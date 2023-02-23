Man Who Killed Nipsey Hussle Sentenced to 60 Years In Prison
Topline:
The man who shot and killed rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019 was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison on Wednesday.
The backstory: Eric Holder shot and killed Hussle in 2019 after confronting him outside Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in South L.A., which Hussle owned.
The sentence: Holder was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life for murder, with an additional 25 years for using a firearm as a felon and 10 years for shooting two others who were with Hussle.
Remembering Nipsey Hussle: Hussle — whose legal name was Ermias Ashghedom — was renowned as a beloved community member, entrepreneur, and activist committed to reinvesting in South L.A. businesses. He received two posthumous Grammy awards in 2020 and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.
Go deeper:
-
