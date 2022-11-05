In A Heart-Stopping Match, LAFC Wins Its First-Ever Major League Soccer Championship

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

In what will go down as the most dramatic match in MLS Cup history to date, LAFC survived more than 130 minutes of intense play and overcame a 3-3 tie to defeat the Philadelphia Union in a penalty shootout.

A dramatic finish: It was, for Los Angeles, an appropriately Hollywood ending. Backup goalkeeper John McCarthy blocked three consecutive penalty kicks to bring the MLS Cup to Los Angeles.

Match highlights: It was a seesaw match. LAFC took an early 1-0 lead on a goal by Kellyn Acosta off a free kick. Philadelphia came back to tie early in the second half. Both teams battled until the final minutes of the game, with each team scoring a goal within two and a half minutes of each other. That sent the match to extra time.

Kellyn Acosta #23 of the Los Angeles FC scores a goal against Philadelphia Union during the first half of the 2022 MLS Cup Final at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

And then? Nail-biting time. After the first extra time period passed with no scoring, LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau went down in the 110th minute in a collision with Union forward Cory Burke as Burke streaked toward the goal. Crépeau — slapped with a red card after the injury — was carted off the field, leaving LAFC a man short on the pitch. After a phenomenal save, McCarthy gave up a goal off the rebound.

And then? If you wrote off LAFC, shame on you. About eight minutes into a nine-minute stoppage time — the result of the delays from the spills, collisions, and injuries — striker Gareth Bale struck with the tying goal. McCarthy then redeemed himself in the penalty shootout with a series of amazing saves.

Why it matters: Los Angeles now has 2022 champions in football — the Rams, who won the Super Bowl in February — and in fútbol!

When's the party? There will be a celebration on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Christmas Tree Lane in Expo Park. Doors open at 3 p.m., festivities begin at 4 p.m.

