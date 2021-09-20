The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Sept. 20 - 23
With the COVID-19 Delta variant still out there, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are still happening as scheduled.
Ride the rails for free, courtesy of Metrolink. Steady those nerves at Knott’s Scary Farm and Halloween Horror Nights. Listen to a conversation with Migos. Watch an Asian American film festival. Eat ceviche, arranchini, birria pie and Venezuelan plantain nachos, then sip New Orleans cocktails.
Through Sunday, Oct. 31 (select nights)
Halloween Horror Nights
Universal Studios
100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City
The studio opens up new scary attractions based on current and classic TV shows and films. Wander through 10 mazes, including ones based on The Haunting of Hill House, The Walking Dead, The Exorcist and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Explore scare zones (with tons of monsters), jump on rides or watch a high-energy show from dance troupe Jabbawockeez.
COST: Single-night tickets start at $69; MORE INFO
Through Sunday, Oct. 31 (select nights)
Knott's Scary Farm
Knott's Berry Farm
8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park
The immersive Halloween experience includes haunted houses, mazes, themed shows, scare zones — including a new “Gore-ing ‘20s attraction — and more than 1,000 creatures ready to jump-scare you nearly to death. Not recommended for children under 13.
COST: From $50; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Sept. 21; 7:30 p.m.
The Music Videos of Fleet Foxes
The Grammy Museum's program includes the premiere of a new animated music video by the band and a retrospective of its videos from 2008-21. Frontman Robin Pecknold discusses the works with his creative collaborator and brother, Sean Pecknold, who directed and animated the band’s music videos. Artist Jeremiah Chiu moderates the discussion. Tickets sold out quickly for the in-person event, but it’s also available for virtual viewing.
COST: $3 for virtual program; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Sept. 22; 7 p.m.
Netflix Talk Back: Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
The California African American Museum presents a virtual discussion between Variety journalist Jazz Tangcay and Marcus A. Clarke, director of the film Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali. Clarke’s documentary focuses on three pivotal years in the lives of the two icons and includes insider interviews and never-before-seen footage of their complicated friendship.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Metrolink Free Round Trip on Car Free Day
Various locations
Leave your car at home on Wednesday as Metrolink, SoCal’s regional passenger rail service, helps you take part in Car Free Day. Get a free round trip ticket by downloading and registering on the Metrolink mobile app to help improve air quality and ease congestion. If you register by Sept. 22, the ticket can be used until Oct. 31. Metrolink connects six SoCal counties and 62 stations.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Sept. 22 - Sunday, Sept. 26
ReSound
Various locations
Leela Dance Collective presents a five-day celebration of North Indian classical kathak dance through street performances and workshops for all ages. Watch dances at Santa Monica’s 3rd St. Promenade, DTLA's Grand Park, Pasadena’s Memorial Park, Culver City’s Town Plaza, Woodland Hills’ The Village at Topanga and Oak Canyon Community Park. Workshops will be held at various studios.
COST: FREE, $10 for workshops; MORE INFO
Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 22 and 23; Sunday, Sept. 26 at The Skirball
MUSE/IQUE’s ‘The House That Nat Built’
The Huntington (Sept. 22-23)
1151 Oxford Rd., San Marino
The Skirball (Sept. 26)
2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood
The MUSE/IQUE ensemble explores the music of Nat King Cole, his work with Capitol Records, his television legacy and enduring popularity.
COST: $75 for nonmembers (includes admission to three MUSE/IQUE events); MORE INFO
Wednesday, Sept. 22; 7 p.m.
A Conversation with Migos
The Grammy Museum
800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles
The museum welcomes Quavo, Offset and Takeoff of Migos for a discussion with Billboard hip-hop editor, Carl Lamarre. The influential trio dives into their journey and music. All public program guests must show vaccine cards or negative PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to the show. Masks are currently required for everyone.
COST: $25; MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 23; 8:30 p.m.
Dinosaur Improv
Largo at the Coronet, 366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove
Paul Scheer leads a night of comedy and improv, joined by Owen Burke, Chad Carter, Rob Huebel, Seth Morris, Charlie Sanders and special guest Colton Dunn.
COST: $35+ fees; MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 23 - Friday, Sept. 24
Waxahatchee
First Congregational Church of Los Angeles
540 S. Commonwealth Ave., Koreatown
Katie Crutchfield, the singer-songwriter behind Waxahatchee, performs two shows at the historic church. She’s on tour in support of her latest album, Saint Cloud, which was written in the period immediately following her decision to get sober. Katy Kirby opens both nights.
COST: $39.15; MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 23; 8 p.m.
Lovett or Leave It
Cinelounge Outdoors
Adjacent to 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood
Join comedian and podcaster Jon Lovett and friends for a weekly outdoor show where they take on news and current events. This week’s guests include Guy Branum and Emily Heller. Mask and vax documentation or a negative COVID-19 test required.
COST: Tickets start at $25; MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 23 - Saturday, Oct. 2
Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival
Various locations and online
The 37th edition of Visual Communications’ annual film festival screens features, shorts, animation and documentaries created by Asian Pacific American filmmakers and international Asian Pacific creators. The fest opens at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center in Little Tokyo with the L.A. premiere of Ann Kaneko’s Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust. The film explores the unexpected alliance formed by Native Americans, Japanese American WWII incarcerees and environmentalists to defend their land and water. Online events include panel discussions released on the Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels.
