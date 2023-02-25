Forecasters Say The Heaviest Rain Is Behind Us But Power Outages And Closed Roads Are Still Very Much Here

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

A big storm is continuing to move through Southern California, which means we're going to see rain throughout the day.

Some good news: Ariel Cohen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says the heaviest rainfall is behind us.

"And so the overall flood risk is decreasing, but it's not completely zero," Cohen said, "especially in areas that got the most heavy rain last night into this morning."

A flood advisory is still in affect for most L.A. County. That advisory will be lowered to a flood watch at 10 a.m.

Overall, the region has seen anywhere from 3 inches of rain to almost 8 inches in parts of the foothills and valleys. Snow in the mountains is a different story, with Mountain High reporting close to 65 inches of snow since the storm moved in.

The weather service says we're expecting another 0.5 to 1 inch of rain at lower elevations through Saturday afternoon. A blizzard warning remains in effect in the mountains which saw gusts as high as 80 mph overnight.

Latest rain details and timing for the next 5 days. Heavy rain still developing. Expecting lots of road issues for the evening commute. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/JROEc2XoAj — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 24, 2023

Road closures

Travel north of the L.A.-area remains difficult, with sporadic closures of the I-5 in the Tejon Pass/Grapevine area. After escorting cars through the pass Friday night, California Highway Patrol officials said early Saturday it was closed again.

The Grapevine is closed in both directions at this time. Snow is continuing to fall on the Grapevine with ice building up on the roadway making it unsafe for motorists. We do not know how long this closure will be in place. We will update as new information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/nwb41YTjpI — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) February 25, 2023

In the Antelope Valley, Caltrans is reporting a 20-mile stretch of SR-14 is fully closed between Sand Canyon Road and Ave. S. While crews are working to clear lanes, Caltrans says there's no estimate on how long that will take. The warn: "DO NOT ATTEMPT using canyon roads as alternates."

❄️ANTELOPE VALLEY❄️



A 20-mile stretch of SR-14 is fully CLOSED between Sand Canyon Rd and Ave. S. Crews are currently clearing lanes near Angeles Forest Hwy. Unknown duration. DO NOT ATTEMPT using canyon roads as alternates and limit travel. pic.twitter.com/5PJKtHe0Vb — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 25, 2023

In Orange County, Pacific Coast Highway is closed in Huntington Beach area in both directions from Seapoint Street to Warner Avenue because of flooding. Angela Davis, a spokesperson for CalTrans District 12, said there's no estimate on when it'll open back up

There have also been warnings about poor driving conditions in areas that don't typically see snow.

If you are heading out this morning, be alert of roadway closures due to flooding or snow. Several hwys normally not affected by snow in #SLOCounty and #LACounty. Take a little to extra time. Hwys 14, 41, 46, 58, and 138 have all seen snow overnight. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/QdYyT1ltjs — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 25, 2023

Crews are on alert for power outages

As of Saturday morning about 18,000 SoCal Edison customers were without power throughout their service area, about 7,500 in L.A. County and another 500 in Orange County.

L.A. Department of Water and Power is reporting a couple dozen outages throughout its service area, effecting anywhere from a single customer to more than 1,000. They've cautioned that it could take between 12 and 24 hours for crews to deal with reported outages.

SoCal Edison and the L.A. Department of Water and Power officials say repair crews are working to repair damage and restore power.

Much like an outlet, the system can trip when the sensing equipment detects a disturbance on lines or transformers, according to SoCal Edison spokesperson David Song. While outages can be widespread initially, operators can quickly reduce the outage duration.

"Once that happens, our system can test, and it's safe to do so, restore power back to areas that aren't affected by any kind of fault," he said

Never touch a downed power line. Call 911 if you see one.

You can track both LADWP and SoCal Edison outages online.

Activities and events postponed

Conditions are concerning enough that Saturday's season opener between the LA Galaxy and the LA Football Club has been postponed due to the weather. That highly anticipated game was rescheduled to July 4 at the Rose Bowl.

For those looking to go outside, you may have to wait until Sunday. L.A. County has closed parks and trails across the region.

*UPDATED* Due to inclement weather conditions throughout LA County, the following listed parks will be closed on Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25. Stay safe out there, LA! pic.twitter.com/eBOvUff5Lr — Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation (@lacountyparks) February 24, 2023

Stay away from the beaches, too. The LA County Department of Public Health has issued an advisory through Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to stay out of the ocean, creeks and rivers.

A statement from Dr. Muntu Davis, the LA County Health Officer, says "bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill."

In the mountains, Mount Baldy Resort expects to be open for skiing, but only for season pass and reserved ticket holders.

Snow is accumulating rapidly, 12" to 16". Crew is in position prepping for a hopeful but likely delayed opening tomorrow. Mt Baldy Rd. will be open to Season Pass Holders & Reserved Ticket Holders Only through the storm cycle. CHAINS AND/OR 4WD REQUIRED — Mt Baldy Resort (@MtBaldyResort) February 24, 2023

Think twice before you hit the road, though — conditions in the mountains will be treacherous.

