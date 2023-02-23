Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
News

Longtime Camellia Grower In Altadena Simply Won't Worry About the Snow

By  Susanne Whatley
Published Feb 22, 2023 4:51 PM
A tall, thick bush with green leaves and pink flowers.
Camellias in London, England.
(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
/
Getty Images Europe)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Camellias are in full bloom right now, just in time for this remarkably cold storm that's bringing snow down to the Southern California foothills and valleys.

Nuccio's Nursery in Altadena is at the 1,500-foot level, where acres of camellias and azaleas have been grown since the 1940s.

Co-owner Tom Nuccio recalls the big storm of 1949, when his father and uncle, who founded the nursery, trudged through a foot of snow to get to it because their car couldn't make it up Chaney Trail.

There, they fretted about their inventory.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
The Brief

"My dad and uncle, being two California boys who never knew much about snow, they decided to wash the snow off the plants," Nuccio said. "They were doing more damage by watering the plants because it made icicles and damaged the plants. So they said, 'To heck with it, we're not going to do any more. If they freeze, they freeze.'"

Nuccio says the snow acted as insulation and the plants that remained covered in it were fine after it melted off.

He notes camellias are native to Japan, where it snows, and he wasn't planning any interventions when LAist spoke with him Wednesday.

"You might get some tip damage on the tender growth, but I don't think it's going to be anything lethal," he said.

So he's not worried, except about the shade cloth, but cutting slits in them helps keep them from collapsing.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Most Read
Best of LAist