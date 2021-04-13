Morning Brief: Fewer Vacation Days Proposed At LAUSD, Behavioral Science For Firefighters, And The Great Wall Of L.A.

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Good morning, L.A. It’s April 13.

LAUSD reopens its doors to the youngest students today, and as it does so, officials are also recommending that students spend a few extra weeks in the classroom during the 2021-2022 school year.

Superintendent Austin Beutner announced the recommendation during his weekly address, held yesterday. Officials are proposing adding one extra week of class in August, and one fewer week of winter break.

Beutner said the suggestion is based on the need to make up for lost time during the pandemic.

“We surveyed families, and the majority expressed an interest in extending the school year,” he said. “These weeks will be split between time for teachers and school staff to plan and participate in additional training, and time for students to process the trauma and anxiety they've experienced the past year, and work on learning fundamentals.”

Beutner has faced a great deal of pushback during his efforts to reopen schools safely. At the end of 2020, City Councilmember Joe Busciano threatened to sue the district to force them to reopen. And last week, a group of parents did sue the district, pushing for more students to be back on campus and for the elimination of requisite COVID-19 testing.

There was some back-and-forth between the local teachers’ union, United Teachers L.A., and LAUSD officials, but last month the two groups came to an agreement about reopening.

Throughout the reopening debate, Beutner has been firm about keeping safety protocols in place, and prioritizing the health of staff and students over speed.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A. today. And to our friends in the Muslim community who began their observation last night, Ramadan Mubarak.

What Else You Need To Know Today

