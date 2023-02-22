It’s Not Your Imagination, This Wind Is Exceptionally Cold

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

The latest storm to hit Southern California is so cold and blustery, that in the valleys we could see wind chill readings in the teens, and as low as -5 up in the mountains.

Wind is normal this time of year: We’re in the middle of Santa Ana season, and when those winds show up, they're often quite dry and warm. They originate over in the Great Basin, warming up and speeding up, as they pass over our mountains and drop down towards the coast.

Why are these winds so cold?: These winds are part of a big, cold, polar air mass coming down from Canada.

What's next: Winds should start to die down and warm up slightly starting Wednesday night and pick back up on Friday.