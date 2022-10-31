Best Things To Do This Halloween Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Oct. 31 - Nov. 3
Attend a Bad Bunny-themed Halloween party. Honor the ancestors at Dia de los Muertos events. Head to AFI Fest for film screenings. Watch and listen to audio shows and podcasts at the On Air LA Annex. And find out from Zócalo whether we really need a city council.
Events
Through Sunday, Dec. 4
2:22 – A Ghost Story
Ahmanson Theatre
135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
In this four-person, supernatural thriller, Jenny (Constance Wu) believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam (Finn Wittrock) doesn’t. They argue with their first dinner guests, their old friend Lauren (Anna Camp) and her new partner Ben (Adam Rothenberg). They feel frightened and strange and know that something is coming at 2:22 a.m. But what? The U.S. premiere of the play by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster also marks the debut of all four actors on the Ahmanson stage.
COST: Tickets start at $40; MORE INFO
Monday, Oct. 31; 9 p.m.
A Bad Bunny Halloween Party
Fountain LA
2889 West Olympic Blvd., Koreatown
Costumes are encouraged for this 21+ dance party, featuring tunes to dance to by Bad Bunny and friends.
COST: Free - $40; MORE INFO
Monday, Oct. 31; 7 p.m.
The Hunger
Los Feliz Theatre
1822 N Vermont Ave., Los Feliz
Watch the 1983 Tony Scott film starring Catherine Deneuve and David Bowie as sophisticated New York vampires. They enlist geriatrics researcher Susan Sarandon to help when time begins to catch them. Co-presented with Outfest, the film will be introduced by Outfest’s Director of Programming Mike Dougherty, alongside Bryan Fuller and Steak House, executive producers of Shudder’s new original docuseries Queer for Fear! Costumes encouraged.
COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO
Monday, Oct. 31; 7:30 p.m.
The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari
Walt Disney Concert Hall
111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
Clark Wilson performs an organ score to the groundbreaking German expressionist 1920 silent film, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, directed by Robert Wiene.
COST: Varies, available on third party sites; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Nov. 1; 7 p.m.
Jemele Hill discusses Up Hill: A Memoir
Vroman’s
695 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena
Sports reporter Jemele Hill’s world came crashing down when she called President Donald Trump a "white supremacist." She faced death threats and calls for her firing from ESPN, but the adversity she faced growing up in Detroit was just as traumatic. Hill, born in the middle of a Friday night Monopoly game to a teen mother and a heroin-addicted father, found solace in writing. Her memoir shares the story of her career, the women of her family and her complicated relationship with God.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Sunday, Nov. 6
AFI Fest
TCL Chinese 6 Theatres / TCL Chinese Theatre
6801 Hollywood Boulevard., Hollywood
The lineup for this year’s festival features 125 films from 31 countries, including six Best International Feature Academy Award submissions. The festival opens with the world premiere of the Selena Gomez documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me, and closes with the Steven Spielberg movie memoirThe Fabelmans.
COST: $17 - $100; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Nov. 2; 6 - 10 p.m.
Dia de los Muertos Block Party
24th Street Theatre
1117 West 24th St., University Park
24th Street Theatre’s annual block party returns, headlined this year by three music acts: singer Angel Peaches with the Combi Darks band, duo Ampersan from Mexico City and singer Margarita Luna de Guadalajara. Catch other performances by Mariachi Calilajara; Aztec dance troupe Huitzilopochtli; ballet folklórico Sol de Fuego; and the “Catrina Guapachosa” on stilts (Ismael Ramirez). View and make your own altars for departed friends and family, play games, ride carnival rides, and enjoy food and drinks from vendors. The evening kicks off at 5:45 p.m. with a procession led by ceremonial dancers Comparsa de Chinelos Amigos de Morelos.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, Nov. 3 - Saturday, Nov. 5
Christiane Jatahy: Depois Do Silêncio (After the Silence)
REDCAT
631 West 2nd St., downtown L.A.
REDCAT presents the latest work from the Brazilian theater maker — the third part in a trilogy on colonial violence. Jatahy looks at how racism and capitalism are interwoven, from the slave trade to the contemporary politics of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. The work crosses cultural and political boundaries, resonating with voters who just participated in Brazil’s elections and our upcoming midterms next week. Depois Do Silêncio is performed in Portuguese with English subtitles.
COST: $13 - $25; MORE INFO
Thursday, Nov. 3; 7 p.m.
Do We Even Need a City Council?
