Why Skiiers And Snowboarders Itching To Get A Taste Of All That Fresh Powder May Want To Stay Home
Significant snowfall means loads of fresh powder on the slopes — but not all local resorts are open right now. There's that little matter of a blizzard warning in effect until Sunday. Oh, and mountain roads are closed or nearly impassable.
As of this afternoon (Friday, Feb. 24), the I-15 has been reduced to one lane and high winds also are affecting traffic along the 14 Freeway. And chains are required on all vehicles on most roads up to Big Bear.
Check here for road conditions.
And, since authorities are advising against the drive, we thought we'd give you a chance to take a look at all the fresh snow waiting for you once the storm passes:
Mountain High Ski Resort
Mountain High got another 4 to 6 inches last night. Their West Resort is open today (Friday, Feb. 24) until 10 p.m. The East Resort is closed today, but will reopen tomorrow.
Big Bear Mountain Resort
Big Bear Mountain resort received 6 to 8 inches of new snow overnight. Both Bear Mountain and Snow Summit slopes are open today (Friday, Feb. 24), but the evening's night sessions are cancelled. Snow Summit’s Grizzly Ridge Tube Park is closed today due to bad weather.
The resort plans to open Saturday but check their website tomorrow morning to see whether Saturday’s night sessions are canceled.
Mount Baldy Resort
Mount Baldy Resort is closed today (Friday, Feb. 24), after 12 to 16 inches of snow fell in the past 24 hours. They’re hoping for a "delayed reopening" Saturday. Through the storm cycle, Mt. Baldy Road will be closed to those who are not Season Pass Holders and Reserved Ticket Holders.
Mount Baldy's webcam is not expected to be operational anytime soon.
So whenever you do make your way up to your favorite local ski resort make sure to check that roads are open to get you there safely. There'll be tons of snow and fun waiting for you.
