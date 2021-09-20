The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Sept. 20 - 23

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

With the COVID-19 Delta variant still out there, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are still happening as scheduled.

Ride the rails for free, courtesy of Metrolink. Steady those nerves at Knott’s Scary Farm and Halloween Horror Nights. Listen to a conversation with Migos. Watch an Asian American film festival. Eat ceviche, arranchini, birria pie and Venezuelan plantain nachos, then sip New Orleans cocktails.



Through Sunday, Oct. 31 (select nights)

Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios

100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City

The studio opens up new scary attractions based on current and classic TV shows and films. Wander through 10 mazes, including ones based on The Haunting of Hill House, The Walking Dead, The Exorcist and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Explore scare zones (with tons of monsters), jump on rides or watch a high-energy show from dance troupe Jabbawockeez.

COST: Single-night tickets start at $69; MORE INFO

Through Sunday, Oct. 31 (select nights)

Knott's Scary Farm

Knott's Berry Farm

8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park

The immersive Halloween experience includes haunted houses, mazes, themed shows, scare zones — including a new “Gore-ing ‘20s attraction — and more than 1,000 creatures ready to jump-scare you nearly to death. Not recommended for children under 13.

COST: From $50; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Sept. 21; 7:30 p.m.

The Music Videos of Fleet Foxes

The Grammy Museum's program includes the premiere of a new animated music video by the band and a retrospective of its videos from 2008-21. Frontman Robin Pecknold discusses the works with his creative collaborator and brother, Sean Pecknold, who directed and animated the band’s music videos. Artist Jeremiah Chiu moderates the discussion. Tickets sold out quickly for the in-person event, but it’s also available for virtual viewing.

COST: $3 for virtual program; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Sept. 22; 7 p.m.

Netflix Talk Back: Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

The California African American Museum presents a virtual discussion between Variety journalist Jazz Tangcay and Marcus A. Clarke, director of the film Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali. Clarke’s documentary focuses on three pivotal years in the lives of the two icons and includes insider interviews and never-before-seen footage of their complicated friendship.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Metrolink Free Round Trip on Car Free Day

Various locations

Leave your car at home on Wednesday as Metrolink, SoCal’s regional passenger rail service, helps you take part in Car Free Day. Get a free round trip ticket by downloading and registering on the Metrolink mobile app to help improve air quality and ease congestion. If you register by Sept. 22, the ticket can be used until Oct. 31. Metrolink connects six SoCal counties and 62 stations.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Leela Dance Collective presents ReSound, a 5-day celebration of North Indian kathak dance. (Courtesy of Leela Dance Collective)

Wednesday, Sept. 22 - Sunday, Sept. 26

ReSound

Various locations

Leela Dance Collective presents a five-day celebration of North Indian classical kathak dance through street performances and workshops for all ages. Watch dances at Santa Monica’s 3rd St. Promenade, DTLA's Grand Park, Pasadena’s Memorial Park, Culver City’s Town Plaza, Woodland Hills’ The Village at Topanga and Oak Canyon Community Park. Workshops will be held at various studios.

COST: FREE, $10 for workshops; MORE INFO

American jazz pianist and singer Nat King Cole (1919-1965) rehearses with his trio at the London Palladium on Sept. 4, 1950. (Ron Case / Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 22 and 23; Sunday, Sept. 26 at The Skirball

MUSE/IQUE’s ‘The House That Nat Built’

The Huntington (Sept. 22-23)

1151 Oxford Rd., San Marino

The Skirball (Sept. 26)

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood

The MUSE/IQUE ensemble explores the music of Nat King Cole, his work with Capitol Records, his television legacy and enduring popularity.

COST: $75 for nonmembers (includes admission to three MUSE/IQUE events); MORE INFO

Offset, Quavo and Takeoff of Migos perform during The SHAQ Bowl for Super Bowl LV on Feb. 07, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Gerardo Mora / Getty Images)

Wednesday, Sept. 22; 7 p.m.

A Conversation with Migos

The Grammy Museum

800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles

The museum welcomes Quavo, Offset and Takeoff of Migos for a discussion with Billboard hip-hop editor, Carl Lamarre. The influential trio dives into their journey and music. All public program guests must show vaccine cards or negative PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to the show. Masks are currently required for everyone.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Actor Paul Scheer visits Build to discuss 'Black Monday' at the Build Studio on March 26, 2019, in New York City. (Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images)

Thursday, Sept. 23; 8:30 p.m.

Dinosaur Improv

Largo at the Coronet, 366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove

Paul Scheer leads a night of comedy and improv, joined by Owen Burke, Chad Carter, Rob Huebel, Seth Morris, Charlie Sanders and special guest Colton Dunn.

