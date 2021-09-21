Morning Brief: COVID Boosters, Firefighter Injuries And How To Get To College
Good morning, L.A. It’s Sept. 21.
Going to college is one of those milestones that’s been romanticized, satirized and normalized to the point that many of us just assume that’s the thing we do after high school.
Higher education is held up as the path to a good career and better life, but charting a path to college is complicated.
-
“Getting to higher education is one of those things that seems like it ought to be straightforward but really, really isn’t,” said Brianna Lee, engagement editor for LAist/KPCC’s college pathways beat. “Figuring out what’s worth it, how to pay for it, and what kinds of schools are the best match for you is an overwhelming experience — and that’s before the application process even begins.”
So Brianna spent her summer reporting and put together this handy, detailed guide for anyone looking to start or restart their college dreams in California.
“We wanted to make a guide that wasn’t just about how to get to higher education, but also how to think about the millions of choices that come with making it happen,” she said.
Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.
What Else You Need To Know Today
- President Biden promised COVID vaccine boosters would be available starting Sept. 20. But unless you’re immunocompromised, don’t roll up your sleeve just yet.
- Over the last year and a half, almost four dozen Cal Fire firefighters have suffered from heat illness during training, and since 2003, five have died.
- L.A. voters gave the Sheriff's Civilian Oversight Commission subpoena power. Sheriff Alex Villanueva has not once complied.
- Last week, the Long Beach health department confirmed its 1,000th COVID-19 death. It is now the single leading cause of death for Long Beach residents over the past 18 months.
- All 12 of the acting trophies in the 2021 Emmys went to white performers.
Before You Go... Get Your Art On
The Other Art Fair, which focuses on emerging and indie artists, is holding its sixth edition, starting Thursday. The Santa Monica fair, located at 3021 Airport Ave., Suite 203, will showcase the work of 140 participants who work in various media. For more on that and other things to do this week, explore our events list.