ASU California Center
1111 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
This Zócalo Public Square/KCRW event asks the question we’re all wondering. L.A. already has a mayor and five county supervisors, is the city council worth the trouble and embarrassment? Are there innovative ways of governing and decision-making worth exploring? Panel discussion moderated by host of KCRW’s All Things Considered Janaya Williams. Livestream also available.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, Nov. 3 - Saturday, Nov. 5
On Air LA Annex
KCRW HQ, Santa Monica
Dublab warehouse, University Park
Dynasty Typewriter, Westlake
On Air Fest LA Annex is a convening of audio culture creators and inspired listeners/podcast fans. Take in performances, conversations, world premieres, and podcast tapings, from A Performance by L.A.'s Poet Laureate Lynne Thompson to the first listen of Unlicensed live, from the makers of Welcome to Night Vale.
COST: $45 - $135; MORE INFO
Thursday, Nov. 3; 8 p.m.
Quentin Tarantino: Cinema Speculation — Book Tour
The Theatre at Ace Hotel
929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is on tour to read from and talk about his new book, Cinema Speculation. The book is a mix of film criticism, film theory, reporting and personal storytelling. A copy of the book is included with tickets. This is a phone-free event.COST: Tickets start at $49; MORE INFO
Thursday, Nov. 3 - Sunday, Nov. 6
Art & Nature Festival
Laguna Art Museum
307 Cliff Dr., Laguna Beach
The museum kicks off its 10th annual Art & Nature Festival, with programming for all ages and art exhibitions that focus on the history of California art. View exhibitions The Sea Around Us by artist Rebeca Méndez, Pyramidion by artist Kelly Berg, The Big One and Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition; attend a keynote lecture by Dr. Sylvia Earle, the National Geographic Society Explorer in Residence; and a free outdoor Family Festival. The opening night party takes place on Friday, Nov. 4.
COST: Varies; MORE INFO
Thursday, Nov. 3; 9 p.m.
Duckwrth
Fonda Theatre
6126 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
The L.A.- born singer, musician and designer headlines a show at the Fonda, bringing his blend of hip-hop, R&B and dance tracks to the stage. Elujay opens. If you miss this show, he plays again on Saturday at The Glass House in Pomona.
COST: $28; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Blockbuster
Melissa Fumero and Randall Park lead an ensemble cast in this workplace comedy set at the last remaining Blockbuster. The series was created by Vanessa Ramos, who worked as a writer on another workplace comedy (Brooklyn 99) with Fumero. Blockbuster drops on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Netflix.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- Eataly Los Angeles holds its 5th birthday bash on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. Guests can indulge in tasting stations featuring Eataly favorites, Italian wines and other beverages, watch chef demos and shop from vendors throughout the marketplace. Campari/Aperol, Murray Family Farms, Seedlip, Vincenzi and Angel Salumi are among the dozens of the party partners. Tickets: $125.
- On Tuesday, Nov. 1 and Wednesday, Nov. 2, Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks hosts its annual Día De Los Muertos festivities. View altars and ofrenda, listen to mariachi, paint sugar skulls, eat specials like chicken mole tamales, and sip black lime margaritas and Mexican coffee.
- The Silver Lake wine bar and restaurant Eszett teams with neighborhood bike shop Golden Saddle Cyclery to host a spooky evening ride (4 p.m.) on Halloween (Oct. 31) that begins and ends at the restaurant. There will be food, and drink specials, a costume contest and a best-dressed bike contest.
- On Monday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m., Guerrilla Tacos in downtown L.A. holds its 3rd Annual Halloween Haunt featuring a comedy show and costume contest for $10 per person. Guests dressed in Halloween costumes will receive a free spooky snack and be entered into a pool to win various prizes, including a $500 Gogo’s Tacos catering package. This event is 21+ with a two-drink minimum.
- Chef Wes Avila’s KA’TEEN in Hollywood celebrates Día de los Muertos over two evenings (Nov. 1-2) with tequila and mezcal cocktail specials, fire dancers, an off-menu dish and an la carte menu of ceviches, tacos, shareable large plates and fresh fruit cocktails. Reservations are available via Resy.
- El Pollo Loco is converting an entire Hollywood restaurant into an immersive themed experience in honor of Día de Los Muertos. Open to the public on Nov. 1 and 2 from 4 to 8 p.m., the El Pollo Loco at 5319 Sunset Blvd., will feature a custom mural by LA artist Sam Flores, live mariachi band, ofrenda, colorful lights, papel picado and more.