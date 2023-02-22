Dire Warnings Of Dangerous Conditions As Major Storm Front Moves Into SoCal

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

We are dealing with an exceptionally cold and windy storm that could drop snow in places we don't normally see. Southern Californians already spent the night listening to gusty winds knock around trees and loose item in our yards.

The National Weather Service has been warning for days that this may be the coldest storm the region has seen in years. That cold air mass is heading in from British Columbia and it could mean we see a sprinkling of snow as low as 1,000 feet in places like the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita and even Altadena.

The storm is an exceptionally gusty one as well, which we've already had a taste of with more to come. The NWS warns conditions in California waters will be outright dangerous, with waves along L.A. and Ventura counties reaching up to 16 feet tall.



The warnings are serious

Among the cautions from meteorologists:



Whiteout and blizzard conditions are possible in the mountains, with an increased risk of avalanche.

The strongest winds — 55 mph to 75 mph in mountains and foothills and 35 mph to 55 mph on the coast and valleys — expected overnight last night into today (Wed. Feb 22).

In addition, mariners have been told to stay in port or risk capsizing.

Beachgoers should beware oversized waves and strong rip tides.

Now is the time to prepare for a COLD AND DANGEROUS winter storm expected for much of the week. Several FEET of snow is expected in the mountains with a few inches possible as low as 1000 feet. Gusty and potentially damaging winds are also expected. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/2gMhuR1Xun — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 22, 2023

Marine conditions are expected to be VERY DANGEROUS both in terms of winds and waves through this week. It is not wise to be out on the water or at the beach. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RXbTIBvyF1 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 22, 2023

Tips from fire officials

The L.A. Fire Department shared tips with us on everything from good weather alert apps to download to what you can do to get your house ready and where you can pick up sandbags.

Read more: A Storm Is Coming. LA Fire Officials Have These Tips On Getting Ready Now

What's next

The storm should peak between Friday and Saturday, and wrap up by Sunday. But Mother Nature isn't done yet. There’s another storm anticipated mid next week.



Expect road delays and poor driving conditions

*Traffic Alert*

Snow, rain, high winds & low temps predicted Tuesday night through Saturday. May impact I-5 Grapevine/Tejon Pass, SR-14, SR-138, SR-58 & SR-33. @CaltransDist7 Maintenance crews will be on-duty 24/7 for duration of storm. Updates at https://t.co/O37QesJHpw. pic.twitter.com/ctLFRWseF9 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 21, 2023

A note to drivers on our roads

Check your car tires treads and pressure before hitting rain slick roads.

Know that middays can be the most dangerous.

Plan ahead, check road conditions and give yourself plenty of time.

Turn on your headlights.

Slow down!

If you do end up skidding, don't panic.

Don't drive through standing water.

Pay attention, duh.

We have more detailed guidance: Your Guide To Driving Safely In The Rain In LA (And Really Anywhere).

Tips State law requires residential units to have heating systems that can keep indoor temperatures at a minimum of 70 degrees. That means every dwelling unit and guest room offered for rent or lease should offer heating equipment, usually central air conditioning (A/C) or a wall heater. — Caitlin Hernández

Use Heat Smartly To Save Money: Cranking things like the A/C and wall heaters can be expensive. If money is tight, be judicious about how and when you use your utilities. For example, only use heaters at night or only set the thermostat to around 70 degrees.

Open And Close Those Vents: If you have central A/C, look at where the vents are around your home. Are any open in places where you don’t stay long? Practice opening and closing those so warm air only goes where you need it (most vents should have a small toggle lever). Humidifiers can also help you warm things up — and it’s useful to add moisture into our dry air.

Adjust Your Wall Heaters: If you have a wall heater, you can change the output by adjusting the knob (usually at the bottom). Since wall heaters can only warm the areas where they’re placed, it’s essential to close doors to rooms you won’t be in so hot air doesn’t get wasted.

Turn On Your Ceiling Fan (Really): If you have a ceiling fan, try turning it on. This sounds counterintuitive, but there’s science behind it. The direction a fan turns can push air in different directions, and since hot air floats up, you’ll want to move that around. Your fan should spin clockwise to create an updraft to circulate. Not all fans will have this option, though.

Where to find winter shelters in L.A.

[View the document here if the embed doesn't load for you: L.A. County winter shelters]



Tips on staying warm

Staying safe when winds are high

Safety tips from Southern California Edison Watch for traffic signals that may be out. Approach those intersections as four-way stops. Make sure you have a battery-operated radio and flashlights. Check the batteries to make sure they are fresh. Use flashlights for lighting during a power outage; do not use candles because they may pose a significant fire hazard. If you’re in a vehicle with a fallen power line on it, stay in the vehicle and remain calm until help arrives. It is OK to use your cellphone to call 911. If you must leave the vehicle, remember to exit away from downed power lines and exit by jumping from the vehicle and landing with both feet together. You must not touch the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Then proceed away from the vehicle by shuffling and not picking up your feet until you are several yards away. Water and electricity don’t mix. Water is an excellent conductor of electricity. Do not step in or enter any water that a downed power line may be touching. Do not use any equipment inside that is designed for outdoor heating or cooking. Such equipment can emit carbon monoxide and other toxic gases. If you use a generator, place it outdoors and plug individual appliances directly into it, using a heavy-duty extension cord. Connecting generators directly to household circuits creates “backfeed,” which is dangerous to repair crews. Leave the doors of your refrigerator and freezer closed to keep food as fresh as possible. Place blocks of ice inside to help keep food cold. Check food carefully for signs of spoilage. Check on your neighbors to make sure everyone is safe.



How we're covering this

Jacob Margolis, who covers science, is reporting on weather conditions, including wind chill. Gillian Morán Pérez has been talking to the NWS. Additional LAist staff, including Mike Flores, Susanne Whatley and others are contributing.