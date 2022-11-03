Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 4 - 6

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with Self Help Graphics. Explore ancient Egyptian artifacts through a new multimedia exhibition. Shop at a BIPOC craft fair. View art at a Henry Taylor retrospective.



Friday, Nov. 4 - Saturday, Dec. 31

Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience

Magic Box LA

1933 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

This new exhibition, developed with the National Geographic Society, debuts in L.A. on the 100th anniversary of one of the greatest archeological discoveries of all time. Tut’s tomb is still the only intact Egyptian royal tomb ever found and guests will be able to see the history by winding through nine multimedia galleries to learn about the story of the boy who ruled as pharaoh more than 3,000 years ago. The exhibition uses photography and technology to display the artifacts, ensuring that the finds remain in Egypt.

COST: $26 - $68; MORE INFO

Friday, Nov. 4; 8 p.m.

Bobb Bruno | Aileron Vane | Shelley Burgon

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd., Westlake

Listen to a night of eclectic music featuring sets from Bobb Bruno (one-half of Best Coast and guitar tech for The Linda Lindas); Aileron Vane, a San Francisco architect and bass player for Timonium who'll play ambient guitarscapes; and Shelley Burgon performing mystical and hypnotic harp with dream vocals.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Friday, Nov. 4; 7 p.m.

Love & Basketball

Crenshaw High School Performing Arts Center

5010 11th Ave., Hyde Park

The Gina Prince-Bythewood: An American Cinematheque Retrospective continues with a screening of her 2000 film starring Omar Epps and Sanaa Lathan. The program begins with Prince-Bythewood’s 1997 short “Bowl of Pork,” and a filmmaker Q&A follows the screening. RSVP does not guarantee seats (first-come, first-served).

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 5; 4 - 10 p.m.

Self Help Graphics 49th Annual Día De Los Muertos Exhibition and Celebration

Self Help Graphics

1300 E. 1st St., Boyle Heights

Dress up in Día de los Muertos fashion and take part in a community procession from Mariachi Plaza to Self Help Graphics (SHG) led by local Aztec dancers at 4 p.m. (meet up starts at 3:30 p.m.). Once at SHG, shop cultural makers at the Muertos Market and take in live performances from Brainstory, Spaghetti Cumbia, La Mera Candelaria and DJs LABellatini and VFresh. Street food vendors will also be onsite, serving up pan de muerto and other dishes.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Saturday, Nov. 5; 2 p.m.

Something in Common x Baseball Reliquary: Shrine of the Eternals

Mark Taper Auditorium at the Central Library

630 W. 5th St., downtown L.A.

The Central Library’s ALOUD program and the Baseball Reliquary presents the Reliquary’s signature annual event: the Shrine of the Eternals awards and induction. The event features a memorial tribute to the Reliquary’s late, visionary founder Terry Cannon as well as the enshrinement of broadcaster Bob Costas; Andrew “Rube” Foster, founder of the Negro National League; and Max Patkin, “Clown Prince of Baseball.” Baseball fans are invited to stay after the ceremony for a reception and browse the Something in Common exhibition, which features a display of the Baseball Reliquary.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The In Todo: BIPOC Craft Fair takes place this weekend in Los Angeles. (Courtesy: In Todo)

Saturday, Nov. 5 - Sunday, Nov. 6; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

In Todo: BIPOC Craft Fair

Frankie Los Angeles

300 S. Mission Road, downtown L.A.

Get a jump-start on holiday shopping while supporting more than 100 BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) makers and artists. Browse and buy apparel, home goods, art and beauty products at the event space that also features a DJ spinning tunes, a beer garden and food trucks.

COST: $10 - $16 admission; MORE INFO

The Carpenter Center presents Ofrenda: A Día de los Muertos Celebration with Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar. (Courtesy of the Carpenter Center)

Saturday, Nov. 5; 8 p.m.

Ofrenda: A Día de los Muertos Celebration

Carpenter Performing Arts Center

California State University, Long Beach

6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach

Watch the Mexican folk dance company, Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles, perform together with Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar (led by Grammy award-winner Jimmy Cuéllar) and pay tribute to traditional music and dances from various regions of Mexico. The program features “La Bruja” from Veracruz and “Retablo Purépecha” from the state of Michoacán, along with music from the Disney movie Coco, Juan Gabriel, Selena, Pedro Infante and Vicente Fernandez.

