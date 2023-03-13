As Predicted, 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Wins Big At The Oscars. So Did Moms.

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

If you’re anything like me, you had the Oscars playing on the television and your Twitter open at the same time to catch all of the tea. This year’s Oscars was certainly one to watch.



Oscars Night

This year was a huge win for the Asian American Pacific Islander community. Everything Everywhere All at Once was nominated for 11 Oscars and it took home 7, including Best Picture and Best Director. Actor Ke Huy Quan, a favorite to win, did take the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in that film. He delivered an emotional speech about his journey through acting and, in a real heart tugger moment, thanked his mom . Michelle Yeoh won, as expected, for Best Actress — the first woman of Asian descent to win ever AND the first woman of color to win since Halle Berry took home the trophy in 2002 .

As my colleague Josie Huang point outs, Asian Americans can relate to the film’s story about the challenges in navigating the parent-child relationship in many immigrant families. It is fitting that both Yeoh and the film's directors also dedicated their Oscars to the "all the moms " out there (here's a cute pic of Yeoh's mother celebrating her daughter's win). Josie wrote more about the significance of this Academy Awards ceremony for the AAPI community here.

There were a lot of first-time Oscar winners last night — Jamie Lee Curtis and Brendan Fraser were big ones — and you can read about all of them here . But I can’t help think about the people that were overlooked this year: Gina Prince-Bythewood and Viola Davis, the director and lead actor for The Woman King, and Danielle Deadwyler, who portrayed Emmett Till’s mother in Till. It's been 8 years since the social justice campaign # OscarsSoWhite yet Halle Berry is still the only Black woman to win the Best Actress award at the Oscars. You can feel the sting of Angela Bassett's loss last night in her expression here .

To follow more about what happened during the Oscars, follow my colleague John Horn’s tweets.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

The rain just won’t let up. California will get hit with another atmospheric river starting Monday night through Wednesday. NPR’s Kaitlyn Radde has more about what’s to come with the upcoming storm .

California will get hit with another starting Monday night through Wednesday. NPR’s Kaitlyn Radde has more about what’s to come with the upcoming storm There might be a light at the end of a dark tunnel of declining enrollment for California community colleges. My colleague Jackie Orchard took a deep look into one of those systems, Long Beach City College that is seeing an increase in enrollment this year.

My colleague Jackie Orchard took a deep look into one of those systems, Long Beach City College that is seeing an increase in enrollment this year. March Madness season is upon us! UCLA has just obtained their No. 2 seed position in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and USC secured their No. 10 spot. Our neighbor just north, UC Santa Barbara, took the 14th spot. Keep an eye out for their games! UCLA hasn’t won a national championship since 1995. ( Los Angeles Times )

UCLA has just obtained their No. 2 seed position in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and USC secured their No. 10 spot. Our neighbor just north, UC Santa Barbara, took the 14th spot. Keep an eye out for their UCLA hasn’t won a national championship since 1995. ( ) After Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on Friday, the Biden administration announced that it will take emergency measures to ensure customers will still have their funds. NPR’s Bobby Allyn has more information on the move.

NPR’s Bobby Allyn has more information on the move. Local authorities say at least 8 people are dead after two boats capsized near Black’s Beach on Saturday. NPR’s Juliana Kim has more on the tragic incident.

on Saturday. NPR’s Juliana Kim has more on the tragic incident. We are all struggling a little bit this morning after "springing forward" on Sunday. Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and other lawmakers are trying to get daylight savings time to be a permanent move. Why? Well, if you ask a sleep doctor, changing our clocks actually harms our health.

Check out a live theater show at Greater LA Theatre Week. Jam out to the Grammy-nominated Tank and the Bangas at the Teragram Ballroom. Or snap your fingers to some slam poetry in Spanish at StorySLAM en Español at The Virgil on Wednesday night. Attend these events and more this week.

Wait... One More Thing

The Top Three Tea-Sipping Trends

It's the time to take stock of what people were talking about over the weekend. This edition is all about — what else — the Oscars.

Michelle Yeoh celebrates on the champagne arrivals carpet on her way into the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood (Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images)

THREE — Stars Showed Up and Showed Out on the Champagne Oscars Carpet

It seemed like the movie’s biggest stars dressed accordingly this year for the Oscars first “beige” carpet . Some of my favorite looks from celebrities complemented the sophisticated, elegant, high-class feel of the champagne carpet. Oscar-nominated actress Angela Bassett and singer-songwriter Tems have my vote for the best-dressed with their flowy silhouettes. But Oscar winner Halle Berry wowed audiences in her high-split dress with pink rose details. The white gown was definitely in this year as Michelle Yeoh and Emily Blunt also donned stunning pale frocks. Brian Tyree Henry, Michael B. Jordan , Andrew Garfield and Dwayne Johnson all had people talking, too.

TWO — The Academy Awards: The Comic Strip

My LAist colleagues decided to do something unique this year for the Oscars. They didn’t quite live tweet the Oscars, they live sketched them. Take this illustrated journey through the 2023 Academy Awards.

ONE — "Encino Man" Also Wins Big

It was not lost on whole lot of you out there that the two best actors of the night last night — Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan — both starred in the 1992 film Encino Man. That film was definitely trending last night as the two veteran actors each took home awards in major career comebacks. Fraser upset actor Austin Butler who was favored to win for his portrayal of Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann biopic.