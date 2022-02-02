Morning Brief: Fed Up Afghan Refugees, A Little Earthquake, And SF Loves LA

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

When the Taliban took over Afghanistan last summer, many Afghans who worked with the U.S. had to flee. Some wound up in America on military bases, waiting for a relocation agency to help them get jobs and homes.

But for many, the wait once they arrived on base was too long. And so, those who already had family and friends in the country took matters into their own hands, securing flights and places to go without assistance from the government.

For a large percentage of refugees, the place they went was Orange County.

“They just decided to come on their own, just to leave the camps,” Anas Qolaghasi, who directs Access California Services in Anaheim, told my colleague Leslie Berestein Rojas. “It’s cold there, they just see no future — or it’s taking forever. So they just decide to come on their own.”

O.C. is appealing in large part because of its strong refugee community,, including many people from Afghanistan. That means more networks to assist displaced folks find places to live and jobs, and help them settle into their new lives stateside.

And according to some recent arrivals, landing in warm and sunny SoCal doesn’t hurt, either.

“It felt [like] paradise when the taxi was taking me from the military base to Richmond International Airport,” said Rafi, who stayed with his wife and toddler at a base in Virginia before coming to California (he asked that we not use his last name). “I was like, ‘I think I’ve got my freedom now.’ ”

