The 411 On Prop 28 And Arts Education Spending

It is finally time. I hope you are now able to sleep well after adjusting your clocks back because we are ONE day away from ELECTION DAY. Unfortunately, it’s expected to storm today and tomorrow in the week so keep your rain boots and umbrellas handy (and stay safe)!



Made A Mistake On Your Ballot?

Our Voter Game Plan team has answered more than 100 voter questions in the last couple weeks. Here’s one we’ve been getting a lot in the final days before the election: “What do I do if I make a mistake/change my mind on my mail-in ballot?”

We have good news. This is easy to fix. All you have to do is cross out the incorrect choice and bubble in the correct choice! That’s it.

If this makes you nervous, you can always go vote in person instead. They’ll give you a fresh ballot when you arrive. If you’re voting in person and make a mistake, let a poll worker know.

Got a last-minute question of your own? Ask it here.

Now to some of the issues on that ballot. Last week, I told you about the city and county measures. Today, we are going to give props to the state props (standing ovation, hand claps, applause here).

There are a total of SEVEN statewide propositions on the ballot. I wish I had the time and the resources to make a few “Schoolhouse Rock” videos because even breaking down what a proposition is and how they get on the ballot can be a doozy. Luckily, my colleague Caitlin Hernández has a guide on how California’s propositions actually work , which includes information on amendments, referendums and bonds.

Today, I want to specifically show some love to a proposition that this newsletter hasn’t given too much attention yet.



About Prop 28: Arts Education

One of my favorite memories as a student was learning how to play “Lean On Me” on the piano. I still know how to play many of the songs I learned back in music class. Did you know that even though state law requires all students to receive standards-based education in dance, music, theater and visual arts only about 11% of schools are offering comprehensive courses in all four subjects? Nearly a quarter of schools don’t offer any. Low-income students and English language learners often receive less, lower quality arts education.

Well, as my colleague Kyle Stokes put it, Proposition 28 aims to be a solution for arts advocates.

In this statewide ballot measure, voters will decide whether to dedicate 1% of revenue already being spent on K-12 schools and community colleges specifically toward arts education. That’s money our state already collects in taxes every year. For the 2022-23 school year, that would amount to $1 billion.

How will it actually be spent if it’s passed?



It will be distributed based on student enrollment

Schools with more low-income students will get additional money from this fund

Most of the money would be spent on hiring new staff and possibly new supplies

It won’t raise taxes but it will impact the budget.

If you want to know more about Proposition 28, read Kyle Stokes’ breakdown .

Here are the other propositions that every Californian will see on the ballot:

Proposition 1: Guarantee The Right To An Abortion

Proposition 26: Legalize Sports Betting At Casinos

Proposition 27: Legalize Sports Betting Online

Proposition 29: New Regulations On California’s Kidney Dialysis Clinics

Proposition 30: Income Tax For Electric Vehicles

Proposition 31: Ban On Flavored Tobacco Products

And remember, tomorrow, Nov. 8 is Election Day and deadline to return your vote-by-mail ballot.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

Wait! One More Thing...

Top Three Tea-Sipping Trends

Carlos Vela #10 of Los Angeles FC lifts the championship trophy as he celebrates with teammates during the 2022 MLS Cup Final at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022. (Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

THREE — The U.S. House of Representatives is debating Daylight Saving Time. Could this be the last time we wind our clocks back?

Is it just me or does “springing forward” and “falling backward” with time cause whiplash twice a year? Turns out it’s not just me, scientists are saying that shifting times even by just one hour is bad for our circadian rhythm. But instead of advocating that Daylight Saving Time becomes permanent, which is what congress is debating, some scientists say Standard Time should be adopted .

TWO — Midterm Elections are underway and there’s a growing political divide among Democrats and Republicans.

Voter suppression . Misinformation. Voter Access. These are just a few things we now have to pay extra attention to every time it’s election season. It’s definitely important to look out for now, especially as we enter a new age of social media with Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter (ICYMI: Musk laid off half of the company , including the trust and safety teams.) So much has happened these past couple of years — the COVID-19 pandemic, the January 6 Capitol Attack, and the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Not to mention the surge in hate speech and crimes online and in person.

President Joe Biden and former president Barack Obama talked to voters in Pennsylvania about democracy being on the ballot . Here’s the latest .

ONE — LAFC Celebrates Their First-Ever Major League Soccer Championship With A Fiesta!

LAFC soccer players gave their fans a game that they will surely remember. After playing to a a 3-3 tie, LAFC beat Philadelphia Union in a penalty shootout. “I'm still on this euphoric high because I can't really explain how much this really means to all of us,” said Sujin Lee, vice president of The 3252, an association of independent clubs supporting LAFC. The support from fans runs deep . Early Sunday evening, LAFC held a party at Christmas Tree Lane in Expo Park.