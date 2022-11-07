Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 7 - 10

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Attend Lake Bell’s audiobook launch. Catch an evening of acoustic tunes by Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt. Go ice skating in Santa Monica. Screen Stranger at the Gate with our own John Horn.

This Week

Monday, Nov. 7; 7:30 p.m.

An Evening with George Saunders

The Writers Guild Theater

135 South Doheny Dr., Beverly Hills

ALOUD at the Central Library presents writer George Saunders who discusses his latest short story collection Liberation Day with friend Nick Offerman.

COST: $28 - $40; MORE INFO

Monday, Nov. 7; 7:30 p.m.

Lake Bell in Convo w/ Tig Notaro + June Diane Raphael

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Do you cringe when you hear the sound of your voice? You’re not alone. Join actor, writer and director Lake Bell for the release of her new audiobook, Inside Voice: My Obsession with How We Sound. She’s joined by guests Tig Notaro and June Diane Raphael.

COST: $30; MORE INFO



Wednesday, Nov. 9; 2 p.m.

MIX-MIX: The Filipino Adventures of a German Jewish Boy

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood

Attend a staged reading of MIX-MIX, an original production written by L.A.-based actor and playwright Boni Alvarez and directed by Jon Lawrence Rivera, the founding artistic director of Playwrights’ Arena. The play is inspired by the life experiences of Ralph Preiss, a Jewish boy who escapes Nazi Germany with his family and finds safety in the Philippines—until the Japanese invade the islands.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Nov. 9; 8 p.m.

An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt

The Soraya - Cal State Northridge

18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge

Two great prolific songwriters and musicians Lovett and Hiatt bring their storied careers to the Soraya’s stage, where they’ll share stories and their music.

COST: Tickets start at $46; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Nov. 9 - Sunday, Nov. 13

Coast Film & Music Festival

Various locations in Laguna Beach

The five-day festival screens about 50 films, including the cult surf classic documentary Five Summer Stories, which celebrates its 50th anniversary. The band Honk plays live with the film as they did 50 years ago. In addition to the adventure and nonfiction films on the slate, come for the art, live music and panel discussions with filmmakers, environmentalists and professional activist-athletes.

COST: Tickets start at $25; MORE INFO

Thursday, Nov. 10; 7 p.m.

Celebrating Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Grammy Museum

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

Watch a panel discussion featuring Lamar’s collaborators on the making of the album, including album producer Sounwave, Beach Noise, J Lbs., Bekon, Manny Marroquin, DJ Dahi and moderator Carl Chery.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Thursday, Nov. 10; 7:30 p.m.

Metropolitan

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

Revisit writer-director Whit Stillman’s 1990 movie about young socialites in Manhattan in the 1970s with their lives revolving around their debutante balls, after parties, gossip, salons and discourse. Stay for the Q&A with filmmaker Stillman and actor Taylor Nichols.

COST: $10 - $15 admission; MORE INFO

Thursday, Nov. 10 - Saturday, Nov. 12; 6 p.m.

Milk with Volta

Institute of Art and Olfaction

932 Chung King Rd., Chinatown

The L.A.-based dance theater company Volta presents the world premiere of MILK, inspired by the Greek tragedy Medea. The work mixes dance, prose, sound and scent to “examine the construction of feminine desire and destruction.” The Institute of Art and Olfaction is developing custom blends that help tell the story through scent.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

The Ice at Santa Monica skating rink opens this week after a two year hiatus. (Courtesy of Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. )

Thursday, Nov. 10 - Monday, Jan. 16

Ice Santa Monica

1324 Fifth St., Santa Monica

The ice skating rink reopens after a two-year hiatus with a grand opening celebration on Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. featuring free skating, a live DJ, delicious bites and giveaways. The 8,000-square-foot rink transforms the corner of Fifth Street and Arizona Avenue into a winter wonderland.

COST: $20 (admission after the grand opening); MORE INFO

'40 Watts from Nowhere' is an immersive production of Sue Carpenter's passion project: KBLT, Silver Lake's own pirate radio station. (Mister & Mischief)

Thursday, Nov. 10 - Sunday, Dec. 18 (various dates)

40 Watts from Nowhere

Secret location in Silver Lake

The theatrical production tells the story of Sue Carpenter, who operated KBLT — Silver Lake's own pirate radio station — which ran for a few years in the 1990s. KBLT is recreated by husband-and-wife team Jeff and Andy Crocker and held in a secret location in Silver Lake.

COST: $70; MORE INFO

Thursday, Nov. 10; 7 p.m.

Retake LIVE: Stranger at the Gate Screening

Crawford Family Forum

474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

Join us for a live taping of LAist Studios’ Retake podcast, featuring a screening of the documentary Stranger at the Gate . Following the screening, Retake host John Horn welcomes director Joshua Seftel and cast members Bibi Bahrami and Richard “Mac” McKinney, for a conversation about the film, which challenges people to rethink their assumptions and misconceptions about Muslims.

COST: FREE - $12; MORE INFO



Through Wednesday, Nov. 30

Spider Pavilion

South Coast Botanic Garden

26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula

Only a few more weeks to visit the creepy crawly critters like yellow garden spider and tarantulas. The Emergence Chamber features the Spider Wall that educates guests about the brown widow, which was “discovered” in Torrance in 2003 as an invasive species on the West Coast. (Thanks a lot, Torrance!)

COST: $7 - $22; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

The Big Brunch

Do we need another cooking competition show? The answer is “yes,” especially if Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek). created and hosted it. The brunch-focused reality show pits 10 undiscovered chefs vying for a $300,000 cash prize. The eight episodes begin streaming on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Tallula’s in Santa Monica teams with Mezcal Mal Bien for a cocktail party on Nov. 9. (Courtesy of Tallula's)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

