Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Feb. 24 - 27

Events

Friday, Feb. 24 - Sunday, Feb. 26

USC Comedy Festival, Vol. 6.

Eileen Norris Cinema Theatre and Ray Stark Family Theatre

University of Southern California, University Park

USC School of Cinematic Arts presents its sixth annual festival featuring panels with creators, artists and filmmakers. Guests include Catherine O’Hara, Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Steve Levitan (Modern Family), writer/actor Gina Yashere (Bob Hearts Abishola), writer/actor Billy Eichner (Bros), writer/producer Jessica Gao (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), and 2023 Academy Award-nominee Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness). RSVPs are required for each panel/event.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Friday, Feb. 24; 7 - 10 p.m.

Sonya: A Sunflower Network Project - Closing Night Event

The Pavilion at Century Park

2000 Avenue of the Stars, Century City

The pop-up art exhibit featuring more than 40 works by eighteen Ukrainian contemporary artists, including Aljoscha, Nikita Kadan, and Artem Volokitin, concludes on Friday to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Organized by the Sunflower Network, the closing party celebrates the Ukraine, its culture, and its people with a cocktail hour, performances of Daria Kolomiec’s “Diaries of War'', speeches and a musical performance by DJ, activist, host, and one of TIME Magazine’s “Next Generation Leaders” Daria Kolomiec.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 25; 11 - 3:30 p.m.

Prosperity Market

California African American Museum

600 State Dr., Exposition Park

The mobile farmers market that showcases the work of Black farmers and entrepreneurs returns to CAAM to wrap up Black History Month and commemorate its second anniversary. Shop from more than 30 vendors while watching live cooking demonstrations or listening to a DJ set the soundtrack for the day. CAAM also hosts wellness activities including a healing sound bath and group meditation by Sol & Sound (10 - 11 a.m.) and yoga by Constance Hartwell (11 a.m. - 12 p.m.).

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Prosperity Market returns to CAAM this weekend. (Courtesy of Prosperity Market)

Saturday, Feb 25; 7 - 8 p.m.

Retake LIVE - Culture Clash’s Chavez Ravine: In Nine Innings

Crawford Family Forum

474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

Chavez Ravine: In Nine Innings, is a cinematic reinterpretation of the beloved 2003 play. Using existing footage, newly filmed scenes, original music, and spoken word. The news result provides a fresh look at the story, with a city in the grips of a pandemic as the backdrop. In partnership with San Pedro Waterfront Arts District Culture TALKS!, Culture Clash’s Richard Montoya discusses the film project with Retake host John Horn and why the story of Chavez Ravine continues to resonate today. The night features film segments and a live performance from a member of the cast.

COST: FREE - $15; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 25; 4 - 10 p.m.

Celebration & Solidarity: Black History Month Festival

Third Street Promenade

between Broadway and Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

Downtown Santa Monica with Santa Monica Black Lives Association hosts the festival featuring a panel discussion and live musical performances by rapper Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, comedy rock band Big Daddy, Gospel artist Betty Griffin, R&B artists Darrell Wilson and Frederick Buzz Busby, DJ Shun Griffin, and African drummers and dancers.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 25 - Sunday, Nov. 26

Arsham Auto Motive

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

View a collection of vehicle sculptures and posters created by renowned interdisciplinary artist Daniel Arsham. The exhibit celebrates auto history through full-size car sculptures and never-before-seen posters composed of selenite, quartz, pyrite, volcanic ash and amethyst. The artist mixes his passion for cars with his fascination with archeology.

COST: $10.95 - $19.95; MORE INFO

The Petersen Automotive Museum opens the exhibition 'Arsham Auto Motive' this weekend, featuring the work of interdisciplinary artist Daniel Arsham. (Photo by Guillaume Ziccarelli. Courtesy the artist and Perrotin)

Saturday, Feb. 25; 10 p.m.

Fleetmac Wood presents Night Wonders Disco

Don Quixote

2811 E. Olympic Blvd., Boyle Heights

The cult remix project and dance party from DJs Roxanne Roll and Alex Oxley celebrates 10 years of mixing the Mac’s back catalog. Don’t expect cover songs, but new takes to create a singular rave and AV show.

COST: $31.50; MORE INFO

Fleetmac Wood (Jen Pang)

Saturday, Feb. 25; 8 p.m.

ARRIVAL from Sweden, The Music of ABBA

Long Beach Arena

300 E. Ocean Ave., Long Beach

ARRIVAL from Sweden’s 10-member band joins the Long Beach Symphony to bring the danceable pop tunes of ABBA — such as "Money, Money, Money," "Take a Chance on Me" and "Mamma Mia!" — to the stage. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for indoor picnicking as audiences bring their food, libations, costumes and table decorations.

COST: $20 - $180; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 25; 2 - 4 p.m.

MCLA Presents: Taiji Terasaki's Recipes to Nourish Communities

260 S. Main Street, downtown L.A.

The Mural Conservancy of Los Angeles (MCLA) hosts the opening ceremony for Taiji Terasaki's new artwork. Recipes to Nourish Communities reminds viewers of the importance of nourishing the local Los Angeles community, particularly in food deserts and for those who are facing food insecurity. The event features local activists and artists Alma Backyard Farms, Ron Finley, Fallen Fruit and the LA Mission. The mural is designed to invite neighborhood residents and visitors to download recipes and view interviews through augmented reality.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Artist Taiji Terasaki partners with MCLA to debut a mural dedicated to the nourishment of Los Angeles. (Courtesy of the artist)

Saturday, Feb. 25 - Sunday, Feb. 26; 3 p.m. (doors)

Skyline Fest 2023

Exposition Park

700 Exposition Park Dr., Exposition Park

Factory 93 and Day Trip present a two-day festival focused on underground dance music as well as street and digital. Headlining performers include Diplo, Peggy Gou, Dom Dolla and Charlotte de Witte. 21+ festival.

