to worry about then, and we can provide more care to the animals that really truly do need to come into the care center."

There are no fees associated with adoptions through "Home to Home." There's also no screening of adopters or animals.

Mayeda says people interested in adopting and owners looking to rehome pets should ask each other any questions they may have, and use their best judgement.