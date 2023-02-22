Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Politics

Former Virgin Galactic CEO Challenges Congressmember Garcia In Antelope Valley

By  Frank Stoltze
Published Feb 22, 2023 11:27 AM
A man with light skin tone stands and speaks at a podium with a microphone attached to it pointing toward him. He is looking to his left, away from the microphone and in the direction of the camera. His left hand is raised, fingers up, back of the hand facing the camera. Behind him, in the upper right corner, is a TV monitor displaying a picture of Earth from space.
George Whitesides, former CEO of Virgin Galactic, announced his bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia in California's 27th Congressional District.
(Courtesy of the Whitesides campaign)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

George Whitesides, a one-time NASA chief of staff and former CEO of Virgin Galactic, announced Wednesday he is running to unseat U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia in California’s 27th Congressional District next year. The district includes Santa Clarita, Lancaster and Palmdale.

Whitesides is a Democrat. Garcia is a Republican who handily beat Democratic challenger Christy Smith by eight percentage points in 2022, helping the GOP gain control of the House of Representatives.

But the seat is widely considered to be one of the most competitive in the country. President Biden beat former President Trump in the district by more than 12 percentage points.

“Congress isn’t doing enough to help people in our part of California, and Congressman Garcia has become part of the problem,” Whitesides said in a statement. He criticized Garcia for voting to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and for his support of “taking away a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions.” Garcia co-sponsored a bill that would impose a national ban on abortion.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
The Brief

In response to Whitesides entering the race, Garcia told us in a statement that "I applaud anyone’s decision to try to step in the arena and serve the Nation. It’s a decision I made when I was 18 and will continue to do so as long as necessary to ensure our Nation’s prosperity and security.”

After serving on President Obama’s transition team in 2008, Whitesides was NASA chief of staff from 2009-2010.

He was CEO of Virgin Galactic from 2010-2020. Whitesides claims to have created more than 700 jobs in the Antelope Valley during his tenure.

After his time as CEO, he served as Virgin Galactic's Chief Space Officer and then as chair of its Space Advisory Board. He stepped down from that board prior to announcing his run for Congress, according to his campaign.

Not registered to vote yet? You can do it here.

Virgin Galactic, headquartered in Mojave, develops commercial spacecraft and is working to provide suborbital flights to space tourists.

Whitesides is chairman of the board of Megafire Action, an advocacy group that works to enact policies like prescribed burns to eliminate large wildfires.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

He’s been endorsed by Christy Smith, the Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for the same seat three times.

What questions or concerns do you have about civics and democracy in Southern California?
Frank Stoltze explores who has power and how they use it at a time when our democratic systems have been under threat.

Most Read
Best of LAist