COST: Single-day tickets start at $99.95; MORE INFO

Sunday, Feb. 26; 9 - 10:30 a.m.

Snowy Plover Beach Walk 2023

Annenberg Community Beach House

415 Pacific Coast Highway, Santa Monica

The Beach House, in partnership with Santa Monica Audubon and Nature Nexus Institute, presents a guided walk that explores the restored dune habitat and life cycle of the Snowy Plover, the small white birds who make this stretch of beach in Santa Monica their winter home. Binoculars provided or bring your own.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Participate in the Annenberg Beach House's guided walk to learn about Snowy Plovers. (Courtesy of USFWS/Southeast, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Sunday, Feb. 26; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

CicLAvia: The Valley

Sherman Way between Canoga Park and Reseda

Bike, skate, walk or run on five miles of car-free open streets through the Valley. Experience and explore the neighborhoods of Canoga Park, Winnetka and Reseda along Sherman Way via people-powered transportation. Stop by designated hubs for family-friendly activities, restrooms, and water refilling stations. Basic bike repair, bike parking, and first aid are available throughout. Jump in at any time at any place along the designated route.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, Feb. 26; 1 p.m.

Creature from the Black Lagoon in 3D

Los Feliz Theatre

1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

Jack Arnold directed this 1954 monster classic for Universal about a group of scientists who get more than they bargained for during an Amazon expedition. They chase the mysterious “Gill-man” while Julia Adams is terrorized by the creature. Watch the film in 35mm.

COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO

Outdoor Pick

Walk for the Wild

The L.A. Zoo holds its first-ever, in-person fundraising walk on Saturday, Feb. 25 to support the Zoo and Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association’s mission to save animals from extinction and provide a safe and inspiring place for the community to build relationships with nature. The opening ceremony starts at 7:15 a.m. If you choose to register and fundraise for the walk, all donations raised between now and Feb. 25 will be matched dollar-for-dollar, thanks to a challenge fund from an anonymous donor. Registration for the walk starts at $55 .

Take a walk on the wild side at a fundraising walk for the L.A. Zoo (Courtesy of the L.A. Zoo)

Viewing Pick

Party Down

After a 13-year hiatus, the comedy Party Down returns for a six-episode third season. The half-hour sitcom created by John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge and Paul Rudd follows a group of actors/caterers in Hollywood. Original cast members Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Ryan Hansen, Megan Mullally, Jane Lynch and Martin Starr return (though not Lizzy Caplan’s Casey Klein). The revival returns to Starz on Friday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m.

Tapizon in El Segundo celebrates Brazilian Carnaval on Sunday, Feb. 26. (Courtesy of Tapizon)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine-and-drink deals to indulge in this week.



Tapizon Restaurant in El Segundo (450 Main St.) hosts a family-friendly event in honor of Brazilian Carnival on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 2 to 6 p.m. The event includes live music by DJ Potira and her Soundbox Truck and dance performances. In addition to traditional dishes like picanha steak and Brazilian feijoada, the restaurant offers plenty of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options including cheesy dice, grilled sweet corn and vegan Tapi-Tacos. Free admission.

in El Segundo (450 Main St.) hosts a family-friendly event in honor of Brazilian Carnival on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 2 to 6 p.m. The event includes live music by DJ Potira and her Soundbox Truck and dance performances. In addition to traditional dishes like picanha steak and Brazilian feijoada, the restaurant offers plenty of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options including cheesy dice, grilled sweet corn and vegan Tapi-Tacos. Free admission. Through Feb. 28, customers visiting the new South Korean fried chicken eatery BHC Chicken at The Original Farmers Market receive 10% off all orders (excluding beverages). Guests have a number of flavors to choose from, including the signature Bburinkle cheese-sprinkled chicken and the Goldking chicken, a marinade of honey, garlic, and soy sauce. The eatery marks the restaurant chain’s first in North America.

receive 10% off all orders (excluding beverages). Guests have a number of flavors to choose from, including the signature Bburinkle cheese-sprinkled chicken and the Goldking chicken, a marinade of honey, garlic, and soy sauce. The eatery marks the restaurant chain’s first in North America. Dine Out Long Beach has returned for dining in and takeout. Through Feb. 28, restaurants, brewpubs, wine bars and lounges are offering special menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as small plates with wine, beer and cocktail pairings.

has returned for dining in and takeout. Through Feb. 28, restaurants, brewpubs, wine bars and lounges are offering special menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as small plates with wine, beer and cocktail pairings. Danny Trejo was recently on an episode of Hell’s Kitchen where he judged the elevated taco competition. One team came out on top, thanks to LA's chef Dafne Mejia. To celebrate her win, Mejia teams with the Trejo's Tacos team to bring her taco to the Hollywood location only through Feb. 27. Enjoy the “HELLrizo” taco made with chorizo, Al Pastor sauce and topped with a slice of grilled pineapple, and a slice of avocado on a green corn tortilla.

where he judged the elevated taco competition. One team came out on top, thanks to LA's chef Dafne Mejia. To celebrate her win, Mejia teams with the Trejo's Tacos team to bring her taco to the Hollywood location only through Feb. 27. made with chorizo, Al Pastor sauce and topped with a slice of grilled pineapple, and a slice of avocado on a green corn tortilla. Taco Bell’s Cantina is now up and running 6741 Hollywood Blvd. In addition to Taco Bell staples such as nachos, the Chalupa Supreme and the Crunchwrap Supreme, as well as alcoholic beverages, customers will also be able to shop restaurant merch and enjoy dining in the historic 1920s venue.