COST: Single tickets: $15 - $20; MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 23 - Sunday, Sept. 26
The Other Art Fair
Barker Hanger
3021 Airport Ave., Suite 203, Santa Monica
The art fair that focuses on emerging and indie artists holds its sixth edition, showcasing the work of 140 participants who work in various media. Highlights include Penny Silhouette Portraits with Cody the Creative and tunes by Chulita Vinyl Club. Guest artist Brandon Boyd of Incubus also debuts work at the fair. For collectors, the art prices run from under $100 to $10,000.
COST: $15 - $50; MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 23; 8 p.m.
Inside A Typewriter With Reggie Watts
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
Watch Watts — a vocal artist, beatboxer, musician and comedian — perform a totally improvised live set. Proof of full vaccination is required upon entry, and the name on your vaccination card must match your ID.
COST: $30; MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 23 - Friday, Oct. 1
17th Annual HollyShorts Film Festival
TCL Chinese Theatres
6925 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
The annual Academy Awards-qualifying festival brings creators, industry leaders and companies together for in-person screenings and panel discussions. The awards gala takes place on Oct. 1 at Harmony Gold in Hollywood, and the panels will be located at Japan House Los Angeles.
COST: Day badges start at $55; MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 23 - Thursday, Sept. 30
Fantastic Fest 2021
Hybrid festival
If you can’t make it to Austin this year for the film festival that champions thought-provoking horror, fantasy, sci-fi, action and general weirdness, get a virtual pass. More than 30 films will be available online including Alone with You, Luzifer, After Blue and Baby Assassins. Badge holders will have access to films for 48-hour windows. Other films from past festivals will also be available. A virtual closing night party is also included in the badge price.
COST: $106.25 (fest at home badge); MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 23; 4:30 p.m. PT
The Moth
Livestreamed from Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center
Tune into a night of true tales told live onstage by raconteurs who’ve developed and shaped their stories with The Moth’s directors. Hosted by Ophira Eisenberg, the night’s participants include Alistair Bane, Tiq Milan, Maniza Naqvi and Amber J. Phillips. A YouTube link will be sent to virtual ticketholders by 5 p.m. ET on the night of the show.
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Streaming Pick
Dear White People Season 4
The Netflix satire Dear White People, which is based on creator Justin Simien's 2014 indie film of the same name, begins its fourth and final season this week — as a musical. Students of color at prestigious Winchester University continue to speak out against racism and injustice, but the institution might not be as progressive as it thinks it is. This season follows the senior class as it produces its traditional variety show highlighting Black culture and music. The 10 episodes will be available on Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here's the 411 on restaurant happenings in SoCal:
- Ghisallo, a new neighborhood pizza joint, opens in Santa Monica (1622 Ocean Park Blvd.) on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. for takeout, delivery and dining on its back patio or front parklet. Chef David Rodriguez’s menu includes wood-fired pizzas, (like the arancini pictured above), salads, freshly made pasta, desserts and a New York Steak.
- CevicheStop, from Peruvian chef Walther Adrianzen, recently opened in Culver City (2901 La Cienega Blvd.), serving up aguachile, aji de gallina, aphrodisiac bloody clams (weekends only), anticuchos and lomo saltado. [h/t LA Taco]
- Eataly's Study of Fire monthly pop-up welcomes three chefs who showcase fiery dishes. The series begins on Wednesday with Kevin Bludso of Bludso’s BBQ, followed by Argentinian chef Norberto Piattoni on Oct. 20, and pop-up pitmaster Rebecca King on Nov. 17. Reservations can be made via OpenTable’s Experiences.
- Raise a pint at Barktoberfest at the Three Weav3rs Brewing Company on Thursday, 3 - 9 p.m. A portion of the night’s proceeds will benefit the spcaLA.
- Broken Shaker hosts A Taste of New Orleans on Monday, 7 - 10 p.m., on its rooftop pool deck in DTLA to raise money for Hurricane Ida relief. Enjoy cocktails, beverages and small bites along with New Orleans-style entertainment. Proceeds from the ticketed event ($20) will benefit Turning Tables and Another Round Another Rally.
- Michelin Guide California announces its Bib Gourmands and Stars on Wednesday. They’ve already announced a few new additions in Orange County, including Knife Pleat in Costa Mesa, Heritage Barbecue in San Juan Capistrano and Khan Saab in Fullerton.
- There are a few tickets ($175) left for the Los Angeles Zoo’s next Sustainable Wine+Dinner event on Thursday. The night features wines from Landmark Winery, a five-course farm-to-table menu and a conservation conversation about berrendos. This dinner is 21+.
- Boyle Heights’ Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. honors its roots with some new dishes during Hispanic Heritage Month (through Oct. 17). They include a Tijuana-style birria pie, a Peruvian-inspired aji amarillo pizza and Venezuelan plantain nachos. Plus, save the date for a Mariachi Brunch on Sunday, Sept. 26.