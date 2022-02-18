Morning Brief: Goodwill, But Make It Art, Immigrant Stage Story, Alliterative Anteaters

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Feb. 18.

Thrifting will always be theatrical.

As soon as we stepped into the Goodwill of Dover, New Jersey, we were unleashed.

My single mom tasked my brother and me artistically — find the cloaks of Camelot, the sequins of Gypsy, and each hue from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Times were tough and costumes costly. So we made like ostriches, diving our heads into donation bins.

Chasing art and poppin’ tags will always go hand-in-hand for me. And for the Atwater Village Goodwill, this connection, also, is an obvious one.

“Textile artists who work with fabric often turn to thrift stores to find affordable raw materials,” writes my colleague Sharon McNary. “Goodwill Southern California has taken it a step further, inviting a pair of artists to create an installation, using unsold clothing as inspiration and material — and saving it from the landfill.”

The exhibit, titled “Fabric,” turns khaki to canvas, coats to clay. Contemporary artist Spencer Lewis and curator Darren “DRx” Romanelli have taken up residence in the secondhand store, running the unique art show, which runs through Sunday, to help benefit Goodwill Southern California.

Upcycling clothes, in the abstract, is always wise. You can save yourself a few bucks, find some really unique pieces, and, of course, pull yourself from the toxic cycle of the fast fashion industry.

Throwing a few bones to Goodwill and this exhibit can also help heartily right here at the local level.

Bobby May, a liaison for Goodwill, was reminded of his own time living on Skid Row when taking in one of the installations. Now, his job is to help the unhoused take advantage of the services his organization offers.

“My job is going out, bringing people to work and giving them jobs out of Skid Row,” May said. “And now we got people working in all the stores everywhere.”

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter how you got here. Theatrically, artistically, or inspired by a 2012 chart-topper (I wouldn’t know anything about that).

For those hunting for goodwill, well, your answer is right here on the page.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go...Alliterative Anteaters, Spiderman Superiority, A Stringed-Up String Section

A rescued pangolin is released in the forest by government wildlife and conservation officers in Karo district located in North Sumatra province on July 31, 2012 after Indonesian police intercepted 85 endangered pangolins, most of them alive despite being stuffed into sacks by suspected smugglers. (AFP/GettyImages)

Alliteration…*Natasha Lyonne voice* what a concept!

LAist’s weekend events post (appropriately published on a Thursday^^^) is particularly popping this week.

A benefit comedy show titled Punchlines for Pangolins is appearing at the ever-popular Pacific Plate Brewing Co. this Saturday at 7 p.m. Quaff a Pangolin Defender brew while pondering the comedy stylings of Eddie Pepitone and Paige Weldon, please.

Miles Morales is the superior Spiderman. So, Sunday, scoot to Los Feliz 3 Theatre for a selection of films, including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, curated by Oscar-winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Or, marvel at It’s a Musical World at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater this Saturday. Puppets prance, dance, and entrance at this spectacular show for all ages.