More on road closures and driving conditions

Keep in mind:



Chains are now required for travel along State Routes 2, 18, 38 and 138.

There are road closures all over the region, including several in San Bernardino County.

State Route 33 remains closed up from Matilija Hot Springs Rd to Ozena Fire Station in Ojai. (Note: This area has been closed since January because of the storms. It's a popular route for people heading to see snow in the mountains, but don't try to use it right now.)

Parts of PCH in Orange County are also closed due to flooding, according to the National Weather Service

Both Caltrans and the L.A. County Department of Public Works have road closures and conditions listed on their sites.

A note to drivers on our roads

Check your tire treads and pressure before hitting rain-slicked roads.

Know that middays can be the most dangerous.

Plan ahead, check road conditions, and give yourself plenty of time.

Turn on your headlights.

Slow down!

If you do end up skidding, don't panic.

Don't drive through standing water — just 12 inches of rushing water can carry away most cars, and two feet can carry away SUVs and trucks.

Pay attention

More on mountain snow conditions

What to know about flood watch/warnings

A flash flood watch is in effect for the mountains above Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara through Saturday afternoon.

Here's an excerpt from our guide to understanding flood warnings:

Flood advisories are how the NWS begins to raise the alarm. The goal is to give people enough time to take action.

are how the NWS begins to raise the alarm. The goal is to give people enough time to take action. Flood watches are your indicators to get prepared to move.

are your indicators to get prepared to move. A flood warning is issued when a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening. When one is issued for your area, you need to get to higher ground immediately.

is issued when a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening. When one is issued for your area, you need to get to higher ground immediately. A flash flood warning is issued when a flash flood is coming or in progress. Flash floods are sudden and violent floods that can start within minutes.

A tornado touched down this week

Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, the historic storm spun up a small, short-lived tornado in La Mirada, according to the NWS. There, it took down a handful of trees. No injuries were reported.

Latest radar thru 10am PST shows continuing heavy showers & isolated thunderstorms across western SBA and SLO Counties. Weak tornadoes are possible. Rain will continue over all areas with rain rates increasing at times to 0.25 to 0.50" per hour this morning. #CAwx #rain #flood pic.twitter.com/iBJH6f2flW — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 24, 2023

During strong winter storms it's not uncommon for waterspouts to form off the coast. It's hard to catch a gander of the strong funnels of gusty air that stretch from the cloud base to the water because they don't usually last very long. But when they do they can make their way inland, where they're immediately classified as landspouts or tornadoes.

The ones we get here usually produce gusts of 50 to 60 mph and are concentrated to areas of 50 feet or less, according to the NWS. They can cause localized damage.



What the L.A. River looks and sounds like

L.A. River in storm Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

Evacuation warnings have been issued

With risks of mudslides as the rain intensifies, evacuation warnings have been issued in part of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

In L.A. County, evacuation warnings have been issued for unincorporated areas near the Lake Fire and north end of the Bobcat Fire burn scars due to the potential for mud or debris flows. Those warnings are effective from Thursday at 6 p.m. through Sunday, Feb. 26 at 6 a.m.

Ventura County has put evacuation warnings in place from 3 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Saturday. Debris flows are often of concern in the area during heavy rain events, especially in recently burned areas.

A cutoff low and an #AtmosphericRiver will produce heavy rain and snow across California tonight through Saturday. The heaviest precipitation is expected to occur in the Transverse Ranges as the AR makes landfall.



For a quick look at the forecast, visit: https://t.co/ffDBre4JxR pic.twitter.com/U59a8IdX2d — CW3E Scripps (@CW3E_Scripps) February 23, 2023

Where mudslides are a concern

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works is anticipating debris flows in some recently burned areas through Sunday, including near the:



Land fire burn scar in La Tuna Canyon

Fish fire burn scar in Duarte

Grandview fire burn scar in Glendale

Ranch2 fire burn scar in Mountain Cove

Bobcat fire burn scar in Monrovia, Juniper Hills, Devil’s Punchbowl, and Valyermo

Lake fire burn scar in Lake Hughes

Tujunga fire burn scar in Sunland-Tujunga

Soledad fire burn scar in Agua Dulce

Equestrian fire burn scar in Castaic

How to respond to the storm

The L.A. Fire Department shared tips with us on everything from good weather alert apps to download to what you can do to get your house ready — and where you can pick up sandbags.

What's next

There’s another storm anticipated this coming week after a short break in the weather Sunday.



Where to find winter shelters in L.A. and Orange counties

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority is offering over 500 motel vouchers for the unhoused population due to the severe weather. For a referral to the site closest to you, call 211.

"Not only will 211 tell you where to go, but they can arrange transportation either through a LAHSA outreach team or other means to ensure that that person gets to a safe bed tonight," said Ahmad Chapman, LAHSA's communications director.