COST: $35+ fees; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 23 - Friday, Sept. 24

Waxahatchee

First Congregational Church of Los Angeles

540 S. Commonwealth Ave., Koreatown

Katie Crutchfield, the singer-songwriter behind Waxahatchee, performs two shows at the historic church. She’s on tour in support of her latest album, Saint Cloud, which was written in the period immediately following her decision to get sober. Katy Kirby opens both nights.

COST: $39.15; MORE INFO



Thursday, Sept. 23; 8 p.m.

Lovett or Leave It

Cinelounge Outdoors

Adjacent to 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood

Join comedian and podcaster Jon Lovett and friends for a weekly outdoor show where they take on news and current events. This week’s guests include Guy Branum and Emily Heller. Mask and vax documentation or a negative COVID-19 test required.

COST: Tickets start at $25; MORE INFO

Iman Zawahry’s 'Americanish' has its L.A. premiere at the 37th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival. It's the first American Muslim rom-com directed by an American Muslim female filmmaker. (A still from 'Americanish')

Thursday, Sept. 23 - Saturday, Oct. 2

Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival

Various locations and online

The 37th edition of Visual Communications’ annual film festival screens features, shorts, animation and documentaries created by Asian Pacific American filmmakers and international Asian Pacific creators. The fest opens at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center in Little Tokyo with the L.A. premiere of Ann Kaneko’s Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust. The film explores the unexpected alliance formed by Native Americans, Japanese American WWII incarcerees and environmentalists to defend their land and water. Online events include panel discussions released on the Facebook , Instagram and YouTube channels.

COST: Single tickets: $15 - $20; MORE INFO

The Other Art Fair returns to the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica this weekend. (Courtesy of The Other Art Fair)

Thursday, Sept. 23 - Sunday, Sept. 26

The Other Art Fair

Barker Hanger

3021 Airport Ave., Suite 203, Santa Monica

The art fair that focuses on emerging and indie artists holds its sixth edition, showcasing the work of 140 participants who work in various media. Highlights include Penny Silhouette Portraits with Cody the Creative and tunes by Chulita Vinyl Club. Guest artist Brandon Boyd of Incubus also debuts work at the fair. For collectors, the art prices run from under $100 to $10,000.

COST: $15 - $50; MORE INFO



Thursday, Sept. 23; 8 p.m.

Inside A Typewriter With Reggie Watts

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Watch Watts — a vocal artist, beatboxer, musician and comedian — perform a totally improvised live set. Proof of full vaccination is required upon entry, and the name on your vaccination card must match your ID.

COST: $30; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 23 - Friday, Oct. 1

17th Annual HollyShorts Film Festival

TCL Chinese Theatres

6925 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The annual Academy Awards-qualifying festival brings creators, industry leaders and companies together for in-person screenings and panel discussions. The awards gala takes place on Oct. 1 at Harmony Gold in Hollywood, and the panels will be located at Japan House Los Angeles.

COST: Day badges start at $55; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 23 - Thursday, Sept. 30

Fantastic Fest 2021

Hybrid festival

If you can’t make it to Austin this year for the film festival that champions thought-provoking horror, fantasy, sci-fi, action and general weirdness, get a virtual pass. More than 30 films will be available online including Alone with You, Luzifer, After Blue and Baby Assassins. Badge holders will have access to films for 48-hour windows. Other films from past festivals will also be available. A virtual closing night party is also included in the badge price.

COST: $106.25 (fest at home badge); MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 23; 4:30 p.m. PT

The Moth

Livestreamed from Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center

Tune into a night of true tales told live onstage by raconteurs who’ve developed and shaped their stories with The Moth’s directors. Hosted by Ophira Eisenberg, the night’s participants include Alistair Bane, Tiq Milan, Maniza Naqvi and Amber J. Phillips. A YouTube link will be sent to virtual ticketholders by 5 p.m. ET on the night of the show.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Streaming Pick

Dear White People Season 4

The Netflix satire Dear White People, which is based on creator Justin Simien 's 2014 indie film of the same name, begins its fourth and final season this week — as a musical. Students of color at prestigious Winchester University continue to speak out against racism and injustice, but the institution might not be as progressive as it thinks it is. This season follows the senior class as it produces its traditional variety show highlighting Black culture and music. The 10 episodes will be available on Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 22 .

The aranchini at Ghisallo, a new neighborhood Italian eatery on Ocean Park Blvd. in Santa Monica, opens on Thursday, Sept. 23. (Derrick Reed)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here's the 411 on restaurant happenings in SoCal: