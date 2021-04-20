Morning Brief: Guaranteed Income In L.A., Garcetti’s State Of The City, And The Getty Villa Reopens

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Good morning, L.A. It’s April 20.

It’s early now, but I want to ask you a favor: check back on LAist later today to see our brand new website. Not only does it update an ancient platform we inherited in 2018, but it represents a forward thinking, community-focused approach to our local reporting. I hope you enjoy exploring! And now, back to our regularly scheduled newsletter...

Mayor Eric Garcetti has unveiled a proposal that would provide basic income, to the tune of $1,000 a month for a year, to some of the city’s residents with the lowest incomes and greatest need.

My colleague Libby Denkmann reports that, if implemented, the $24 million plan would make L.A. home to the largest such effort in the U.S.

About The Morning Brief The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

The program would roll out as a pilot, sending the monthly checks to 2,000 families in L.A. who live at or below the federal poverty line. It’s likely that those who are chosen would also have extenuating needs, such as a medical condition or a child or children to support. Immigration status would not be taken into consideration.

Long Beach Mayor Rick Garcia announced a similar project in August of last year, noting that it would likely take until the end of 2021 to launch such a program. However, in January of this year, Garcia announced that the city would begin providing basic income to low-income students at Long Beach City College.

Many of these local efforts stem from an organization called Mayors for Guaranteed Income, which was founded by the former mayor of Stockton, Michael Tubbs. He said that basic income means "acknowledging the dignity of people and giving people some agency over their time.”

In Stockton, a guaranteed income program ran for two years, beginning in February of 2019, and officials considered it a success. A similar program was rolled out in Compton in January of this year.

Other local officials who have joined Mayors for Guaranteed Income include the mayors of West Hollywood and San Diego.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A. today, and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go … This Week’s Outdoor Pick: The Getty Villa Reopens

The Getty Villa (Christine N. Ziemba / LAist)

The museum and gardens in Pacific Palisades will reopen Wednesday to a limited number of visitors. They'll be able to view the exhibition Mesopotamia: Civilization Begins, which was slated to open last year and features works from the Louvre in Paris. The museum now has specific one-way routes and other measures in place to ensure the safety of visitors and staff.

Or, you could: Celebrate Earth Day. Catch a 4/20 double feature. Tune in to an online set by Tame Impala. Join a virtual talk between Barack Obama and Ava DuVernay. Nosh on beignets, tacos, a kush pizza and mulitas. And more.