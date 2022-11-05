In A Heart-Stopping Match, LAFC Wins Its First-Ever Major League Soccer Championship
Topline:
In what will go down as the most dramatic match in MLS Cup history to date, LAFC survived more than 130 minutes of intense play and overcame a 3-3 tie to defeat the Philadelphia Union in a penalty shootout.
A dramatic finish: It was, for Los Angeles, an appropriately Hollywood ending. Backup goalkeeper John McCarthy blocked three consecutive penalty kicks to bring the MLS Cup to Los Angeles.
Match highlights: It was a seesaw match. LAFC took an early 1-0 lead on a goal by Kellyn Acosta off a free kick. Philadelphia came back to tie early in the second half. Both teams battled until the final minutes of the game, with each team scoring a goal within two and a half minutes of each other. That sent the match to extra time.
And then? Nail-biting time. After the first extra time period passed with no scoring, LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau went down in the 110th minute in a collision with Union forward Cory Burke as Burke streaked toward the goal. Crépeau — slapped with a red card after the injury — was carted off the field, leaving LAFC a man short on the pitch. After a phenomenal save, McCarthy gave up a goal off the rebound.
And then? If you wrote off LAFC, shame on you. About eight minutes into a nine-minute stoppage time — the result of the delays from the spills, collisions, and injuries — striker Gareth Bale struck with the tying goal. McCarthy then redeemed himself in the penalty shootout with a series of amazing saves.
Why it matters: Los Angeles now has 2022 champions in football — the Rams, who won the Super Bowl in February — and in fútbol!
When's the party? There will be a celebration on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Christmas Tree Lane in Expo Park. Doors open at 3 p.m., festivities begin at 4 p.m.
🏆 CAMPEONES 🏆 pic.twitter.com/pBdKur0Hme— LAFC (@LAFC) November 6, 2022
