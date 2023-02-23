The Case For Loving — And Exploring — LA's Mid-City

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

If there’s one neighborhood where I have fond memories of growing up in Los Angeles, it’s Mid-City. Back in the good ‘ol days, my mom and I would go skating at the famous World on Wheels, which unfortunately closed back in 2020 (the late rapper Nipsey Hussle revived the rink back in 2017 after it shuttered the first time). And my parents actually met bowling at the Midtown Lanes bowling alley back in the 1980s, which is also no more.



Mid-City Is Food, Fun And History

About How to LA Newsletter This is the web version of our How To LA newsletter. Sign up here to get this newsletter sent to your inbox each weekday morning



The neighborhood has definitely gone through a number of changes throughout the years, but there’s still a lot going on in this part of the city. That’s why it’s the next stop for my How to LA podcast colleagues as they explore all areas of L.A. This time, listener and TV producer Nisa Ahmad answered our query about where we should visit. Her love of Mid-City lured us in.

TV Producer Nisa Ahmad and How To LA podcast host Brian De Los Santos examine Ahmad's garden at her Mid-City house. (Chris Farias / LAist)

Angelenos like to debate exactly where Mid-City begins and ends but the maps tell us that it roughly stretches from the 10 Freeway to Pico Boulevard and from Crenshaw to Robertson. There are a lot of neighborhoods within the neighborhood — PicFair Village, Brookside, Victoria Park — and it's one of the city’s most ethnically diverse areas.

“I love seeing older Asian couples. We've got queer couples, we've got interracial couples, literally all different ages, all different types of people, and it just feels like a little slice of heaven,” said Ahmad.

Ahmad’s family moved to central L.A. during the second wave of the Great Migration , a time when many African Americans were moving from the South to northern and western states like California (like my grandparents in the 1950s). After serving in the Korean War, her uncle found a place in Mid-City — an area where he could buy a home as a Black man. Redlining in L.A. made several neighborhoods unattainable to people of color and, as Nisa explained, her family wanted a sense of upward mobility and “to live in a dignified neighborhood with other dignified Black people.”

After years in Hollywood, Ahmad found her way back to Mid-City, drawn in by its suburban feeling in the middle of the city: cute houses and tree-lined streets that are within walking distance to restaurants, shops and even live jazz. She’s friends with the neighbors and even has a good bartering system worked out — exchanging her homegrown peppers for Jamaican jerk sauce. “That's the beauty of living in a diverse neighborhood,” Ahmad said, “and having landlords that don't care if I dig up my front lawn and plant vegetables.”

Listen to Ahmad’s tour of not only her garden but also the surrounding neighborhood — a stop at Roscoe’s Chicken N’ Waffles for lunch, Rubio’s Bakery for dessert and a surprise treat of live music at Pip’s On LA Brea. The latter is a 13-year-old jazz club tucked into the east side of the street — drive by too fast and you might miss it!

Listen to the podcast episode here.

If you’d like to tell us what neighborhood to visit next, give us the details here .

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

How To LA

Listen Now We’re here to help curious Angelenos connect with others, discover the new, navigate the confusing, and even drive some change along the way.

More News

(After you stop hitting snooze)



Feeling chilly? You are not alone. We are in the middle of the Santa Ana season, my friend, but instead of warm and dry winds, we got a polar front coming in from Canada. Here's what we can expect from the weather for the rest of this week.

coming in from Canada. Here's what we can for the rest of this week. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for parts of Southern California. The last time that happened Ronald Reagan was president. You might want to rethink your travel plans if you are looking to go anywhere this weekend.

for parts of Southern California. The last time that happened Ronald Reagan was president. You might want to if you are looking to go anywhere this weekend. In my colleague Erin Stone’s latest story, she posed the question: can renewable energy save our pocketbooks? The answer is complex, but she does share ways we can reduce our gas bill now.

save our pocketbooks? The answer is complex, but she does share ways we can now. The man who fatally shot Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell has been charged with murder . My colleagues Mike Roe and Nate Perez have more details.

Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell has been . My colleagues Mike Roe and Nate Perez have more details. On Wednesday, Eric R. Holder Jr., the man who killed rapper Nipsey Hussle was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison. Holder killed Hussle outside of his clothing store, the Marathon, in 2019.

was to life in prison. Holder killed Hussle outside of his clothing store, the Marathon, in 2019. A group of local scholars in L.A. are strategizing how to reform the city government. The L.A. Governance Reform Project’s first agenda item is rectifying the redistricting process.

first agenda item is rectifying the redistricting process. The Orange Unified School District school board may have violated the Ralph M. Brown Act when they fired former Superintendent Gunn Marie Hansen and appointed Edward Velasquez as the interim superintendent in the same meeting. A parent filed a complaint, threatening to sue if the school board does not reverse its actions.

school board may have the Ralph M. Brown Act when they fired former Superintendent Gunn Marie Hansen and appointed Edward Velasquez as the interim superintendent in the same meeting. A parent filed a complaint, threatening to sue if the school board does not reverse its actions. George Whitesides, former CEO of Virgin Galactic, is throwing his hat into the ring for California's competitive 27th Congressional District next year. That position currently belongs to U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, a Republican who helped keep the GOP in control of the House of Representatives.

for California's competitive next year. That position currently belongs to U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, a Republican who helped keep the GOP in control of the House of Representatives. Although a cold winter storm is coming, Altadena nursery owner Tom Nuccio isn’t worried about his camellias, which are blooming full time right now. Here’s why he thinks his flowers will do just fine.

*At LAist we will always bring you the news freely, but occasionally we do include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for understanding!

Wait... One More Thing

What Restaurants To Try Out This Weekend

Flan with cream caramel custard & almond tuile at Tapizon in El Segundo. The restaurant is celebrating Brazilian Carnival on Sunday, Feb. 26. (Courtesy of Tapizon)

The weather might be chilly and rainy this weekend, but that shouldn’t stop your fun (just be safe!) ... especially when it comes to having a delicious meal. If you are considering an outing, LAist has some good suggestions to check out this weekend.

I’m particularly interested in heading to Tapizon Restaurant in El Segundo to celebrate Brazilian Carnaval this Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. You can’t beat live music from a female DJ, dance performances AND Brazilian food. I’m talking about picanha steak, Brazilian feijoada, and pão de queijo.

While we’re on the topic of food, did you see actor Danny Trejo as a judge on the “Everyone’s Taco’ing About It” episode of Hell’s Kitchen? Chef Dafne Mejia and her team won the elevated taco competition and to celebrate she is teaming up with Trejo’s Tacos to bring her winning recipe to his Hollywood location . Her “HELLrizo” taco will be served through Feb. 26.

If you are a fan of South Korean fried chicken like I am, there’s a new spot at The Original Farmers Market. It’s called BHC Chicken .

Last but not least, make sure you check out all of the cool events this weekend here.