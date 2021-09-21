Morning Brief: COVID Boosters, Firefighter Injuries And How To Get To College

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

Going to college is one of those milestones that’s been romanticized, satirized and normalized to the point that many of us just assume that’s the thing we do after high school.

Higher education is held up as the path to a good career and better life, but charting a path to college is complicated.

“Getting to higher education is one of those things that seems like it ought to be straightforward but really, really isn’t,” said Brianna Lee, engagement editor for LAist/KPCC’s college pathways beat. “Figuring out what’s worth it, how to pay for it, and what kinds of schools are the best match for you is an overwhelming experience — and that’s before the application process even begins.”

So Brianna spent her summer reporting and put together this handy, detailed guide for anyone looking to start or restart their college dreams in California.

“We wanted to make a guide that wasn’t just about how to get to higher education, but also how to think about the millions of choices that come with making it happen,” she said.

Before You Go... Get Your Art On

The Other Art Fair returns to the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica this weekend. (Courtesy of The Other Art Fair)

The Other Art Fair, which focuses on emerging and indie artists, is holding its sixth edition, starting Thursday. The Santa Monica fair, located at 3021 Airport Ave., Suite 203, will showcase the work of 140 participants who work in various media. For more on that and other things to do this week, explore our events list .