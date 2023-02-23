Man Who Killed Nipsey Hussle Sentenced to 60 Years In Prison

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

The man who shot and killed rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019 was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison on Wednesday.

The backstory: Eric Holder shot and killed Hussle in 2019 after confronting him outside Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in South L.A., which Hussle owned.

The sentence: Holder was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life for murder, with an additional 25 years for using a firearm as a felon and 10 years for shooting two others who were with Hussle.

Remembering Nipsey Hussle: Hussle — whose legal name was Ermias Ashghedom — was renowned as a beloved community member , entrepreneur, and activist committed to reinvesting in South L.A. businesses. He received two posthumous Grammy awards in 2020 and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.