COST: $45; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 5 - Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023

A Real Boy: The Many Lives of Pinocchio

Italian American Museum of Los Angeles

644 N. Main St., downtown L.A.

The exhibition examines the enduring legacy, the cultural origins and interpretations of one of the most popular characters in children’s literature. Written in 1883 by Italian author Carlo Collodi, The Adventures of Pinocchio, the book has been translated into more than 260 languages—a number only slightly less the Bible. The latest iteration is the forthcoming feature film, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (2022).

COST: FREE admission, donations accepted; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 5; 9 p.m.

Letters To Cleo

The Roxy

9009 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

Boston's alt rock pioneers Letters to Cleo are on a short tour of intimate venues, including a stop in WeHo on Saturday night. For the first time in 17 years, the band — led by guitarist Greg McKenna and singer Kay Hanley — have written and recorded five brand new songs for “The EP.” Broken Baby opens the night. All ages.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles presents Family Saturday: The 2022 Big Draw Festival. (Courtesy of Hauser & Wirth)

Saturday, Nov. 5; 2 - 4:45 p.m.

Family Saturday: The 2022 Big Draw Festival

Hauser & Wirth

901 East 3rd St., downtown L.A.

Bring the family to the gallery to draw, paint and create art through free artmaking sessions, activities and workshops. The day’s sessions are Inspired by the exhibition Martin Creed and The 2022 Big Draw Festival theme of “Come Back to Color.”

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 5 - Sunday, Nov. 6

A Musical Portrait: Price and Bonds

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Curated by Julia Bullock, this LA Phil Rock My Soul concert explores the music of Florence Price and Margaret Bonds, two trailblazing Black women composers who worked in the 1930s. Price and Bonds, mentor and student, were friends, musical collaborators and supporters of each other’s works when support of Black artists was scarce. Lidiya Yankovskaya conducts.

COST: $20 - $60; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 5; 2 p.m.

Coco

The Frida Cinema

305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana

In honor of Día de los Muertos, the Frida offers a free screening of Pixar’s Coco.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Henry Taylor has his first major West Coast retrospective, ‘Henry Taylor: B Side,’ at MOCA. It opens this weekend. (Henry Taylor, Untitled, 2021, © Henry Taylor, courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth)

Sunday, Nov. 6 - Sunday, April 30, 2022

Henry Taylor: B Side

MOCA Grand Avenue

250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

MOCA presents the first exhibition that surveys the 30-year career of the L.A.-based artist in his hometown. The retrospective includes more than 150 works in painting, drawing, sculpture and installation made from the late-1980s to today. Themes in Taylor’s artwork have focused on his own family members and artistic community; street scenes from L.A. beyond; noted politicians and musicians; as well as racism, policing and American history.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Outdoor Pick

2022 LA Bike Fest

This week's pick is a party/fundraiser for the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition (LACBC) on Saturday, Nov. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Bike Shed Moto Co. in downtown L.A. The 2022 LA Bike Fest (tickets start at $100) raises funds and awareness to turn L.A. into a safe, healthy and equitable biking region with bike-friendly businesses, transportation advocates, music from KCRW DJ Chris Douridas and live music from the indie rock band Westerner, plus food, drinks and a bike expo. Here’s where the lung pumping outdoors comes into play: Attendees are encouraged to bike and/or take public transportation to LA Bike Fest with LACBC hosting feeder rides from Long Beach, Santa Monica, Montebello, and West Hollywood.

Viewing Pick

Meet Me in the Bathroom

Inspired by Lizzy Goodman’s book, Meet Me in the Bathroom reexamines the New York music scene of the early 2000s. Set against the backdrop of 9/11, the archival documentary tells the story of rock and culture through the music of bands including The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, TV on the Radio and The Moldy Peaches. Directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the film opens at the Los Feliz 3 Theater on Friday .

Japan House LA offers a limited-time kaiseki dinner series with renowned chef Hiroo Nagahara. (John Troxell)

Dine and Drink Deals and Events

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

