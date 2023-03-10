Why Oscar Wins For 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Would Feel So Good (The Asian Edition)

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Everybody loves Everything Everywhere All at Once — or enough of Hollywood does so that the Chinese American family dramedy/multiverse romp has cleaned up this awards season .

It’s now considered by many to be the frontrunner for Best Picture at Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony, which could turn out to be a historic one for Asian Americans.

Not only is the film up for multiple Oscars, so are three of its stars: Malaysian-born lead Michelle Yeoh, along with Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu, Asian American performers from Southern California.

Hsu is in the running for Best Supporting Actress with Hong Chau (The Whale) — the first instance of two Asian American actors nominated in that category in the same year.

If Yeoh wins for Best Actress, she will be the first woman of Asian descent to collect that trophy and the first woman of color to win since Halle Berry won in 2002 for her role in Monster’s Ball.

Watershed moments

Director Ang Lee (l), Michelle Yeoh (m), and Cheng Pei Pei (r) at a screening 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' during the closing of the 38th New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center in New York on Oct. 9, 2000. (Scott Gries/Getty Images / Hulton Archive)

It would be fitting if Yeoh becomes the first Asian Best Actress winner. She’s been part of every watershed moment in Asian and Asian American cinema in recent decades, thanks to roles in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

“She seems a little bit like the glue that holds everything together, this secret weapon,” said Ada Tseng, who co-hosts the podcast Saturday School , which focuses on Asian American films.

Tseng, who also writes about the film industry as a reporter for the Los Angeles Times, has long appreciated the talent surrounding Everything Everywhere All at Once and has found it satisfying, if a little bewildering, to see the film sweep award shows. Not only is the filmmaking style indefinable, it's an Asian-led film that features dialogue in Cantonese and Mandarin.

For Tseng, a big part of the film’s appeal is watching characters traverse different universes and adopt a range of personas that aren’t available to many Asian American actors trying to make it in an industry that pigeonholes them in stereotypical roles.

“I think that's what's really exciting for Asian Americans watching it,” she said. “We're still used to seeing ourselves on-screen very limited and boxed-in.”

The "evil" that came to be is Joy being pushed beyond her limits to become Jobu. (A24)

The film’s arrival in March 2022 — in the middle of a pandemic that saw Asians accused of spreading COVID-19 and getting physically attacked because of it — couldn’t have been more perfect, Tseng said.

“I feel like we spent so long, feeling so small and feeling so helpless, feeling kind of angry,” she said.

The film “reminded us of who we really are, and who we’re allowed to be — and all the possibilities that are ours,” Tseng added.