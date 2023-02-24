To Fans' Dismay, El Tráfico Postponed Due to Our Terrible Weather. No New Date Yet For LAFC V LA Galaxy Match

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

LAFC and LA Galaxy fans might want to sit down for this news — Saturday's season opener has been postponed due to the intense weather conditions that could include thunderstorms.

The news was announced by Major League Soccer and quickly shared by LAFC and LA Galaxy on their own social accounts.

As of now, the match has not been rescheduled.

Due to safety considerations resulting from inclement weather in the LA area, the Feb. 25 match between the @LAGalaxy and @LAFC at Rose Bowl Stadium will be postponed to a later date.



More info: https://t.co/04U98CbGKJ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 24, 2023

What happens next

According to MLS, tickets purchased for Saturday's opener will be honored for the new date. Ticket holders will receive more information via email.



The backstory

Saturday's match was going to kick off the 2023 MLS regular season with a new, but already notable, rivalry. True fans know this match meant another El Tráfico moment, meaning the notorious traffic congestion from fans making their way to support their teams.

This match marks the 17th face-off between the two teams. The LA Galaxy was set to host reigning MLS-champion LAFC at the Rose Bowl, which was home to the Galaxy from 1996 to 2003.



How are fans reacting?

Ticket sales for the match were on track to surpass the all-time MLS single-game attendance record of 74,479, set last year when the Galaxy played in North Carolina against a new team, Charlotte FC. More than 70,000 tickets had been sold so there are a lot of disappointed fans — although some may prefer not having to sit in cold rain for hours here in normally dry and sunny Southern California.

At the risk of betraying personal bias, this was particularly amusing:

I knew the @LAGalaxy were scared but THIS?!? — Daniel Marin (@dangermarin) February 24, 2023