What's The Deal With The Proposed Cannabis Tax On LA County Ballots?

One of the L.A. County items you’ll see on your ballot is Measure C, which is all about asking voters if they agree with a tax on cannabis businesses in unincorporated parts of the county.



Where Measure C revenue would go

Revenues produced by the tax would go to the County’s General Fund and will be used to basically boost the economy and workforce through programs and initiatives like the Cannabis Equity Program . California officials say they want to “lower barriers to the cannabis industry for those hit hardest by the War on Drugs.”

If Measure C is passed, it will begin on July 1, 2023. It would impose:



An initial tax rate of $7 per square foot of cultivation

A 4% tax on gross receipts on retail (gross receipts are the total amount of money made, before you subtract any expenses)

A 3% tax rate on distribution revenue

The interesting thing about this measure, however, is that commercial cannabis is still illegal in unincorporated areas of the county. So, even if Measure C passes, a lot of things need to happen before a tax could even be applied — the Board of Supervisors would still have to vote to legalize commercial cannabis and businesses would still have to get licenses. Check out the arguments for and against this bill as well as the potential financial impact in Gillian Morán Pérez’s breakdown on it here.

Key Dates to Remember:

Nov. 8: Election Day and deadline to return your vote-by-mail ballot.

If you still have questions, LAist will be having a Voter Game Plan AMA (that’s short for Ask Me Anything). Join my colleagues Frank Stoltze, Brianna Lee and Catilin Hernández at 1 p.m. today on Reddit to answer all of your questions about the elections. Join in here.

Are you worried about your boss stealing your pay? After all, it’s common in low-wage industries in our state. CalMatters has a worker’s guide to how you can navigate wage theft in the workplace.

After all, it’s common in low-wage industries in our state. CalMatters has a to how you can navigate wage theft in the workplace. Jhonaikel Vielma Belandria had to leave Venezuela after receiving threats for protesting against its repressive government. He planned to ask for political asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. But he, along with thousands of other asylum seekers, have gotten caught up with “Remain in Mexico” , a Trump Administration policy that blocks people from entering the U.S. as asylum cases work through the courts.

He planned to ask for political asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. But he, along with thousands of other asylum seekers, have gotten , a Trump Administration policy that blocks people from entering the U.S. as asylum cases work through the courts. Californians will soon vote on whether to uphold or block a law that would prohibit the sale of certain flavored tobacco. However, hookahs, the popular Middle-Eastern water pipe, are not included, which has created some controversy .

on whether to However, hookahs, the popular Middle-Eastern water pipe, are not included, which has . Earlier this week we introduced you to the matriarch of Día de los Muertos in L.A . This Saturday, visit the ofrenda she made with her daughter and take part in a celebration at Self Help Graphics in Boyle Heights. At 4 p.m. the community procession will go from Mariachi Plaza to SHG. Once there, enjoy live performances and pan de muerto. There’s a lot more happening this weekend too. Check it all out here.

Correction: In yesterday’s newsletter, we stated that Prop 29 requires a doctor to be on site. The proposition requires at least one physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant on site during all treatment hours.

A Lighthouse Surprise In Palos Verdes

The Bluffs of Palos Verdes (Caroline Champlin / LAist)

One of my favorite places in L.A. is the beach at Palos Verdes. I’ll never forget traveling there as a teen with one of my aunts (who is quite fancy!) who wanted to give me a slice of pleasure, leisure and fine living. We grabbed some wine, crackers, cheese, and other charcuterie items from Ralphs on Hawthorne, hiked on the trail and sat down on a bench overlooking the beach to chat about life. It was one of the best days I ever had as a teenager.

Since then, I’ve trained for half marathons there and I’ve dipped my feet into the ocean with my nieces as well.

But I’m just now finding out that I’ve been missing out on a little treasure: the nearly 100-year-old Point Vicente Lighthouse! Listener Lyn Watanabe wrote to us in the spring to tell us about this special place and took How To LA host Brian De Los Santos on a little walk around the bluffs there. If you do the whole loop, it's about 5 miles. Listen to the latest How To LA podcast. Brian also gives a cute little tip about when to see live whales swim by. I just might have to go soon! Check the episode out here . If you have a favorite outdoor spot you’d like us to check out, tell us about it here .