Outreach workers have been visiting encampments near rivers and creeks, offering sleeping bags and tents, and showing people where to seek higher ground if they don't want access to the winter shelter programs, as well.

Here are the other shelter sites throughout Los Angeles County:

[View the document here if it doesn't load above for you: L.A. County winter shelters]

Shelters have been in demand.

On Wednesday night in Orange County, the Cold Weather Emergency Shelter reached full occupancy for the first time, with 90 individuals experiencing homelessness staying the night. The shelter provides meals and showers, and transportation to the shelter is available.

It's a fairly recent addition to the area. OC officials didn't open the shelter until Feb. 1, even though storms have been battering California residents for months.

The California Office of Emergency Services has posted a list of warming centers throughout the state.



Tips on staying warm

Tips State law requires residential units to have heating systems that can keep indoor temperatures at a minimum of 70 degrees. That means every dwelling unit and guest room offered for rent or lease should offer heating equipment, usually central air conditioning (A/C) or a wall heater. — Caitlin Hernández

Use Heat Smartly To Save Money: Cranking things like the A/C and wall heaters can be expensive. If money is tight, be judicious about how and when you use your utilities. For example, only use heaters at night or only set the thermostat to around 70 degrees.

Open And Close Those Vents: If you have central A/C, look at where the vents are around your home. Are any open in places where you don’t stay long? Practice opening and closing those so warm air only goes where you need it (most vents should have a small toggle lever). Humidifiers can also help you warm things up — and it’s useful to add moisture into our dry air.

Adjust Your Wall Heaters: If you have a wall heater, you can change the output by adjusting the knob (usually at the bottom). Since wall heaters can only warm the areas where they’re placed, it’s essential to close doors to rooms you won’t be in so hot air doesn’t get wasted.

Turn On Your Ceiling Fan (Really): If you have a ceiling fan, try turning it on. This sounds counterintuitive, but there’s science behind it. The direction a fan turns can push air in different directions, and since hot air floats up, you’ll want to move that around. Your fan should spin clockwise to create an updraft to circulate. Not all fans will have this option, though.

Staying safe when winds are high

Safety tips from Southern California Edison Watch for traffic signals that may be out. Approach those intersections as four-way stops. Make sure you have a battery-operated radio and flashlights. Check the batteries to make sure they are fresh. Use flashlights for lighting during a power outage; do not use candles because they may pose a significant fire hazard. If you’re in a vehicle with a fallen power line on it, stay in the vehicle and remain calm until help arrives. It is OK to use your cellphone to call 911. If you must leave the vehicle, remember to exit away from downed power lines and exit by jumping from the vehicle and landing with both feet together. You must not touch the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Then proceed away from the vehicle by shuffling and not picking up your feet until you are several yards away. Water and electricity don’t mix. Water is an excellent conductor of electricity. Do not step in or enter any water that a downed power line may be touching. Do not use any equipment inside that is designed for outdoor heating or cooking. Such equipment can emit carbon monoxide and other toxic gases. If you use a generator, place it outdoors and plug individual appliances directly into it, using a heavy-duty extension cord. Connecting generators directly to household circuits creates “backfeed,” which is dangerous to repair crews. Leave the doors of your refrigerator and freezer closed to keep food as fresh as possible. Place blocks of ice inside to help keep food cold. Check food carefully for signs of spoilage. Check on your neighbors to make sure everyone is safe.



Staying safe in the rain

It's not all bad — we had rainbows and there's positive news for the drought

A rainbow appears over Silver Lake as rain dies down during the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Frank Stoltze)

About 30% of California's water comes from the snow up in the Sierra, and as of Friday, the snow levels are at 144% of our April 1 average. With more snow in the forecast, it’s time to take a breath and feel good for a moment, because at least drought conditions aren’t getting worse.

“Moving forward, between our reservoirs, the snowpack we have on the hill, as well as the snowpack throughout the entire southwestern U.S., we’re looking pretty favorable for an upcoming year that’ll help bring us out of drought instead of sending us further into it,” Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist and manager at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, told LAist 89.3's AirTalk. “It’s just really helping us start to resolve our drought issues in the long term.”

Groundwater stores are still in a deficit and will take quite more than just one good year of precipitation to replenish. As for the current load of snow, ideally it will melt slowly over the coming months (usually starting in May), so that the water has an opportunity to percolate deep into the ground, and feed plants, trees, rivers, and reservoirs long into our dry season.

Whether that happens depends on the type of weather we see. Higher temperatures could hit us at any time, get to work melting the snow and increasing evaporative demand. In that case, things will start to dry faster than is ideal and greater stress will be put on our landscapes. Rising temperatures as a result of climate change are taking a toll, and it’s important to remember that the next big drought year could be right around the corner.

How we're covering this

Rebecca Guitierrez has been talking to the NWS. Jacob Margolis, who covers science, reported during the week on overall weather conditions. Additional LAist staff are contributing photos and more information.