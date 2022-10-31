Understanding The Affordable Housing Measure On Your LA Ballot

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Speaking of treats, I have something to share with you today and throughout the week. Every day until election day you’ll receive in your inbox some informational goodies, breaking down each of the city and county measures on the ballot that are intended to solve a problem in Los Angeles.

Measure LH

Today, let’s talk about something that’s on top of a lot of Angelenos’ minds: Affordable Housing. If you live in the city of LA, take a look at your sample ballot . You’ll see something called “Measure LH”. City officials are asking whether you’ll approve the development of up to 5,000 additional low-income housing units in each city council district. There is actually no financial impact for the city if Measure LH is approved because the public funds for it already exist.

The city would have the power to put public funding towards the construction or acquisition of up to 75,000 new housing units for Angelenos who are low-income renters or unhoused, but that doesn’t mean housing will get built.

Some districts in L.A. might not have access to public funding for developing affordable housing, which could hurt the city’s plan to meet this state-mandated goal.

My colleague David Wagner breaks down all the things you need to know about the measure, including the racist history behind why Measure LH is on the ballot in the first place.

Ivan Vasquez, restaurateur from Oaxaca, felt angry and invisible when he heard the leaked tape of the Latino L.A. City Councilmembers disparaging Indigenous Oaxacans. He’s one of the many marginalized Angelenos who identify as indigenous , coming from Mexico and elsewhere in Central America, who say they feel overlooked by local government and other institutions.

when he heard the leaked tape of the Latino L.A. City Councilmembers disparaging Indigenous Oaxacans. He’s one of the many , coming from Mexico and elsewhere in Central America, who say they feel by local government and other institutions. Asian American groups have condemned Republican Congress member Michelle Steel for a photoshopped, xenophobic advertisement against Jay Chen.

Republican Congress member Michelle Steel for a For decades, Maurice Hastings asked for a DNA test to prove his innocence. Now, after nearly 40 years in prison, this wrongfully convicted man is free .

Now, after nearly 40 years in prison, this . More than one in four Black Californians avoided medical care because of concerns about unfair, disrespectful treatment, according to a new report from the nonprofit California Health Care Foundation. One in three Black Californians say they have been treated unequally in the doctor's office.

because of concerns about unfair, disrespectful treatment, according to a new report from the nonprofit California Health Care Foundation. One in three Black Californians say they have been Over 150 people died in a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea during Halloween celebrations on Saturday night. At least two U.S. citizens were killed . It is now the deadliest known crowd disaster in South Korean history.

in Seoul, South Korea during Halloween celebrations on Saturday night. At least two U.S. citizens were . It is now the Where are all my Bad Bunny fans? Tonight’s Halloween party is for you. You’ll want to come dressed up in your hottest costume for this one. And just because Halloween will be over, doesn’t mean the fun has to stop this week. Check out 2:22 - A Ghost Story at the Ahmanson Theatre through Dec. 4. There’s also a Día de los Muertos block party at the 24th Street Theatre on Wednesday. There will be music acts, altar building, games, carnival rides and more. Check here to see what else is happening this week.

Carlos Vela of Los Angeles FC is tackled by Alexander Ring of Austin FC during the first half of the Western Conference Finals of the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs at Banc of California Stadium on October 30, 2022. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

THREE — Elon Musk new reign as Twitter head sparks fears.

Elon Musk is already starting controversy as Twitter’s new owner. Not only has he fired several top executives . The Washington Post reports he’s been tweeting skepticism about the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. In the tweet, he linked to a right-wing site known for spreading misinformation.

TWO — Aaricka’s Top 5 Halloween Costumes that had everyone talking.

#5: You can say what you want about Kim Kardashian, but she knows how to do Halloween dress-up. This year, she had her kids dress up some of our favorite 90’s era musicians — Aaliyah, Sade, Snoop and Eazy E.

#4: Diddy gave Joaquin, Heath and Jack all a run for their money with his impression of the Joker .

#3: Marge Simpson is the queen of some of the top-tier memes. Lizzo completely embodied the beloved yellow matriarch this Halloween.

#2:These two women got really creative and played out part of an iconic scene from the Wayans Brothers’ Scary Movie franchise.

#1: And the winner goes to…my Keep It Run Hundred run club leader, Butta! He went viral for his impression of a funny man who used to be associated with Mariah Carey.

ONE — LAFC Wins Their Game Against Austin FC

Did you smell that? It’s the sweet scent of victory, baby! The Los Angeles Football Club beat Austin FC Sunday to win the Western Conference Finals . Now the team will compete for the MLS Cup on Saturday, Nov. 5. ICYMI: Get to know the special community of LAFC fans that helped get them there by reading Julia Barajas’s article about them and listening to their story on a recent How To LA podcast episode.