The 411 On Prop 28 And Arts Education Spending
It is finally time. I hope you are now able to sleep well after adjusting your clocks back because we are ONE day away from ELECTION DAY. Unfortunately, it’s expected to storm today and tomorrow in the week so keep your rain boots and umbrellas handy (and stay safe)!
Made A Mistake On Your Ballot?
Our Voter Game Plan team has answered more than 100 voter questions in the last couple weeks. Here’s one we’ve been getting a lot in the final days before the election: “What do I do if I make a mistake/change my mind on my mail-in ballot?”
We have good news. This is easy to fix. All you have to do is cross out the incorrect choice and bubble in the correct choice! That’s it.
-
This is the web version of our How To LA newsletter. Sign up here to get this newsletter sent to your inbox each weekday morning
If this makes you nervous, you can always go vote in person instead. They’ll give you a fresh ballot when you arrive. If you’re voting in person and make a mistake, let a poll worker know.
Got a last-minute question of your own? Ask it here.
Now to some of the issues on that ballot. Last week, I told you about the city and county measures. Today, we are going to give props to the state props (standing ovation, hand claps, applause here).
There are a total of SEVEN statewide propositions on the ballot. I wish I had the time and the resources to make a few “Schoolhouse Rock” videos because even breaking down what a proposition is and how they get on the ballot can be a doozy. Luckily, my colleague Caitlin Hernández has a guide on how California’s propositions actually work, which includes information on amendments, referendums and bonds.
Today, I want to specifically show some love to a proposition that this newsletter hasn’t given too much attention yet.
About Prop 28: Arts Education
One of my favorite memories as a student was learning how to play “Lean On Me” on the piano. I still know how to play many of the songs I learned back in music class. Did you know that even though state law requires all students to receive standards-based education in dance, music, theater and visual arts only about 11% of schools are offering comprehensive courses in all four subjects? Nearly a quarter of schools don’t offer any. Low-income students and English language learners often receive less, lower quality arts education.
Well, as my colleague Kyle Stokes put it, Proposition 28 aims to be a solution for arts advocates.
In this statewide ballot measure, voters will decide whether to dedicate 1% of revenue already being spent on K-12 schools and community colleges specifically toward arts education. That’s money our state already collects in taxes every year. For the 2022-23 school year, that would amount to $1 billion.
How will it actually be spent if it’s passed?
- It will be distributed based on student enrollment
- Schools with more low-income students will get additional money from this fund
- Most of the money would be spent on hiring new staff and possibly new supplies
It won’t raise taxes but it will impact the budget.
If you want to know more about Proposition 28, read Kyle Stokes’ breakdown.
Here are the other propositions that every Californian will see on the ballot:
Proposition 1: Guarantee The Right To An Abortion
Proposition 26: Legalize Sports Betting At Casinos
Proposition 27: Legalize Sports Betting Online
Proposition 29: New Regulations On California’s Kidney Dialysis Clinics
Proposition 30: Income Tax For Electric Vehicles
Proposition 31: Ban On Flavored Tobacco Products
And remember, tomorrow, Nov. 8 is Election Day and deadline to return your vote-by-mail ballot.
As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.
More news
- It’s time to VOTE as if your life depends on it. Because it kinda does. Check out our Voter Game Plan to explore our guides, ask us questions and get your sample ballot. Check out the LAist website for live election results.
- Remember that 10-day-long heat wave back around Labor Day? Well, we were really close to power outages. My colleague Erin Stone wrote about how we actually avoided blackouts and why increased battery storage matters.
- Los Angeles Superior Court judicial candidates are speaking up about unfair treatment with the Bar Association ratings, specifically for those who are women, people of color and non-prosecutors. These ratings can influence how voters decide who they want to fill those judge seats.
- Speaking of judicial seats, listen to the latest How To LA podcast episode to hear more about the questions you should ask yourself before voting for L.A. Superior Court Judge.
- Nearly a month after the leaked city hall tape scandal, another political controversy emerges. Councilmember-elect Eunisses Hernandez reported that a canvasser for U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez spewed anti-Asian remarks against Gomez’s opponent David Kim on a stop at her home.
- Bus service is expected to resume Monday in Orange County after workers went on strike. Delays are expected. Riders should check octa.net for updates.
- During a football pregame ceremony at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, a flag with a thin blue line was displayed. The flag divided the community — some said that the flag showed support for the law enforcement, but others felt that the flag was a symbol heralded by hateful right-wing extremist groups.
- Only YOU can prevent the spread of Election Day misinformation and disinformation. Okay, we may have just ripped off Smokey The Bear, but we all know that misinformation can spread and do damage like a California wildfire. NPR’s Brett Neely has some tips to keep in mind before you share news to your social network.
- One of my favorite things to do is roller skate down the trail at Santa Monica Beach, especially when it’s warm. Now that it’s getting cooler, I need somewhere to skate. Well, guess what? You and I now have the chance to go ice skating at the corner of Fifth Street and Arizona Avenue. The Ice Santa Monica skating rink is reopening after two long pandemic years and there’s a huge celebration on Thursday from 6-10 p.m. There’s a lot of other really cool events this week (like a Spider Pavilion?!) in Christine N. Ziemba’s list of the Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles and SoCal.
Wait! One More Thing...
Top Three Tea-Sipping Trends
THREE — The U.S. House of Representatives is debating Daylight Saving Time. Could this be the last time we wind our clocks back?
Is it just me or does “springing forward” and “falling backward” with time cause whiplash twice a year? Turns out it’s not just me, scientists are saying that shifting times even by just one hour is bad for our circadian rhythm. But instead of advocating that Daylight Saving Time becomes permanent, which is what congress is debating, some scientists say Standard Time should be adopted.
TWO — Midterm Elections are underway and there’s a growing political divide among Democrats and Republicans.
Voter suppression. Misinformation. Voter Access. These are just a few things we now have to pay extra attention to every time it’s election season. It’s definitely important to look out for now, especially as we enter a new age of social media with Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter (ICYMI: Musk laid off half of the company, including the trust and safety teams.) So much has happened these past couple of years — the COVID-19 pandemic, the January 6 Capitol Attack, and the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Not to mention the surge in hate speech and crimes online and in person.
President Joe Biden and former president Barack Obama talked to voters in Pennsylvania about democracy being on the ballot. Here’s the latest.
ONE — LAFC Celebrates Their First-Ever Major League Soccer Championship With A Fiesta!
LAFC soccer players gave their fans a game that they will surely remember. After playing to a a 3-3 tie, LAFC beat Philadelphia Union in a penalty shootout. “I'm still on this euphoric high because I can't really explain how much this really means to all of us,” said Sujin Lee, vice president of The 3252, an association of independent clubs supporting LAFC. The support from fans runs deep. Early Sunday evening, LAFC held a party at Christmas Tree Lane in Expo Park.
-
Got something you’ve always wanted to know about Southern California and the people who call it home? Is there an issue you want us to cover? Ask us anything.
-
Have a tip about news on which we should dig deeper? Let us know.