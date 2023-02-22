Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

It’s Not Your Imagination, This Wind Is Exceptionally Cold

By  Jacob Margolis
Published Feb 22, 2023 9:26 AM
Snow capped mountains are seen against a cloudless blue sky as a seagull flies in the right corner
The snow-capped San Gabriel Mountains in late January.
(Michael Heiman
/
Getty Images)
Topline:

The latest storm to hit Southern California is so cold and blustery, that in the valleys we could see wind chill readings in the teens, and as low as -5 up in the mountains.

Wind is normal this time of year: We’re in the middle of Santa Ana season, and when those winds show up, they're often quite dry and warm. They originate over in the Great Basin, warming up and speeding up, as they pass over our mountains and drop down towards the coast.

Why are these winds so cold?: These winds are part of a big, cold, polar air mass coming down from Canada.

What's next: Winds should start to die down and warm up slightly starting Wednesday night and pick back up on Friday.

