Morning Brief: Goodwill, But Make It Art, Immigrant Stage Story, Alliterative Anteaters
-
Good morning, L.A. It’s Feb. 18.
Thrifting will always be theatrical.
As soon as we stepped into the Goodwill of Dover, New Jersey, we were unleashed.
My single mom tasked my brother and me artistically — find the cloaks of Camelot, the sequins of Gypsy, and each hue from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Times were tough and costumes costly. So we made like ostriches, diving our heads into donation bins.
Chasing art and poppin’ tags will always go hand-in-hand for me. And for the Atwater Village Goodwill, this connection, also, is an obvious one.
“Textile artists who work with fabric often turn to thrift stores to find affordable raw materials,” writes my colleague Sharon McNary. “Goodwill Southern California has taken it a step further, inviting a pair of artists to create an installation, using unsold clothing as inspiration and material — and saving it from the landfill.”
The exhibit, titled “Fabric,” turns khaki to canvas, coats to clay. Contemporary artist Spencer Lewis and curator Darren “DRx” Romanelli have taken up residence in the secondhand store, running the unique art show, which runs through Sunday, to help benefit Goodwill Southern California.
Upcycling clothes, in the abstract, is always wise. You can save yourself a few bucks, find some really unique pieces, and, of course, pull yourself from the toxic cycle of the fast fashion industry.
Throwing a few bones to Goodwill and this exhibit can also help heartily right here at the local level.
Bobby May, a liaison for Goodwill, was reminded of his own time living on Skid Row when taking in one of the installations. Now, his job is to help the unhoused take advantage of the services his organization offers.
“My job is going out, bringing people to work and giving them jobs out of Skid Row,” May said. “And now we got people working in all the stores everywhere.”
Ultimately, it doesn’t matter how you got here. Theatrically, artistically, or inspired by a 2012 chart-topper (I wouldn’t know anything about that).
For those hunting for goodwill, well, your answer is right here on the page.
What Else You Need To Know Today
- L.A. Sheriff Alex Villanueva says allegations of deputies flouting COVID-19 regulations at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility are “demonstrably false.” Staff at the facility say the problems still persist.
- L.A.’s rent freeze is starting to thaw out in sections, thanks to a ‘gaping loophole’ that has tenants heated.
- Nothing ices the spirit of sportsmanship like cheating. But that isn’t the lone lesson aspiring L.A. figure skaters are focused on, even as the sport’s highest level is once again marred by scandal.
- A year after a brutal and still-unsolved attack in Koreatown, dozens gathered for a vigil to demand action against anti-Asian violence and remember victims.
- Yesterday, Gov. Newsom’s administration unveiled its plan for the pandemic moving forward, named “SMARTER.”
- A new play at the Fountain Theater seeks to tell the stories of “invisible’ people" — the immigrants fighting deportation here in the U.S.
Before You Go...Alliterative Anteaters, Spiderman Superiority, A Stringed-Up String Section
Alliteration…*Natasha Lyonne voice* what a concept!
LAist’s weekend events post (appropriately published on a Thursday^^^) is particularly popping this week.
A benefit comedy show titled Punchlines for Pangolins is appearing at the ever-popular Pacific Plate Brewing Co. this Saturday at 7 p.m. Quaff a Pangolin Defender brew while pondering the comedy stylings of Eddie Pepitone and Paige Weldon, please.
Miles Morales is the superior Spiderman. So, Sunday, scoot to Los Feliz 3 Theatre for a selection of films, including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, curated by Oscar-winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller.
Or, marvel at It’s a Musical World at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater this Saturday. Puppets prance, dance, and entrance at this spectacular show for all ages.
Envelop yourself in electrifying events across L.A. right here.
-
