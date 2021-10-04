LA Protesters March For Women's Health

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Protesters gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to march for reproductive justice and women's health.

Organized by the Women's March Foundation and held in cities across the country, the march was in response to a highly restrictive law recently enacted in Texas that very nearly bans access to abortion, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell spoke at the event, reminding the crowd that the issue hits close to home for all five members of the Board of Supervisors: "[We are] arguably the most powerful elected body in this country," she said. "We each represent two million Angelenos, and we all have a uterus."

Actor Patricia Arquette said that the law demonstrated a concerted effort to discriminate against women: "American women are still under siege as we watch states like Texas pass laws limiting abortion access, and other states join with this anti-abortion legal extremism."

The march began at 10 a.m. at Pershing Square, then followed a route to City Hall.

Activists also gathered on Saturday in Washington DC, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Alaska and many other places around the country.

